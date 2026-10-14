Lamar Jackson has a "realistic chance" to return from his ankle injury suffered in Week 4 and start against the Browns in Week 6 on Sunday, ESPN reports.

Jackson sprained his ankle against the Titans on Oct. 4 and did not return in the second half. The Ravens, who were up by 17 points at halftime thanks to Jackson's red-hot start, held on for a 24-18 win with Tyler Huntley quarterbacking in the second half. In Week 5, Huntley led a game-tying touchdown drive late in regulation and a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime to lead the Ravens over the Falcons, 30-23. Baltimore is 4-1 this season.

"He is definitely doing better," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said on Monday. "Wednesday, I am not sure about exactly how that practice will look, but again, to Lamar's credit, he is doing everything he can to get back out there. ... I think we will know more definitely by the middle of the week."

Jackson did not practice at all last week.

Jackson battled several nagging issues last year. Officially, an early-season hamstring injury cost him three games, and a back bruise caused him to miss another game late in the year. Unofficially, Jackson rarely looked like his normal explosive self. He had just 67 carries for 349 yards, both career lows, and his 5.2 yards per carry was his lowest mark since his rookie year, when he took over as starter midseason. Jackson's pocket mobility evaporated, too, as he had a career-high sack rate.

But he had looked back to his old self early this season. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt, and his 7.6 yards per carry is on pace to be the highest of his career.

Should Jackson be unable to play, Huntley has proved to be a reliable backup. The Ravens have won all three of his starts since the start of last season.

If Jackson returns, he wouldn't be the only change to the lineup. The Ravens acquired center Cam Jurgens last week, and the two-time Pro Bowler is in line to make his Baltimore debut this weekend. Jurgens was in the concussion protocol last week, but Minter said Monday he was in the final stages of clearing the protocol. Baltimore is also opening the practice window for rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Lane fractured his wrist in Week 1.