The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and there is plenty to break down. The Arizona Cardinals for example made a couple of controversial decisions, drafting running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall and then choosing Carson Beck to be their developmental quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world by drafting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall, plus, the Dallas Cowboys made what may go down as the steal of the first round, taking versatile safety Caleb Downs at No. 11.

Let's break down the best, worst and most interesting picks for each NFC team.

Here are the rules of the game: The "best" pick for a team does not necessarily mean the best player. It has to do with the franchise fit and where the player was taken. Same for the "worst" pick. We will be using CBS Sports' draft grades for best and worst picks, which were completed by NFL Draft experts Mike Renner and Josh Edwards. If multiple players were issued the same grade, Jordan Dajani will step in and determine the verdict. Dajani will also choose each team's most interesting pick, but use Renner's and Edwards' breakdown.

Ready? Let's jump into the best, worst and most interesting picks for all teams in the NFC.

2026 NFL Draft: Best, worst and most interesting picks for each AFC team Jordan Dajani

Arizona Cardinals

Best pick (A): OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M (Round 2, pick 34)

"After taking Jeremiyah Love in round 1, the Cardinals come back and give him someone to open up running lanes. Bisontis is also a physical presence in pass protection where he thrives cleaning up pockets whenever he can. Without any options to fill their tackle need, this was the next best option." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (D): QB Carson Beck, Miami (Round 3, pick 65)

"This feels like a relative slap in the face to Cardinals fans. Your offseason investment at the most valuable position is a 24-year-old with limited tools after you've taken a running back and a guard. Is this guy really going toe to toe with Matthew Stafford or Sam Darnold in that division? It feels like when the Texans drafted Davis Mills 67th in 2021. I'd rather they passed on quarterback entirely and prayed for a better crop of quarterbacks in 2027." (Mike Renner)

Most interesting pick (C+): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (Round 1, pick 3)

"Love is a special talent at the running back position and will immediately transform the Cardinals rushing attack. This grade isn't an indictment of the caliber of player the Cardinals got, but the value for a team not built to contend without a quarterback. They'll burn the most productive and cheap years for a player at a position with an already short career length." (Mike Renner)

Atlanta Falcons

Best pick (A+): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson (Round 2, pick 48)

"The Terrell brothers are reunited once again. I say again, but being six years apart they've likely never played on the same team until now. Avieon is the shorter, scrappier version of his brother AJ. He has the same smooth coverage skills with a little more of an edge that comes from being the younger brother." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (D): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma (Round 4, pick 134)

"Daniels is a player without a position. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will have to be creative in how he is used, but there could be some special teams value here." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (A-): LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (Round 6, pick 215)

"Perkins arrived in Baton Rouge as a freshman and was an immediate contributor. His career was disrupted by injuries and perhaps a tweener skill set, but the athleticism is exciting." (Josh Edwards)

Carolina Panthers

Best pick (A+): DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (Round 2, pick 49)

"Hunter was the best playmaker in this defensive tackle class last season. He's a violent shedder one on one and his range in the run game is special for a man his size. While he doesn't eat double teams exceptionally well, the Panthers have Derrick Brown for that." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B-): CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M (Round 4, pick 129)

"Lee brings length to the Panthers secondary. Carolina has significantly invested in the defense this offseason and that continues." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (A-): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (Round 3, pick 83)

"Brazzell is one of the most talented receivers in this draft class. The explosiveness and fluidity for a 6-foot-4 receiver is nothing short of rare. He just is rail thin and built more like someone that should be on hardwood instead of turf." (Mike Renner)



Chicago Bears

Best pick (A): TE Sam Roush, Stanford (Round 3, pick 69)

"Roush is one of the best blocking tight ends in the draft. At nearly 270 pounds, he can legitimately go toe to toe with NFL defensive ends. This gives the Bears now easily the best run-blocking trio of tight ends in the NFL." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (D+): OL Logan Jones, Iowa (Round 2 pick 57)

"I had three centers on my board considerably higher than Jones who were all good scheme fits for Ben Johnson's offense. Jones's ability to run outside zone is why he comes off the board here, but you're going to consistently give up a lot in pass protection with him in the middle." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (C+): WR Zavion Thomas, LSU (Round 3, pick 89)

"I think we've reached the 'we're drafting kick returners' portion of the draft. Thomas is far from a complete receiver, but his 4.28 speed will be put to good use in Ben Johnson's offense." (Mike Renner)



Dallas Cowboys

Best pick (A): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (Round 1, pick 11)

"The much maligned Cowboys secondary got a much needed infusion of both talent and leadership. Downs is true do-it-all safety with no true holes in his game. Downs will be able to do anything new defensive coordinator Christian Parker asks him to do on the back end." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C): EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF (Round 1, pick 23)

