We are already in Week 6 of the NFL regular season! Can you believe it? This weekend, two AFC South rivals in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle in London, while Caleb Williams looks to return to the lineup against the Atlanta Falcons after missing the last three games.

We also have an intriguing matchup in the NFC on Sunday night between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, while the Washington Commanders will look to get back on track against the 49ers in San Francisco following their embarrassing tie with the New York Giants. Dan Quinn needs to find a way to get his team to refocus after they completely forgot about the clock in overtime.

Which teams should you pick in Week 6, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Oct. 13 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Denver Broncos (TNF)

Dajani (Seahawks -2.5): Through five weeks, I have only bet against the Denver Broncos once. It's an uncomfortable position to be in, since Bo Nix is "captain comeback." For example, I had zero doubt they would come back from down 16-0 against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Denver has the most comeback wins (15), second-half comebacks (12) and fourth-quarter comebacks (8) in the NFL since 2025. However, I'm going to fade the Broncos in this spot for a couple of reasons.

One, Sean Payton taking back play-calling duties did not help anything against the Los Angeles Chargers. Getting this offense off the ground is, unfortunately, going to take some time — and it probably won't happen against the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Secondly, the Seahawks have to be mad after that loss to the 49ers. Seattle has won five straight games following a loss, having not lost back-to-back games since 2024. The Seahawks have also won seven straight primetime games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. … Prediction: Seahawks 23, Broncos 20

Dubin (Seahawks -2.5): Sean Payton's return to calling plays may have resulted in the Broncos coming away with a win, but it did not result in their offense looking competent. They averaged just 3.9 yards per play against what had previously been a very bad Chargers defense. I cannot rightly expect the Broncos to get anything going against this hellacious Seattle defense. It's not like the Broncos are going to do what the 49ers did. Denver is also still banged up defensively and likely won't have Patrick Surtain II here, which is obviously a problem against Jaxon Smith-Njigba. … Prediction: Seahawks 24, Broncos 16

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) (London)

Dajani (Texans +3): The Jaguars have established themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. While that's objectively true, they certainly aren't perfect. They probably should have dominated a short-handed Philadelphia Eagles team last week, yet didn't. Additionally, there are some questions about the offensive operation. Jacksonville went 0-3 in the red zone last week, including two trips where the Jags failed to score any points from the one-yard line. As for the Texans, they are coming off their first win of the season against the lowly Tennessee Titans. I predict they keep that momentum going and score an upset victory across the pond. DeMeco Ryans is calling defensive plays again, and C.J. Stroud is actually playing good football. He's tied for the most 20-yard completions (21) in the NFL this season. Houston is also 14-2 SU and 11-4-1 ATS in its last 16 divisional games away from home. … Prediction: Texans 21, Jaguars 18

Dubin (Jaguars -3): I think it's a real advantage that the Jaguars have already been in London for a week while the Texans haven't yet traveled across the pond. Jacksonville, as Dajani mentioned, has established itself as one of the best teams in the AFC. The offense has been efficient and explosive, and the defense has looked good as well. I know the Jags struggled with the Eagles for a bit of last week's game and probably should have lost, but Houston has only beaten a Tennessee team that is barely functional. It's not like the Texans have looked good at any point. Their defense has disappointed, and they can't run the ball whatsoever. … Prediction: Jaguars 24, Texans 20

Chicago Bears (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

Dajani (Falcons +3): It looks like Caleb Williams is going to return to the lineup after missing three games with his hamstring injury, and it also looks like Michael Penix Jr. will play after missing the very end of "Sunday Night Football" with his rib injury. The Chicago Bears have racked up their most rushing yards per contest (173.2) through five games since 1988, but keep an eye on the status of Kyle Monangai, who missed Week 5 with a toe injury. Last week's loss to the Packers was concerning from a defensive standpoint. The Bears have actually allowed 30 points over three straight road games (dating back to last year), which is tied for the longest streak in TEAM HISTORY. I'm going to take the points with the home team, and take Bijan Robinson and Co. to bounce back. … Prediction: Falcons 30, Bears 27

Dubin (Bears -3): The impending return of Caleb Williams has me leaning toward Chicago here. In the one non-monsoon game that Williams played, the Bears dropped 59 points on the Panthers. They ran the ball at will and created explosive plays in the passing game. Their defense was exposed a bit by the Packers last week, and the Falcons could get going offensively here... if Michael Penix Jr. actually plays through the rib injury he suffered last week. At least some of this pick is thinking Tua Tagovailoa could start under center for Atlanta. … Prediction: Bears 23, Falcons 17

