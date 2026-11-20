The Daniel Jones era in Indianapolis didn't make it to the end of Year 2. The Colts cut their run with the veteran quarterback short, waiving him in the aftermath of a 26-3 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 11.

While cutting ties at this juncture was shocking for the Colts, a divorce seemed inevitable this offseason as the team is 3-8 with Jones as a main culprit of the organization's shortcomings. His 15 turnovers are the most in the NFL, and his 13 interceptions set a new career-high. Thursday's loss was also his sixth straight game with an interception, which is the longest streak by a Colts player since Curtis Painter in 2011.

That's not the version of Jones the Colts were hoping to get when they signed him to a two-year, $88 million contract extension back in March. They had hoped Jones would return to the player he was over the first eight games of the 2025 season, prior to suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. Over that stretch, Jones had the Colts at 7-1 while boasting a 109.5 passer rating. However, that flash in the pan was just that. Jones was unable to recapture that magic, and Indianapolis is now left paying a hefty price.

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 58.4 YDs 1974 TD 7 INT 13 YD/Att 5.62 View Profile

Below, we'll explain some financial ramifications regarding the Colts waiving Jones, what his contract says and why it'd be extremely surprising for a team to claim him before he clears waivers on Monday.

Colts clear cap space by waiving Daniel Jones

For 2027, the final year of Jones' extension, the quarterback was set to have a $46.8 million cap hit. By waiving him, Indy will actually clear about $11.6 million in space for this offseason as they look for a new signal-caller and replenish the roster. While there are cap savings, Jones will account for $35.2 million in dead money, which is tied to his $44 million signing bonus that was prorated through 2030, according to CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry.

Again, this is assuming Jones is waived, which he almost certainly will be (we explain why below).

Meanwhile, Spotrac notes that Indy will have paid out $49.8 million to Jones for 11 games this season. Ouch.

Why Daniel Jones will likely clear waivers

Jones is now subject to waivers until Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Any team in the league can put in a claim for the veteran quarterback, but it's highly unlikely that'll be the case. Why? Any team that claims Jones would take on $2 million for the rest of this season and $38 million in non-guaranteed money in 2027, as noted by NFL Network.

When it comes to 2027, $6.5 million of Jones' base salary and a $4 million roster bonus are guaranteed for injury. So, any team claiming him off of waivers would be on the hook for at least $10.5 million next season.

It would be downright shocking to see any club electing to go down that route in a pursuit of Jones at this stage. If they're interested, the more cost-effective move would be for hiim to clear waivers, have the Colts pick up the tab, and sign him as a free agent at a lower number. Then, the hypothetical new team would only be responsible for whatever it signs him for.