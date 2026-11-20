The New England Patriots must move forward without quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future. Maye was officially diagnosed with a fractured right fibula, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. Maye sustained the injury in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. The injury will not require surgery, but it is expected to sideline him deep into the regular season, if he returns at all, per Schefter and Reiss.

Maye did not travel back to the United States with the Patriots and instead remained in Germany to undergo additional postgame testing. Coach Mike Vrabel said during his weekly radio appearance that the team ordered him to stay out of caution so medical personnel could rule out anything that might complicate his air travel. The tests were also performed to determine whether he would require surgery.

It took multiple days for the Patriots to announce the extent of Maye's injury. While they reportedly had concerns by Monday that the star signal-caller had fractured his ankle, the official diagnosis was not made public until later in the week.

Maye's injury occurred on the first drive of the game when Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson brought him down for a sack. Hutchinson also suffered a serious injury on the play when he tore his right ACL during his celebration.

The NFL ruled that Hutchinson's sack was not a hip-drop tackle because there was no swivel or unweighting, which are required indicators of an illegal tackle. Vrabel also said he did not think it was a hip-drop.

New England's offense sputtered without Maye on the field and managed just two scores in the 35-10 loss. One of those, a field goal, came on the fateful drive shortly after Maye exited the game. Tommy DeVito entered the contest in relief and completed just 12 of his 24 passes for 81 yards. The backup quarterback threw a touchdown and an interception and ran four times for another 19 yards. He figures to handle the starting duties in Maye's absence moving forward, although Vrabel on Monday said he had not "even thought that far."

"My comfort level with Tommy is I think that he can help us if he has to play," Vrabel said. "He's been prepared. I think he's practiced well. I think he's prepared well. Probably a tall task [on Sunday]. I'm sure there's some things he would liked to have done better and given us a better chance to get in the ballgame."

The Patriots are in a fight to stay afloat in the postseason picture and are in danger of slipping out of contention during Maye's absence. The AFC East title is well out of reach since the Patriots stand 3.5 games back of the conference-leading Buffalo Bills, and they are one game out of the Wild Card race as the eighth-best team in the AFC.

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This is an unfortunate conclusion to a massively disappointing season for Maye, who, before the injury, played well below the near-MVP level he reached during the 2025 season and the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl. Last year's league leader in completion percentage, passer rating, and yards per attempt took sizable steps backward in each of those categories over the first 10 weeks and owns career-worst marks in completion percentage (65.6%) and interceptions (11).

While not completely ruled out for the season as of yet, New England will need a meaningful turnaround after dropping three of their last four games headed into the bye. Despite the 5-5 record, the Patriots still have a 32% chance to make the playoffs, per NFL Next Gen Stats. New England has the 12th-easiest remaining schedule by DVOA, according to FTN Network.

Here are the remaining games on the Patriots' schedule following their Week 11 bye:

Week 12: at Chargers

Week 13: vs. Bills

Week 14: vs. Vikings (Thursday)

Week 15: at Chiefs (Monday)

Week 16: at Jets

Week 17: vs. Broncos

Week 18: vs. Dolphins

If there is any silver lining, it is that the Patriots are in the midst of their bye week, which gives Maye an additional handful of days to recover without missing a game.

Looking ahead, Maye is unquestionably locked in as the Patriots' franchise quarterback even if the injury is season-ending. He will return in 2027 for the final year of his rookie contract, although he becomes eligible for an extension this offseason. Whether the Patriots elect to sign him long-term in the coming months or wait to see how he performs coming off the injury remains to be seen.