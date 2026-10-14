Yes. Yes. Yes.

Let me say it again: Yes.

After a horror show in Week 4 with my NFL picks, I got back on track in a big way this past week. I was 10-4-1 straight up and 9-6-1 against the spread. That brings my season record straight up to 48-30-1 and the ATS record to 34-43-2.

The ATS mark will be a slow climb to get back above .500 after that really bad Week 3. But I felt good about the picks this week.

Time to build some momentum. Two good weeks in a row?

You bet.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Denver Broncos

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The Seahawks lost a tough one to the 49ers last week and now face a short week on the road against Denver. The Broncos' offense has struggled, even with Sean Payton taking over as the play-caller. Bo Nix has to pick it up, but this is a tough defense to try and fix things. Seattle takes a tough road game.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Broncos 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

London on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Jaguars will have been in London for two weeks, which makes this a challenge for the Texans, who went this week. Houston won for the first time on the road last week and now their division chances probably rest on this game. The Jaguars were sloppy last week, which will get them back focused. Jaguars will win a tight one.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Texans 20

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (+3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bears are off a horrible showing in Green Bay, in which the defense was shredded. But the Falcons lost in overtime to the Ravens and quarterback Michael Penix was hurt. He will likely play here, and that's a good thing since he can light up the Chicago defense. Falcons win it.

Pick: Falcons 27, Bears 21

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

There is a chance that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for this game after missing last week with an ankle injury. Even if he isn't, I think the Ravens defense will be up to the task of slowing down the Browns offense. If Jackson is back, the Ravens offense will move the ball.

Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 13

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The winless Titans head out on the road to play a Colts team that has been inconsistent. The Colts' defense has improved in recent weeks, which will challenge Cam Ward and the Titans' limited offense. Look for the Colts to get a division victory as Jonathan Taylor has a big game.

Pick: Colts 28, Titans 17

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Patriots have turned their season around with consecutive victories as Drake Maye has come alive. The Jets played better on defense against Cleveland last week with eight sacks, but this is a bigger challenge. Look for Maye to keep it going as the Pats win a third straight.

Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 13

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Saints have lost three straight and have fallen to 1-4. They didn't play well against the Vikings last week, but this is a chance to get right. The Giants tied last week, but Jameis Winston played well. I think this will be about defenses. Giants in a close one.

Pick: Giants 19, Saints 16

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Panthers are off a bye, while the Eagles are off a trip to London where they lost in brutal fashion to the Jaguars. This is desperation time for the Eagles, but the injuries have piled up. Somehow, though, they will get off the deck to win this behind their defense.

Pick: Eagles 23, Panthers 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Both of these teams righted the ship a bit with victories last week. The Bucs badly needed it after losing their first four. Tampa Bay ran it with Bucky Irving to beat the Cowboys and I think they can do that here as well. The defense played better in that game and will limit Aaron Rodgers somewhat. Bucs win it.

Pick: Bucs 26, Steelers 21

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The "Dream Team" Rams are 2-3 and haven't looked the part of a Super Bowl champ. The offense got it going against the Bills, but the defense was a non-factor in the fourth quarter and overtime. They will play better here against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Matt Stafford will have a big day.

Pick: Rams 35, Cardinals 20

Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chargers limp into this one at 0-5, while the Chiefs are undefeated off a bye. The Chargers are desperate and need a win or their season will be over. This is not a good place to try to get that first victory. Look for Patrick Mahomes to play well. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is outstanding in his career off a bye.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 21

Buffalo Bills (-6) at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bills are playing consecutive road games, but they stayed on the West Coast after beating the Rams in overtime Monday night. That was a tough, physical game, which will make it a challenge on a short week. The Raiders were awful against the Pats, but they will play better on offense here. They just won't stop the Bills.

Pick: Bills 35, Raiders 21

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Packers blew out the Bears Sunday as Jordan Love lit up the skies. Look for more of that in this one against a bad Dallas secondary. The Cowboys struggled on defense against the Bucs, and that will continue in this one. Love continues to play well. Packers win a shootout.

Pick: Packers 31, Cowboys 27

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a long road trip for the Commanders off a brutal tie last week to face the league's best team right now. That's a tough combination. They can only hope for a letdown by the 49ers after they beat Seattle last week. It won't happen. The 49ers continue to roll as Brock Purdy continues to make a claim as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Pick: 49ers 30, Commanders 21



