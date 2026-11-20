Week 10 was great for "Dajani Dimes," as we went 4-1 on best bets. The Detroit Lions made light work of the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills blew out the New York Jets, the Patrick Mahomes passing attack was reborn in Atlanta, and the Cincinnati Bengals completely dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers. The one pick we got wrong was taking the Indianapolis Colts to cover vs. the Miami Dolphins. Daniel Jones threw for just 108 yards in a two-point win.

This week features plenty of big spreads in the NFL. Can the Bills cover 17 points against the Dolphins? How about the Kansas City Chiefs covering 15.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals? The Chicago Bears are also favored by 11.5 points against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints. There are going to be some blowouts, and a couple of back-door covers as well. I guarantee it.

Here's a look at what I'm thinking this week. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Top five picks ATS record: 25-24-1

Overall ATS record: 78-70-2

Straight-up record: 96-53-1

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Listen, sometimes spreads are just too big, and this is the biggest spread on the board this week. Yes, the Bills are capable of beating this Dolphins team by 17 points, but will they? Buffalo is actually 2-11 against the spread in its last 13 games as a double-digit favorite.

This is the largest spread the Dolphins have faced since 2019 against the Patriots. You know what happened in that game? Ryan Fitzpatrick beat Tom Brady outright! Miami has covered in three straight games vs. Buffalo, and is 6-1 ATS in its last seven divisional games. Basically, the Dolphins are playing their rivals closer than expected. Give me Kyle McCord and the Dolphins to lose by less than 17!

The pick: Dolphins +16.5

Projected score: Bills 27-13

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Los Angeles Chargers finally won their first game of the season last week in Baltimore. Can they make it two in a row? It's possible. The Jets have lost five straight games, having scored just 12 points in each of their last two. The Jets are allowing 31.6 points per game over this five-game losing streak, and now quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has him limited in practice. I expect him to start on Sunday over Cade Klubnik, but how good will he look? I'll take the Chargers to win this game, even though laying three points is a scary proposition.

The pick: Chargers -3

Projected score: Chargers 24-20

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-10.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Fernando Mendoza will become the first rookie quarterback to ever face both of the previous season's No. 1 seeds in his first two career starts. The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, 21-13, and now Mendoza makes the first road start of his career against an aggressive Denver Broncos defense coming off its bye and competing for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

There are people out there who believe the Broncos are "pretenders" given the offense's lack of consistency, but Sean Payton's group has scored at least 26 points in each of their last three games, and Bo Nix has thrown multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games. At home this week, they have a chance to build some momentum against a defense that is tied for last with 28.9 points allowed per game. The Broncos could reach 30 points this week, making it hard for the Raiders, with a rookie quarterback, to cover the spread.

The Broncos have won and covered in five straight games, and are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine home divisional matchups. I'll lay the points.

The pick: Broncos -10.5

Projected score: Broncos 30-17

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)



Sunday, in Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

This could be one of the games of the season. You have a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the San Francisco 49ers facing off against a rejuvenated Minnesota Vikings team with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. This game will be played in Mexico City, and you should know that both teams have prepared for it differently.

This stadium the 49ers and Vikings will play in on Sunday is over 7,000 feet above sea level. That led the 49ers to travel to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs this week, which is at a similar elevation ofhttps://goairforcefalcons.com/facilities/falcon-stadium/56,621 feet, to prepare. The Vikings, on the other hand, built an altitude chamber so that players can get familiar with "thinner air" before Sunday. Otherwise, it looks like Minnesota is pulling a Los Angeles Rams and just showing up to a unique location the day before the game.

In case you forgot, the 49ers dominated the Rams in Australia in the season opener, 27-7, and one reason why was because their travel plans were so much better. The 49ers have won and covered in four straight International games, and I think that travel plans have a lot to do with that.

The pick: 49ers -3.5

Projected score: 49ers 26-20

Cincinnati Bengals (-6) at Washington Commanders (MNF)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Bengals are 0-2-1 in their last three games against the Washington Commanders, but I'll lay the points with the number under a full touchdown. The Bengals are 6-2 SU and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight road games and have scored at least 30 points in three straight on the road. MVP favorite Joe Burrow is on pace for the highest completion percentage (74.7%) in a season in NFL history, and also leads the league in passing yards per game (310.6), passing touchdowns (27) and passer rating (117.7). Burrow also has a dynamic duo that the Commanders simply aren't capable of containing, as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are on pace to become the first teammate duo to both record 1,500 receiving yards in a season.

I don't think this game will be a blowout. Remember, the Bengals defense struggled with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans -- who took Cincy to overtime in Week 8. But I do think the Bengals can beat the Commanders by a touchdown.

The pick: Bengals -6

Projected score: Bengals 27-20

Other Week 11 picks

Texans (-12.5) 27-14 over Colts

Bears (-11.5) 33-20 over Saints

Cowboys 30-24 over Titans (+8.5)

Chiefs 28-16 over Cardinals (+15.5)

Lions 24-21 over Buccaneers (+7)

Steelers (-4.5) 23-16 over Eagles

Ravens (+3) 20-17 over Panthers

Jaguars 23-18 over Giants (+6)