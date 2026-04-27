Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After three days and 257 picks, the NFL Draft is over. Please pour one out for the 2026 NFL Draft. From an entertainment standpoint, the draft was a home run. Yes, it started off with the most predictable pick ever, but after that, things got wild: We saw the Rams take a QB at 13th overall and we saw the Eagles STEAL a player from the Steelers.

Anyway, I'll give you one guess on what we're going to cover in today's newsetter and if you guessed the draft, tne you're right. As a matter of fact, that's basically all we're going to talk about today, so I hope you're ready for that and if you're not, you better start mentally preparing now.

As always, here's your reminder to tell your friends to sign up for the newsletter. Let's get to the rundown.

1. 2026 NFL Draft grades: Pete Prisco hands out grades for all 32 teams

There is no one who loves handing out grades more than Pete Prisco, so after the draft was over Saturday night, he sifted through all 32 draft classes and came up with a grade for each team.

I've heard rumors that Prisco was a "C" student in college, so to honor Pete, we're going to take a look at the teams that got the worst grades.

The Rams and the 49ers tied for the lowest grades of the draft with both teams getting a "C-" mark.

With that in mind, here's a look at the worst grades: Thee teams below were the only teams that were given a "C" or worse from Prisco.

Rams: C-. This is a year where they seemed to be all-in, with perhaps Matthew Stafford playing his last season. But the draft said otherwise. In addition to Ty Simpson, they took tight end Max Klare in the second to add to an already deep room. Their picks won't help much this year.

This is a year where they seemed to be all-in, with perhaps Matthew Stafford playing his last season. But the draft said otherwise. In addition to Ty Simpson, they took tight end Max Klare in the second to add to an already deep room. Their picks won't help much this year. 49ers: C-. This was a draft where the 49ers did their own thing, which you have to respect in terms of how the board played out. But if it doesn't work out, they will be ripped big time. De'Zhaun Stribling and third-round edge Romello Height have to be producers right away.

This was a draft where the 49ers did their own thing, which you have to respect in terms of how the board played out. But if it doesn't work out, they will be ripped big time. De'Zhaun Stribling and third-round edge Romello Height have to be producers right away. Panthers: C. I didn't love Monroe Freeling in the first round, but second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter is a good player who will add a nice power presence inside. I like fifth-round center, Sam Hecht.

I didn't love Monroe Freeling in the first round, but second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter is a good player who will add a nice power presence inside. I like fifth-round center, Sam Hecht. Lions: C. They badly need Blake Miller and second-round edge Derrick Moore to both be impact players as rookies. They have issues at both spots. Keep an eye on sixth-round defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard. He has some pop.

They badly need Blake Miller and second-round edge Derrick Moore to both be impact players as rookies. They have issues at both spots. Keep an eye on sixth-round defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard. He has some pop. Falcons: C. Without a first-round pick, it's hard to be excited. But taking Avieon Terrell in the second and Zachariah Branch in the third gives them two players I liked.

Without a first-round pick, it's hard to be excited. But taking Avieon Terrell in the second and Zachariah Branch in the third gives them two players I liked. Patriots: C. This is not a draft I loved. Lomu will be a good player, but where and when? Gabe Jacas fills a need, but the rest of their draft was underwhelming. Does not taking a receiver mean A.J. Brown is on the way?

This is not a draft I loved. Lomu will be a good player, but where and when? Gabe Jacas fills a need, but the rest of their draft was underwhelming. Does not taking a receiver mean A.J. Brown is on the way? Steelers: C. The Steelers wanted Makai Lemon, but lost out when the Eagles jumped them. Oops. They then settled on tackle Max Iheanochor with the 21st pick. He will be a good player, but he's raw. Taking Penn State quarterback Drew Allan in the third will be interesting to watch. The rest of the draft was just OK.

The Steelers wanted Makai Lemon, but lost out when the Eagles jumped them. Oops. They then settled on tackle Max Iheanochor with the 21st pick. He will be a good player, but he's raw. Taking Penn State quarterback Drew Allan in the third will be interesting to watch. The rest of the draft was just OK. Titans: C. First-round receiver Carnell Tate will be a good pro, but I don't know if he will ever be great. Taking a receiver at No. 4 means he has to be great. Faulk has talent, but needs to show it more. This draft was just OK for me.

If you're wondering whether Prisco actually handed out any good grades, the answer is yes. A total of four teams -- the Chiefs, Jets, Dolphins and Cowboys -- all earned an "A" or better. If you want to check out the Prisco's grades for every team, be sure to click here.