"Lawrence has the highest-end tools in this edge-class after the players that went top 5. HIs explosiveness is all over his tape. He's undoubtedly a project, though, who flashed more on reps than he did for long stretches of time. What worries me about this pick was his lack of awareness in the run game which was already an issue for the Cowboys edges last year." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (B+): CB Devin Moore, Florida (Round 4, pick 114)

"Moore is a really skilled, long boundary cornerback. The potential is really high at this stage of the draft. Dallas is targeting athletic traits early Day 3." (Josh Edwards)



Detroit Lions

Best pick (A-): EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan (Round 2, pick 44)

"Moore is nothing if not a culture fit for the Lions. The man treats every rep like he's upset at the offensive lineman in front of him. While he's a middling athlete, he maximizes his traits through sheer force and effort." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C): OT Blake Miller, Clemson (Round 1, pick 17)

"Miller is an explosive and experienced offensive tackle who will fit in perfectly with the culture they've built in Detroit. This likely confirms Penei Sewell to the left side as Miller was a four-year starter at right tackle. Why I went lower with the grade here is because it felt like the Lions prioritized readiness given their tackle need over best player available." (Mike Renner)

Most interesting pick (B+): DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech (Round 6, pick 205)

"Gill-Howard is a smaller interior defender who had a lot of fans among the draft community. The Northern Illinois transfer had limited pass-rush production." (Josh Edwards)

Green Bay Packers

Best pick (A): CB Domani Jackson, Alabama (Round 6, pick 201)

"Jackson was a big-time recruit out of high school and never totally lived up to the expectations. Green Bay is betting it will be able to cultivate that potential. In terms of height, weight and speed, he checks all the boxes." (Josh Edwards)

Worst pick (B-): OL Jager Burton, Kentucky (Round 5, pick 153)

"Burton played all three interior offensive line positions at one time or another during his Kentucky career, but really settled in at center. The Packers covet positional flexibility and certainly accomplished that with this selection." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (A-): EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State (Round 4, pick 120)

"Athletic and productive is the profile on Dennis-Sutton. He should have been gone much sooner as a player who can set the edge, but his availability is to Green Bay's advantage." (Josh Edwards)



Los Angeles Rams

Best pick (A): OL Keagen Trost, Missouri (Round 3, pick 93)

"Trost's tape was incredibly clean last year at right tackle Missouri. He falls to here, though, because he's already 25 years old and is a limited athlete. The Rams have been taking offensive linemen in a similar archetype in recent years." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B-): WR CJ Daniels, Miami (Round 6, pick 197)

"Daniels has been a productive collegiate receiver. He is effective with the ball in his hands, so Sean McVay should be able to put him in a position to make plays." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B+): TE Max Klare, Ohio State (Round 2, pick 61)

"Klare is the most natural receiver at tight end in the draft class. He's a smooth route-runner who makes it look easy catching outside his frame. While I know the Rams are majoring in 3-tight ends sets right now, I'm not sure what skillset Klare offers that's not on the roster and that's keeping this from an A-grade." (Mike Renner)



Minnesota Vikings

Best pick (A): LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati (Round 2, pick 51)

"Golday went to the perfect scheme for his skill set. He's a former edge-rusher who moved off-ball at Cincinnati. He can range sideline-to-sideline while still looking like an edge rusher. His pass-rushing prowess will be perfect for Brian Flores's scheme." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (D): DL Caleb Banks, Florida (Round 1, pick 18)

"Banks is the most prodigious physical talent in this defensive tackle class. At 6-foot-6, 327 pounds with an over 7-foot wingspan, when he fires off low into contact he's nearly impossible to block. The worry is that we never saw it consistently before his 2025 season was cut short with a foot injury that required surgery. He then had another foot surgery after an injury suffered during the combine week. That's a big swing for Vikings to take at 18." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (A-): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest (Round 6, pick 198)

"Claiborne is a smaller back with breakaway speed. The Vikings obviously love his potential having traded a future pick for the right to select him." (Josh Edwards)

New Orleans Saints

Best pick (A-): WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (Round 4, pick 136)

"Lance has legitimate playmaking ability and size. I like this pick for New Orleans to build out some depth and give themselves options for Tyler Shough." (Josh Edwards)



Worst pick (C+): OL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn (Round 4, pick 132)

"Wright was a bit sloppy in pass protection last season, but created displacement in the run game. New Orleans lost some depth in free agency and are restocking the cupboard." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B+): TE Oscar Delp, Georgia (Round 3, pick 73)

"Delp is the perfect TE2 for a Kellen Moore offense for two big reasons. He's a great blocker on the move which is where he'll be utilized as the detached tight end and he's got 4.5 speed that will be a weapon coming across the formation on play action." (Mike Renner)



New York Giants

Best pick (A+): LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State (Round 1, pick 5)

