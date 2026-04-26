There are legitimate players every year who do not hear their names called during the NFL Draft. Most of these players are picked up by teams and invited to participate in their rookie minicamps. If they perform well, they can eventually make a final roster in September.

Some of the best undrafted players in NFL history include Kurt Warner, Antonio Gates, Priest Holmes, Drew Pearson, Jason Peters and James Harrison. These players fell out of the draft for various reasons but eventually became NFL legends. There's no rule that says you need to be drafted to make it to Canton one day.

Several notable players went undrafted this year, including a wide receiver compared to Calvin Johnson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and the player who served as Alabama's quarterback on defense. Let's take a look at some of the top undrafted players from this weekend.

CBS Sports' Undrafted players tracker (click here)

1. EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

CBS Sports prospect rank: 158

Team signed with: Los Angeles Chargers

As you will see, the Chargers quietly put together an impressive list of undrafted free agents. Nadame Tucker was a top 160 player in this class, according to CBS Sports, as he broke out in 2025 with 14.5 sacks. That tied for most in the FBS, and landed Tucker MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He's not the biggest player in the world at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, and turns 26 in June. But Tucker is an electric pass rusher who has shown both speed and power.

2. DT Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

CBS Sports prospect rank: 164

Team signed with: N/A

His name isn't a typo and neither are his measurements. There haven't been many 6-foot-8, 330-pound defensive tackles we've broken down before. Zxavian Harris blocked six kicks during his collegiate career and finished sixth in the FBS with 27 run stops last year. He likely fell out of the draft because of off-field issues, which include multiple arrests.

3. TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

CBS Sports prospect rank: 165

Team signed with: Dallas Cowboys

There were a total of 22 tight ends selected, so it was surprising that Michael Trigg was not one of them. He's not going to be a mauler in the blocking game at 240 pounds, but this is an athletic pass-catcher that could flourish in the right scheme. An easy comp for him is Chigoziem Okonkwo, who led the Tennessee Titans with 56 receptions and 560 yards receiving last season, leading to a three-year free-agency deal from the Washington Commanders.

4. WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

CBS Sports prospect rank: 167

Team signed with: Kansas City Chiefs

Jeff Caldwell was one of the most fascinating players in this class, and it's pretty surprising he went undrafted. Not only does he possess great size at nearly 6-6 and 216 pounds, but he's also a freak athlete. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, registered a 1.48 10-yard split, 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Caldwell registered a perfect 10.00 out of 10.00 RAS. It ranked No. 2 out of 3,926 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026, behind only ... Calvin Johnson.

The problem is that Caldwell doesn't have the kind of production to go along with his athleticism. In his lone season with Cincinnati, Caldwell caught just 32 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

Chiefs may have found the undrafted gem of the 2026 NFL Draft in Jeff Caldwell Jordan Dajani

5. OT Isaiah World, Oregon

CBS Sports prospect rank: 183

Team signed with: Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah World was a four-year starter at left tackle, with the first three seasons being played at Nevada. Some teams imagine he could move inside to guard at the next level, but this was a Second Team All-Big Ten player last year.

6. LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

CBS Sports prospect rank: 191

Team signed with: Philadelphia Eagles

Deontae Lawson returned from an ACL injury this past season and registered the worst missed tackle rate of his career (16.3%, per PFF). However, this high-IQ player is lauded for his instincts and has potential in coverage as well.

7. EDGE Logan Fano, Utah

CBS Sports prospect rank: 224

Team signed with: Cleveland Browns

This is pretty cool, as the Browns added the brother of their No. 9 overall pick, Spencer Fano, as an undrafted free agent. Logan Fano is about 6-foot-5, and was named Second Team All-Big 12 this past season after recording 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

8. OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

CBS Sports prospect rank: 240

Team signed with: Baltimore Ravens

Diego Pounds is a 6-foot-6, 325-pound left tackle who allowed zero sacks on 583 pass-blocking snaps this past season, which earned him Third Team All-SEC honors. However, Pounds is another tackle that could move inside at the next level.

9. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

CBS Sports prospect rank: 317

Team signed with: Carolina Panthers

Haynes King is a fun weapon that earned ACC Player of the Year after leading the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. He leaves Atlanta as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia Tech history. However, King is 25, and it remains to be seen if he can be an NFL-thrower.

10. QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

CBS Sports prospect rank: 377

Team signed with: N/A

Diego Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since 2014. He's certainly the most famous undrafted player this year, as Pavia led the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and yards per attempt (9.4). His 4,402 total yards led all Power Four players. After helping the Commodores register their first winning season in more than a decade in 2024, Pavia got Vandy to 10-3 in 2025. It was the first time the Commodores registered double-digit victories in a season.

No one can argue that Pavia isn't an elite competitor who shines when the lights are brightest. But his 5-foot-10 stature is the start of the skepticism for NFL scouts, who certainly followed his name in the headlines.