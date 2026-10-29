After a 4-1 start, the Baltimore Ravens have quickly lost ground in what is arguably the NFL's most competitive division. The Ravens have gone from first to last place in the AFC North after dropping their last two games. Both of those games were played without Lamar Jackson, who hasn't played since Week 4 after suffering a high ankle sprain.

But there's good news coming for the Ravens. Jackson is expected to start Sunday's big matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Jackson was a full-practice participant on Wednesday and handled all the first-team work, per Zenitz. Barring any major setbacks, the plan is for him to start.

Jackson, 29, put up solid numbers during the season's first four games. In the games he's played, he's completed a whopping 70.8% of his passes (which is nearly six points higher than his career average) with six touchdowns against just one interception. He's also run for 144 yards and a score while averaging a gaudy 7.6 yards-per-carry, 1.5 yards higher than his career YPC average.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 70.8 YDs 967 TD 6 INT 1 YD/Att 10.07 View Profile

Jackson's return would be a big boost for a Ravens offense that was blanked during the second half of last Sunday's blowout loss to the Bengals. With Tyler Huntley at quarterback, Baltimore led 13-0 at halftime before being outscored 35-0 in the second half.

The 35 points Baltimore allowed in the final 30 minutes tied a franchise mark for points allowed in a second half. It was the most points the Ravens have allowed in a second half since Week 6 of the 1997 season. Baltimore led 21-0 in the first half of that game before being on the wrong side of a 42-34 final score.

On Sunday, Baltimore will face a Bills defense that has struggled this season. Buffalo is currently giving up an average of 28.5 points per game, the third-highest total in the NFL. It's allowed at least 30 points in five of its first six games.