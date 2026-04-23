FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' latest contract negotiations saga with Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens have progressed from cool to a five-alarm fire over the last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports asked Cowboys EVP/COO Stephen Jones about how having Pickens on the franchise tag impacts their 2026 NFL Draft approach, and Jones dropped a bombshell: they are ending long-term contract negotiations with Pickens for the year and forcing him to play on the franchise tag. The tag is set to pay Pickens $27.3 million fully guaranteed after he produced the third-most receiving yards in the NFL, 1,429, in 2025 at the age of 24.

"We've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said Wednesday. "But that's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time. Whether it's DLaw. Whether it's Tony Pollard, we've certainly had those situations."

Both Stephen and Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones informed Pickens and David Mulugheta, his agent who is also Micah Parsons' agent, that news recently. It's obvious that Pickens and Mulugheta weren't incredibly excited about this news.

"I don't think that's [describing Pickens' and Mulugheta's reaction] productive to get into right now," Stephen Jones said.

On Thursday, just two hours before the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported Pickens is now signing his franchise tag, which would allow for Dallas to trade him should they choose to do so.

So where could Pickens end up if the Cowboys decide to part ways with him in a draft day trade? Here's a look at five potential landing spots.

Tennessee Titans

Notable 2026 draft picks: No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall, No. 66 overall

No one in the entire NFL currently possesses more cap space than the Tennessee Titans. OverTheCap.com projects them with $51.8 million in effective cap space, just under $9 million more than the next-closest team. The Titans made a concerted effort to upgrade quarterback Cam Ward's supporting cast by signing former New York Giants speedster Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal with $38 million fully guaranteed.

Pickens would give the Titans a big-bodied, contested catch monster who is also one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL. His 52 catches on throws of 20-plus air yards lead the entire league since Pickens entered the NFL in 2022. With Ward on his rookie deal, a move like this would make plenty of sense.

Los Angeles Chargers

Notable 2026 draft picks: No. 22 overall, No. 55 overall, No. 86 overall

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got flattened into road kill behind the NFL's most injury-ravaged offensive line in 2025. He was the most pressured (126 times pressured) and most hit (took 129 quarterback hits) last season. Having a true No. 1 go-to guy like Pickens, whose quick release off the line of scrimmage could save Herbert's life, could raise the ceiling of the Chargers' offense and their Super Bowl chances in a huge way. They have the money to do it with $41.5 million in effective cap space, the third-most in the NFL according to OverTheCap.com.

Los Angeles will get both of its offensive tackles, Rashawn Slater (patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (ankle), back from injury in 2026, and they have a scheme-lord offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel who can maximize their talent around Herbert. McDaniel helped turn the 5-foot-10 Tyreek Hill into the only player in NFL history with multiple 1,700-yard receiving seasons (2022-2023). Pairing Pickens, a speedy 6-foot-3-inch receiver, with Herbert's cannon of a right arm could bring the fireworks back to the Chargers' offense.

Miami Dolphins

Notable 2026 draft picks: No. 11 overall, No. 30 overall, No. 43 overall, No. 75 overall

The Miami Dolphins would need to do some creative accounting to make a trade for Pickens' services, since they currently have the least cap space in the NFL, -$8.3, according to OverTheCap. However, they have the pick arsenal to get a deal done with Dallas. Yes, they did just trade away Jaylen Waddle, but Waddle is three years older and much smaller than Pickens.

Miami needs someone that new quarterback Malik Willis can throw the football to, and Pickens would be an excellent No. 1 option. At his age, just 25-years-old, Pickens might fit the Dolphins' rebuild timeline.

Baltimore Ravens

Notable 2026 draft picks: No. 14 overall, No. 45 overall, No. 80 overall

The Baltimore Ravens have $21.7 million in cap space to swing a deal for George Pickens. Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could use another weapon on the outside besides Zay Flowers. Especially after seeing the Cincinnati Bengals loading up in the AFC North with the trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The AFC is winnable with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still recovering from a torn ACL, and the Ravens giving Jackson a true No. 1 receiver could be the boost necessary to make a Super Bowl run.

Washington Commanders

Notable 2026 draft picks: No. 7 overall, No. 71 overall

Trading Pickens to an NFC East rival would feel blasphemous, but the Washington Commanders have the cap space and the need. The Commanders have $42.8 million in effective cap space, ranking second in the NFL according to OverTheCap.com. Washington's passing game also faltered tremendously, with wide receiver Terry McLaurin missing seven games with injuries in 2025.

McLaurin could use another playmaker to take some of the heat off of him in coverage. If Washington were willing to part with future picks from the 2027 NFL Draft, maybe Dallas would pick up the phone. They were willing to trade All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to one of their top playoff bullies in the Green Bay Packers.