2. NFL Draft winners and losers: Chiefs go all defense early in draft, Jaguars make several questionable picks

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If there's one event on the NFL calendar where there are always some winners and some losers, it's definitely the draft. Some teams know how to draft while other teams seem to make up their draft stategy as they go.

With that mind, let's check out some of the biggest winners and loseres from the weekend:

WINNERS

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. When you think of the Chiefs, you usually think of Patrick Mahomes and the offense, but this team is apparently planning to forge a new identity in 2026. Instead of bringing in help for Mahomes during the early portion of the draft, the Chiefs used their first FOUR picks on defensive players. The Chiefs' defense wasn't great last year, but Spagnuolo has proven that he's one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and the draft must have felt like Christmas for him, because Kansas City's front office just handed him four presents.

When you think of the Chiefs, you usually think of Patrick Mahomes and the offense, but this team is apparently planning to forge a new identity in 2026. Instead of bringing in help for Mahomes during the early portion of the draft, the Chiefs used their first FOUR picks on defensive players. The Chiefs' defense wasn't great last year, but Spagnuolo has proven that he's one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and the draft must have felt like Christmas for him, because Kansas City's front office just handed him four presents. Browns front office. The Browns have made some bad decisions over the years, but if there's one situation where this front office almost always seems to shine in recent years, it's in the draft. The Browns kept busy during all three days of the draft: They made six trades in the first five rounds and they did a solid job of cashing in on their picks after making those trades. This feels like the second straight year where the Browns have hit a home run in the draft, but it remains to be seen if the smart moves will actually translate into wins on the field.

LOSERS

Jaguars GM James Gladstone. Based on their picks in the first four rounds, it seems like the Jaguars threw their draft board out the window and started throwing darts to decide who they were going to draft next. Based on the consensus draft board, the Jags reached on four of their first five picks. There are plenty of instances where a team ends up getting a steal because it takes a player who wasn't projected to go very high, but making that your entire draft strategy is quite the risk. It's fine to think outside the box, but Gladstone set the box on fire and I'm not sure that's a good team-building philosophy.

Based on their picks in the first four rounds, it seems like the Jaguars threw their draft board out the window and started throwing darts to decide who they were going to draft next. Based on the consensus draft board, the Jags reached on four of their first five picks. There are plenty of instances where a team ends up getting a steal because it takes a player who wasn't projected to go very high, but making that your entire draft strategy is quite the risk. It's fine to think outside the box, but Gladstone set the box on fire and I'm not sure that's a good team-building philosophy. Cardinals draft strategy. With the third overall pick, the Cardinals decided to take one of the most electrifying players in the draft in Jeremiyah Love. Taking a running back that high is a luxury pick and it's a luxury the Cardinals couldn't afford, but they did it anyway. It almost never works out when a bad team uses a high pick on a running back. Love is the 12th running back over the past 20 years to be taken with a top-10 pick. Of the previous 11, none of them won a Super Bowl with the team that drafted them. As a matter of fact, none of them even played in a Super Bowl. They also didn't help themselves in the third round. In Round 3, the Cards drafted Carson Beck and if history has proven one thing, it's that third-round quarterbacks never pan out. Love might put up big numbers and Beck might eventually start a few games, but it seems unlikely that these two will ever lead the Cardinals to a Super Bowl win.

I was in charge of naming the winners and losers in the draft and if you want to see my full list, we've got that here.

3. Best pick, worst pick and most interesting pick for each NFC team

I hope you're not tired of reading about the draft yet, because we have EVEN MORE draft stuff to get to. Jordan Dajani with through all 16 draft classes in the NFC and then came with a best pick, worst pick and most interesting pick for each team.

Let's check out what Jordan had to say about four different teams:

Cowboys

Best pick: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (Round 1, pick 11)

Worst pick: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF (Round 1, pick 23)

Most interesting pick: CB Devin Moore, Florida (Round 4, pick 114)

My take: It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. That pretty much describes the Cowboys draft in the first round. They hit a home run by taking Downs, but then they made a bizarre decision to trade down from 20th to 23rd in a deal with the Eagles and they followed that up by reaching for Lawrence.

Packers

Best pick: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama (Round 6, pick 201)

Worst pick (B-): OL Jager Burton, Kentucky (Round 5, pick 153)

Most interesting pick (A-): EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State (Round 4, pick 120)

My take: The Packers didn't have a first round pick, but they seemed to make the most of what they had to work with. If Jackson does end up being their best pick, that would be good news for a Green Bay team that certainly needs some help at corner.