"The Giants just became the scariest edge-rushing group in the NFL and truthfully it's not even close. Their third down packages are going to be a true sprint to the quarterback. Reese has special play strength for someone with 4.46 speed. And he's only scratching the surface at 20 years old." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C+): DL Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn (Round 6, pick 186)

"Jamison-Travis is a stout interior defender who immediately supplements New York's run defense. He fills a very specific role for a team who no longer has Dexter Lawrence." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B): LB Jack Kelly, BYU (Round 6, pick 193)

"It may come as a surprise that a player listed as a linebacker had 10 sacks this past season, but he flies around the field and puts himself in a position to make plays." (Josh Edwards)

Philadelphia Eagles

Best pick (A): WR Makai Lemon, USC (Round 1, pick 20)

"With AJ Brown's impending departure, the Eagles get an NFL-ready receiver who plays with a similar physicality -- even if he doesn't have Brown's size. Lemon has very few weaknesses outside of his size and should be able to step into a slot role and be productive from Day 1." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (B-): EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico (Round 7, pick 252)

"James-Newby is a sawed-off pass rusher with good production last season. Philadelphia is hoping they can bring him along in a similar fashion as Jalyx Hunt." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (B): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (Round 2, pick 54)

"This is a big swing of the bat for the Eagles under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. It's an indication that they're going to be a little more creative in personnel deployment than years past as Stowers is a movable chess piece TE2. The biggest worry with the pick is that he's a really poor blocker still and is very much a tweener at 239 pounds." (Mike Renner)



San Francisco 49ers

Best pick (A): EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech (Round 3, pick 70)

"The 49ers had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. That's hopefully changing with Height. He's an NFL-ready pass rusher who has a lot of different refined moves at his disposal. At only 239 pounds, though, he's a pass-rush only guy who won't be on the field for run downs." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (D+): RB Kaelon Black, Indiana (Round 3, pick 90)

"I'll say this about Black, the man runs HARD. He runs like he's mad at the ground. He's just a much older prospect who'll be a 25-year-old rookie. He's also limited athletically and struggles to change directions efficiently." (Mike Renner)

Most interesting pick (B-): OT Carver Willis, Washington (Round 4, pick 127)

"While preparing for Day 3 of the NFL Draft, I perused recent drafts and players who have been successful at this stage of the festivities. San Francisco had multiple starting offensive linemen found on Day 3. Willis could be next." (Josh Edwards)

Seattle Seahawks

Best pick (A): S Bud Clark, TCU (Round 2, pick 64)

"If there was any safety in this draft class outside of the first-round that you would want replacing Coby Bryant's role in their defense, it's Clark. He's a tremendous and versatile coverage player even if he's not going to be a guy you want around the box. The good news is Seattle doesn't need anymore help in the box." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C): CB Michael Dansby, Arizona (Round 7, pick 255)

"Dansby began his career at San Jose State, but has a consistent record producing turnovers. He is a smaller player and the latest Arizona secondary player to be called upon in the NFL." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (B-): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame (Round 1, pick 32)

"Price is not only the best back available, he's the only one if you want a true starter based on my evaluations of this class. For that reason it felt like a necessity for the Super Bowl champs who lost Kenneth Walker this offseason. Price has tremendous vision and runs decisively. His learning curve will be minimal when translating to the league." (Mike Renner)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best pick (A+): EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Round 1, pick 15)

"Bain was the most dominant force in college football last season. He's can set a hard edge in the run game and collapse pockets with ease. What I love most about his game is that he almost never came off the field for the runner up Hurricanes last year. He fills what was easily the biggest need on the Bucs." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B-): TE Bauer Sharp, LSU (Round 6, pick 185)

"Sharp is an example of what the transfer portal and NIL were created to accomplish. Two years ago, he was playing at Southeastern Louisiana. Sharp has great size for the position and will allow new Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to utilize more two and three tight end sets." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (B-): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State (Round 3, pick 84)

"Hurst is their best swing at replacing Mike Evans. At 6-foot-4, 206 pounds with 4.42 speed, Hurst is an outside receiver that can win on the vertical tree. I just see him as a massive project in his route-running, but coming from a small school there's hope that can improve." (Mike Renner)



Washington Commanders

Best pick (A+): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson (Round 3, pick 71)

"Williams is an NFL-ready route-runner who's reliability is his calling card. While he was a slot only at Clemson, he showed the ability to be more versatile than that in the NFL." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (B-): QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers (Round 7, pick 223)

"Kaliakmanis played better in 2025 than earlier in his career, but the ceiling is capped. Interesting fit in Washington." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (B+): RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State (Round 6, pick 187)

"Two days ago, we were wondering if Washington may be the team to draft Jeremiyah Love, but the team does not address its running back need until Saturday. Washington is cobbling together a room with a variety of skill sets again." (Josh Edwards)