The NFL is running full steam ahead with Week 6 underway. This is a fascinating week throughout the league as byes are really starting to come into play. On top of the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Vikings being off this week, we now get to see how some clubs take advantage of that added rest, starting with both the Panthers and Chiefs, who were off in Week 5.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place. You can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks, and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -3, O/U 43.5

Texans +3: "The Jaguars have established themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. While that's objectively true, they certainly aren't perfect. They probably should have dominated a short-handed Philadelphia Eagles team last week, yet didn't. Additionally, there are some questions about the offensive operation. Jacksonville went 0-3 in the red zone last week, including two trips where the Jags failed to score any points from the one-yard line. As for the Texans, they are coming off their first win of the season against the lowly Tennessee Titans. I predict they keep that momentum going and score an upset victory across the pond. DeMeco Ryans is calling defensive plays again, and C.J. Stroud is actually playing good football. He's tied for the most 20-yard completions (21) in the NFL this season. Houston is also 14-2 SU and 11-4-1 ATS in its last 16 divisional games away from home." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes Houston to pull off the 21-18 upset. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Jaguars (-2.5) Jaguars

Jaguars Jaguars Texans Jaguars Texans Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 41.5

Ravens -4.5: "I can't tell if this line is assuming the return of Lamar Jackson or not, but recent reporting suggests he has a chance to return to action. If he does, I think the Ravens win this game by a lot. The Browns might be 3-2, but they have not played like an above .500 team so far. Each of their wins required a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, and that's not at all sustainable. I don't trust that their offense can get anything going given the various injuries to the skill-position players, and if Jackson is back, I don't think the Ravens' offense can be stopped." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has Baltimore coming away with the 31-14 win over Cleveland. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens a (-4.5) at Browns Ravens

Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Eagles -1.5, O/U 43.5

Panthers +1.5: "It has been a rough week for the Eagles: They blew a win against the Jaguars, they have no healthy running backs on their roster, and now, they have to fly back from London and face a situation that no team has ever won in. The Eagles will be going into Week 6 after playing in London and they'll be facing a Panthers team that will be coming off a bye. This will mark just the fifth time in NFL history that a team coming off an international game has had to play a team coming off a bye, and uh, I have some bad news for everyone in Philadelphia: The team coming off the international game has gone 0-4." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why Carolina pulls out the 27-24 win over Philly. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.

Note: This selection was made before the news of Jalen Hurts (blood clot) being ruled out and Carolina is now a -3.5-point road favorite.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Eagles (-1.5) Eagles

Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -1.5, O/U 47.5

Falcons +3: "It looks like Caleb Williams is going to return to the lineup after missing three games with his hamstring injury, and it also looks like Michael Penix Jr. will play after missing the very end of "Sunday Night Football" with his rib injury. The Chicago Bears have racked up their most rushing yards per contest (173.2) through five games since 1988, but keep an eye on the status of Kyle Monangai, who missed Week 5 with a toe injury. Last week's loss to the Packers was concerning from a defensive standpoint. The Bears have actually allowed 30 points over three straight road games (dating back to last year), which is tied for the longest streak in TEAM HISTORY. I'm going to take the points with the home team, and take Bijan Robinson and Co. to bounce back." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has Atlanta upsetting Chicago, 30-27. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-3) at Falcons Falcons

Bears Falcons Falcons Bears Falcons Falcons

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -1.5, O/U 45.5

Giants +1.5: "The Saints have lost three straight and have fallen to 1-4. They didn't play well against the Vikings last week, but this is a chance to get right. The Giants tied last week, but Jameis Winston played well. I think this will be about defenses. Giants in a close one." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Giants coming away with the 19-16 win. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-1.5) at Giants Giants

Saints Giants Giants Giants Giants Saints

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -7, O/U 43.5

Patriots -7.5: "I think the Patriots are all the way back. Drake Maye has seemingly returned to his MVP form from last year and just tallied five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Raiders. Gillette Stadium has been a comfortable spot for New England as they're 10-1 in their last 11 home games. Meanwhile, they've also taken care of business against inferior opponents under Mike Vrabel as the Patriots are 11-0 with him at the helm when facing teams entering with a losing record. Further looking at the trends for this one, the Patriots are 12-0 straight-up and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite and have a +17.9 PPG differential over that stretch. As for the Jets, they've yet to win or cover (0-6) a divisional game under head coach Aaron Glenn." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes New England to cruise past the Jets, 30-17. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Patriots (-7.5) Patriots

Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -3, O/U 40.5

Buccaneers +3: "This is another game that has some outliers worth targeting. The Bucs will be at home after an upset win over the Cowboys last Thursday night in Dallas. They'll have the rest advantage over a Steelers team that took care of business against the Colts on Sunday. Similar to how I think the Cowboys sort of overlooked the then-winless Buccaneers with an undrafted rookie quarterback under center, Pittsburgh could get caught sleeping here, too. Not so much because they're going to overlook Jalon Daniels, but the Steelers could get caught looking ahead to their Week 7 matchup against the Saints in Paris. With a France trip on the horizon for Pittsburgh, I think Tampa Bay is a live home dog.