Rams

Best pick (A): OL Keagen Trost, Missouri (Round 3, pick 93)

Worst pick (B-): WR CJ Daniels, Miami (Round 6, pick 197)

Most interesting pick (B+): TE Max Klare, Ohio State (Round 2, pick 61)

My take: Ty Simpson might have simultaneously qualified for best pick, worst pick and most interesting pick for the Rams, but I can see why Jordan didn't want to go that route. With the way Sean McVay uses tight ends, Klare could end up having a big year in L.A.

Eagles

Best pick (A): WR Makai Lemon, USC (Round 1, pick 20)

Worst pick (B-): EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico (Round 7, pick 252)

Most interesting pick (B): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (Round 2, pick 54)

My take: When your worst pick is a seventh-rounder, that means you had a good draft.

If you want to see the best, worst and most interesting picks for each NFC team, you can check out Jordan's full story here.

4. Ten moves that need to be made now that the NFL Draft is over

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Even though the draft is now over, that doesn't mean we won't see any more excitement this offseason. There are still plenty of huge moves that could go down between now and the start of training camp in July, so Bryan DeArdo decided to take a look at the big moves that could still happen around the NFL over the next few months.

Cowboys trade George Pickens. Dallas already said that Pickens will play under the franchise tag, which appears to be a recipe for disaster given his history of self-sabotage when things don't go his way. Prior to the draft, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed five possible landing spots for Pickens

Dallas already said that Pickens will play under the franchise tag, which appears to be a recipe for disaster given his history of self-sabotage when things don't go his way. Prior to the draft, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell A.J. Brown traded to the Patriots. This just feels like a formality. If there was any remaining doubt regarding the Eagles trading Brown, it was answered when the Eagles traded up to draft Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick. Why hasn't the trade happened yet? Salary cap implications if the Eagles trade Brown before June 1 are holding things up. The expectation is that Brown will be traded after June 1, as NFL rules allow teams to split cap hits between 2026 and 2027 for trades after that date.

This just feels like a formality. If there was any remaining doubt regarding the Eagles trading Brown, it was answered when the Eagles traded up to draft Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick. Why hasn't the trade happened yet? Salary cap implications if the Eagles trade Brown before June 1 are holding things up. The expectation is that Brown will be traded after June 1, as NFL rules allow teams to split cap hits between 2026 and 2027 for trades after that date. Aaron Rodgers signs with Steelers. For a second straight year, the Steelers concluded the draft without a definitive answer from Rodgers. Last year, the Steelers' patience paid off when Rodgers joined up just before minicamp. He then helped Pittsburgh win its first division title since 2020. ... If Rodgers comes back, he'll have an improved group of skill players that includes newcomers in running back Rico Dowdle, veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie receiver Germie Bernard.

For a second straight year, the Steelers concluded the draft without a definitive answer from Rodgers. Last year, the Steelers' patience paid off when Rodgers joined up just before minicamp. He then helped Pittsburgh win its first division title since 2020. ... If Rodgers comes back, he'll have an improved group of skill players that includes newcomers in running back Rico Dowdle, veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie receiver Germie Bernard. Chiefs sign Tyreek Hill. At age 32 and coming off a major injury, Hill's best chance at playing this season might be back in Kansas City in a complementary role. The Chiefs aren't lacking at receiver, but can you really ever have too many wideouts in today's NFL? The answer is no, which is one reason why a Hill-Chiefs reunion is likely. Hill's rapport with Patrick Mahomes doesn't hurt, either.

We only gave you four moves here, but DeArdo came up with 10 of them and you can check out his full list here.

5. 2027 NFL Mock draft: Arch Manning goes No. 1

There is no rest for the weary here at CBS Sports. As soon as the clock hit zero on the 2026 NFL Draft, we started looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft. Is it too early to be looking that far ahead? Probably, but we did it anyway.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, our first 2027 NFL Mock Draft, which comes to you from Cooper Petagna. To figure out the draft order below, we used the reverse Super Bowl odds.

One thing you'll notice below is that it should be a QB-heavy class. Petagna has three quarterbacks going in the top-eight. Let's check out his top 10 picks:

1. Jets: QB Arch Manning (Texas)

2. Cardinals: QB Dante Moore (Oregon)

3. Dolphins: WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

4. Browns: EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas)

5. Titans: CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)

6. Raiders: WR Cam Coleman (Texas)

7. Saints: EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)

8. Steelers: QB Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech)

9. Panthers: TE Trey'Dez (LSU)

10. Falcons: OT Trevor Goosby (Texas)

Besides the quarterback position, the other big winner here would be Texas, who has four players going in the top 10. If you want to check out Petagna's full mock draft, we've got that here.

6. Extra points: Mike Tomlin explains why he decided to step down as Steelers coach

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It's been a busy past few days in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.