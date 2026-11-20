Indianapolis Colts (3-8) is finally pulling the plug on its struggling quarterback. The Colts are releasing Daniel Jones, the team announced on Friday, just months after Jones re-signed with the Colts on a two-year, $88 million contract with $49.49 million fully guaranteed this past offseason. According to CBS Sports' ex-NFL agent Joel Corry, the Colts will carry a $35.2 million dead cap hit in 2027 from his $44 million signing bonus that was prorated through 2023 with three void years attached to his contract. The team saved $11.6 million in 2027 by releasing him now, since Jones was scheduled to have a $46.8 million salary cap hit next year.

Indianapolis' 26-3 faceplant on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans marked Jones' sixth straight game with an interception, the longest streak by a Colts player since Curtis Painter was filling in for an injured Peyton Manning in 2011. Per CBS Sports Research, that also made him the first quarterback since Jim Hart in 1979 to start each of his first 11 games of a season and have no games with more passing touchdowns than interceptions. Jones leads the league in turnovers (16), including a career-high 13 interceptions. His 65.4 passer rating is also the worst in the NFL this season.

Daniel Jones NFL QB ranks, 2026 season

NFL QB ranks* Completion percentage 58.4% 28th Yards per pass attempt 5.6 Last TD-INT 7-13 Last INT 13 Most Passer rating 65.4 Last Expected points added (EPA) per dropback -0.23 30th Turnovers 16 Most

* Out of 31 qualified quarterbacks

Jones has earned $166.9 million over his eight-year NFL career strictly from his player contracts. He did so by peaking just in time to get paid, with decent play in the final year of his rookie deal with the New York Giants and his one-year deal with the Colts. With 2026 not being a contract year for Jones, his play has plummeted in his first year back from suffering a torn Achilles that cut short his 2025 campaign.

Daniel Jones career Contract Years (2022 with NYG, 2025 with IND) Rest of his career W-L 17-11-1 18-46 Total TD-TO 46-19 71-81 Passer rating 96.0 79.3

In a corresponding move, the Colts named 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback going forward. He requested a trade this past offseason after Indianapolis prioritized Jones over his own development. Richardson attempted just two passes in 2025 after suffering a freak eye injury in the pregame of Week 6.

When Richardson was last the Colts' starter in 2024, he led the NFL in yards per completion (14.4) while ranking dead last in completion percentage (47.7%). That made him the first player to accomplish the feat since Heath Shuler in 1994 and just the fourth player to do so since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

Last in completion percentage, first in yards per completion, Since 1970 AFL/NFL merger Comp Pct Yards/Comp Anthony Richardson (2024) 47.7% 14.4 Heath Shuler (1994) 45.3% 13.8 Bob Gagliano (1989) 50.4% 14.3 Jim Zorn (1977) 41.4% 16.2

This was a move the Colts had to make because the defense refused to take Jones' arm seriously, which has severely hampered three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor's production. With Taylor rushing for 21 yards on 11 carries in Week 11, he now has 18 consecutive games without 100-plus rushing yards, the longest drought of his seven-year career. Richardson and his rocket-launcher right arm, which led the NFL in yards per completion (14.4) in 2024, should at least give opposing defenses pause as they consider whether to crowd the line of scrimmage to keep Taylor down.