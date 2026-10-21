Sam LaPorta is taking a unique approach in terms of his contract situation.

Instead of keeping things in-house, LaPorta has chosen to publicly voice his displeasure. A former Pro Bowler, LaPorta is in the final year of his four-year, $9.47 million rookie contract. He is slated to earn $5.78 million in cash earnings this season.

LaPorta, based on his comments, is clearly not happy that he has yet to receive a contract extension from the Lions.

"I think the combination of like getting your heartstrings twisted, as well as the violent sport that we play, you know, it sucks and it's disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt," LaPorta said on Pardon My Take. "You know, like last year, whatever it was week nine, week 10. I break my f-----g back for the team, and then I'm going out there this year, and I'm balling, and maybe they're not showing the love.

"Yeah, it sucks. I'm going to continue to be a pro, and you know, I just a lot of that to my agent, and he handles that great. ... So I'm going to continue to go do my thing and ball out. And in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's gonna be all good. Yeah, I'll get paid somewhere else. So whatever."

As he alluded to, LaPorta will likely have a big payday this offseason, whether it's with the Lions or someone else. His current market value is a three-year, $45.1 million deal, according to Spotrac.

A former second-round pick, LaPorta has been a valuable part of the Lions' offense since he was drafted back in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has caught 213 passes and 23 touchdowns in 47 regular season games. During the Lions' 2023 playoff run, he caught 21 of 27 targets for 176 yards and a score.

LaPorta has bounced back this season after a serious back injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2025 campaign. He's been especially good over the past two games; he caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers in Week 5 and caught each of his five targets for 88 yards and a score during last week's win over the Cardinals.

It's very possible that the Lions -- and other potential teams that might be interested in his services -- are turned off by his decision to be so vocal about his contract status, especially with the Lions getting ready for a big showdown against the rival Packers.

Talent, however, usually tops anything else in the NFL. As long as LaPorta continues to produce, he will surely have a robust market if he becomes a free agent this offseason. He has certainly made it clear that he is comfortable with the prospect of becoming a free agent for the first time this offseason if he and the Lions do not come to terms on a long-term deal.