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) at Cleveland Browns

Dajani (Ravens -4.5): I'm not going to bash the Cleveland Browns for their loss to the New York Jets in that gross weather, where punter Corey Bojorquez missed a snap and granted the Jets 34 yards of field position to set up the game-winning touchdown. But I am nervous about Cleveland's injuries with guys like Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Tytus Howard, Quinshon Judkins and KC Concepcion banged up. I think it's fair to say that Lamar Jackson is expected back this week after sitting one game with his ankle injury, but I was wildly impressed with this Ravens defense and their ability to shut down what was statistically the hottest offense in the NFL since Michael Penix Jr. returned. Bijan Robinson rushed for 86 yards on Sunday night. He was averaging about 170 rushing yards per game with Penix under center. If it weren't for all the walking wounded in Cleveland, I would probably side with the home dogs. Not this time. … Prediction: Ravens 26, Browns 20

Dubin (Ravens -4.5): I can't tell if this line is assuming the return of Lamar Jackson or not, but recent reporting suggests he has a chance to return to action. If he does, I think the Ravens win this game by a lot. The Browns might be 3-2, but they have not played like an above .500 team so far. Each of their wins required a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, and that's not at all sustainable. I don't trust that their offense can get anything going given the various injuries to the skill-position players, and if Jackson is back, I don't think the Ravens' offense can be stopped. … Prediction: Ravens 31, Browns 14

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)

Dajani (Panthers +1.5): CBS Sports legend John Breech pointed out that the Eagles are facing a scheduling disadvantage this week that no team has ever been able to overcome. Philly is, of course, coming off an international game and facing a team that is coming off its bye. This has only happened four times, but the team coming off the international game is 0-4 SU and 0-3-1 ATS. That's pretty fascinating. The Eagles have covered the spread just once all season, while the last time the Panthers were on the field, they registered an impressive victory against the Detroit Lions. Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Tet McMillan caught 14 passes for 192 yards and — you guessed it — two touchdowns. I have some legitimate concerns about the Panthers defense, but I'll take the upset in Philly. … Prediction: Panthers 23, Eagles 21

Dubin (Eagles -1.5): I don't feel good about this one at all. I'm basically just throwing my hands in the air and saying, well, the Eagles can't lose again, can they? … Prediction: Eagles 20, Panthers 17

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (-1.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Packers -1.5): I told you the Packers were going to upset the Bears last week, and that something "weird" was going to happen. The "weird" came in the form of a 31-7 beatdown of Tyson Bagent. It's tough to trust Dallas after watching an undrafted rookie quarterback making his second career start come into AT&T Stadium and drop 419 yards of total offense on the Cowboys' head in primetime. Now, they have to go to Lambeau Field and try to stop a quarterback in Jordan Love, who is clearly finding his rhythm, having just thrown for 367 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are definitely a fun duo, but so are Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Heck, let's make it a trio with tight end Tucker Kraft. … Prediction: Packers 27, Cowboys 24

Dubin (Packers -1.5): The Dallas defense is just too bad for me to feel comfortable picking the Cowboys against a team that has an offensive pulse. The Packers showed last week that they are capable of throwing the ball all over the yard even if their running game can't get going. Even with the return of Joey Porter Jr., I expect that Green Bay will get one or all of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft going down the field. Dallas should put up points, too, because the Packers' defense is no great shakes, but I'm taking Green Bay to win here. … Prediction: Packers 33, Cowboys 28

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) (MNF)

Dajani (49ers -7.5): I am genuinely curious how the Commanders running the clock out on themselves affected the locker room. That's something that seems hard to bounce back from, because everyone looks dumb. Obviously, the buck stops with the head coach, but why did offensive coordinator David Blough call a play that USED MOTION as precious seconds ticked off the clock, and how was quarterback Jayden Daniels that oblivious to the situation as the conductor of this operation? But I digress...

The 49ers are riding high following that "upset" victory over the rival Seahawks, and it's easy to trust them to take care of business against a lesser opponent. The 49ers are 4-1 ATS this year and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 primetime games when favored by at least three points. Maybe the Commanders surprise me and rally, but I'm leaning the other way. … Prediction: 49ers 28, Commanders 20

Dubin (49ers -7.5): I picked against the 49ers last week and regretted it almost immediately after I saw the way their offense came out against the stingy Seattle defense. Needless to say, Washington's defense is not of the same quality. I know the 49ers are still hemorrhaging wide receivers, but as long as Brock Purdy, Mike Evans, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are healthy and Kyle Shanahan is calling the plays, they are going to move the ball efficiently. And I don't trust the Commanders to do quite enough to keep up with their explosive offense. … Prediction: 49ers 27, Commanders 16