"Moreover, I think the Bucs defense has a good shot at containing the Steelers offense. Tampa Bay is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL through Week 5, which could limit Jaylen Warren's impact. Meanwhile, Todd Bowles has some solid splits against Aaron Rodgers over the course of his career as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. Rodgers' teams are 1-2 against Bowles and average just 16.7 points per game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Tampa Bay to pull off the upset, 24-23. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-2.5) at Buccaneers Steelers

Steelers Steelers Buccaneers Buccaneers Steelers Steelers

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Colts -6.5, O/U 44.5

Titans +7: "You'll undoubtedly scratch your head at this pick, and it's hard to blame you. Tennessee hasn't instilled any confidence this season and is punting on a league-high 53% of its drives. Still, I think this line is too big in a divisional matchup against the Colts, whom I don't believe are a serious player in the AFC. The Indy offense can't move the ball efficiently, ranking 29th in the NFL in yards per play (4.6). Meanwhile, their defense is 28th in the league in total yards allowed (384.2). Daniel Jones has also turned the ball over more times (7) than he's found the end zone (4) this season. So, for as bad as the Titans offense has been this season, Indy isn't that far off, so I'll gladly put the full touchdown in my back pocket." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Titans covering over Indy in a 24-20 loss. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Colts (-7) Colts

Titans Colts Titans Titans Titans Colts

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -12.5, O/U 52.5

Rams -13.5: "The "Dream Team" Rams are 2-3 and haven't looked the part of a Super Bowl champ. The offense got it going against the Bills, but the defense was a non-factor in the fourth quarter and overtime. They will play better here against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Matt Stafford will have a big day." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams pulling off the 35-20 win over Arizona. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.

Still alive in your Survivor Pool? Allow the SportsLine projection model help keep it that way for Week 6. Of course, Los Angeles will be arguably the top pick in pools this week where available, as they are the largest favorite on the entire slate. The model agrees that this is a strong way to look as the Rams cover in 77% of simulations. However, that's not the highest rate the model is projecting as there is another -- rather unlikely team -- that is winning in an eye-popping 86% of simulations. To see which team that is, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-12.5) Rams

Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Rams Rams

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -5.5, O/U 52.5

Bills -6: "The Bills are playing consecutive road games, but they stayed on the West Coast after beating the Rams in overtime Monday night. That was a tough, physical game, which will make it a challenge on a short week. The Raiders were awful against the Pats, but they will play better on offense here. They just won't stop the Bills." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he Bills will win, 35-21. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.

The SportsLine projection model comes into Week 6 on a 57-46 run and we've now aimed it at this AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. The model is up over $5,000 for $100 players on top rated NFL picks since its inception and has one side of the spread for this game covering in 60% of simmulations. To see which side the model likes, go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-5.5) at Raiders Bills

Bills Bills Bills Bills Raiders Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Cheifs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 45.5

Chiefs -8.5: "The Chargers limp into this one at 0-5, while the Chiefs are undefeated off a bye. The Chargers are desperate and need a win or their season will be over. This is not a good place to try to get that first victory. Look for Patrick Mahomes to play well. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is outstanding in his career off a bye." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Chiefs edging out a 28-21 win over the Chargers. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Chiefs (-8.5) Chiefs

Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -1.5, O/U 50.5

Packers -1.5: "The Dallas defense is just too bad for me to feel comfortable picking the Cowboys against a team that has an offensive pulse. The Packers showed last week that they are capable of throwing the ball all over the yard even if their running game can't get going. Even with the return of Joey Porter Jr., I expect that Green Bay will get one or all of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft going down the field. Dallas should put up points, too, because the Packers' defense is no great shakes, but I'm taking Green Bay to win here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has Green Bay winning, 33-28. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.

R.J. White has been a guru when it comes to betting all things NFL, but the SportsLine expert has been particularly sharp when it comes to games involving the Green Bay Packers. White has returned a remarkable $2,529 on his last 70 Green Bay ATS picks. Now, he's turned his attention to this "Sunday Night Football" contest with Dallas and looks to keep the momentum rolling with his official ATS pick. We can tell you White's leaning Over the 52.5 total, but to see his pick against the spread, you'll need to click over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Packers (-1) Packers

Packers Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Packers Packers

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -7.5, O/U 50.5

49ers -7.5: "The 49ers offense is firing on all cylinders right now, no one can cover Mike Evans and Brock Purdy is looking like an early MVP candidate. And now, Shanahan's offense gets to go up against a Commanders defense that has surrendered the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL this year. Shanahan might try to take a 28-3 lead in this game just for old time's sake, but if that happens, he won't blow it." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the 49ers rolling over the Commanders, 34-20. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.

SportsLine's Micah Roberts has been one of the most profitable resourseces when it comes to betting games involving the San Francisco 49ers. Over his last 24 ATS picks involving the Niners, Roberts has returned $1,350. Naturally, with San Francisco set to conclude Week 6 on Monday night, we had to turn to our SportsLine expert to help us figure out which way to wager. And he did not disapoint. Roberts has rolled out his official ATS for this primetime matchup, but you'll need to head to SportsLine to check it out.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at 49ers (-7.5) 49ers

49ers Commanders 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers



