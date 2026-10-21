What's a good Halloween costume to hide a face? I need it.

After last week's picks, I need to go into hiding. It was awful. When you can't get over .500 with the straight-up picks, you know it's a bad week.

I went 6-8 straight up and 3-11 against the spread. I could flip a coin and do better. Maybe my cats will make my picks next week.

My season records are now 54-38-1 straight up and 37-54-2 against the spread. That is vile.

Time to turn it around, so I am going to the dogs. Let them bark.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

New England Patriots (+3) at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

This is a big game for both teams, a tough one for the road team on a short week. Both teams can score, which should make this a fun one to watch. I think the Patriots have the better defense and that will be the difference. They overcome the road to win a much-needed game.

Pick: Patriots 28, Bears 27

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (+3.5)

Paris on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

These two are both coming off road victories and now have a long trip to play this one. The Steelers have been the more consistent team this year, but the Saints looked good last week against the Giants. This will be tight, but the Steelers take it.

Pick: Steelers 27, Saints 26

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The 49ers are rolling as the league's best team, especially on offense. But losing Mike Evans will hurt. The Falcons couldn't stop the Bears last week, so what's to think they will slow down Brock Purdy? They might not. But the Falcons will keep up. It's close.

Pick: 49ers 30, Falcons 28

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (+1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Browns are 4-2 after beating Baltimore last week, while the Titans beat the Colts last week. Neither team is doing much on offense, which suggests this will be a low-scoring game. I think the Browns have a better defense, which will be the difference. They win it again on a late field goal.

Pick: Browns 17, Titans 16

Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Vikings are off a bye, while the Colts are off a terrible home loss to the Titans. That led to the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Maybe that gives the Colts a bump. Beating the Vikings' defense will mean a lot of Jonathan Taylor. I think we see that as the Colts keep it close, but just miss out on the upset.

Pick: Vikings 21, Colts 18

Miami Dolphins (+4.5) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Dolphins are off their bye in search of their first victory, while the Jets lost to the Patriots last week. The Jets have the better team and their defense should be able to limit the Miami offense. But the Dolphins play hard and will also play well on defense. It's close.

Pick: Jets 19, Dolphins 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bucs might have Baker Mayfield back for this one. That would be big. The Panthers are rolling on offense as Bryce Young is in the MVP conversation. It will stay that way, but the Bucs will hang around.

Pick: Panthers 24, Bucs 23

Cincinnati Bengals (+3) at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bengals are coming off a bye, while the Ravens are coming off a loss to the Browns. They could have Lamar Jackson back from an ankle injury here, which certainly changes things. Even if he's back, I think Joe Burrow will have a big day throwing it. The improved Bengals defense will do the rest. Upset.

Pick: Bengals 24, Ravens 23

New York Giants (+10) at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Who starts at quarterback for the Giants? It should be J.J. McCarthy, but we will see. No matter who starts, the Texans' defense is having issues. The Giants will move the ball. But they won't stop C.J. Stroud. He's on fire and that gets the Texans the victory.

Pick: Texans 27, Giants 23

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Cardinals are coming off a big road upset of the Rams, while Denver beat Seattle last Thursday. The Denver offense has been lifeless so far this season. But the defense is still sticky. I think that defense will come up big, while Bo Nix finally makes some plays. It's close.

Pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 21

Green Bay Packers (+3) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Lions are coming off a bye, which they needed, while the Packers are coming off consecutive victories. They are playing much better on both sides of the ball. The two defenses will be challenged here, but the Lions will be the better offense at home coming off the bye. Lions win it by a tiny margin as both quarterbacks light it up.

Pick: Lions 34, Packers 33

Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a must-win for both teams, as they are on losing streaks. The Rams have a lot of injury issues, which have really impacted their team. They still have Matt Stafford. He can light up a defense, which he will do here. But the Rams will give up some big plays to the Raiders, who hang around.

Pick: Rams 28, Raiders 27

Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a revenge game for Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker, who was the Super Bowl MVP for Seattle last February. And let's not forget the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. Seattle is good on defense, but their offense is turning the ball over. That matters here. Chiefs take it.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 17

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Eagles are a mess with all the injuries, including quarterback Jalen Hurts being out for the year. The Cowboys have struggled on offense the past two weeks, which isn't a good look. This is desperation time for these two. The Cowboys will win it, but it's close.

Pick: Cowboys 21, Eagles 20