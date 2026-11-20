The NFL keeps chugging into Week 11, with plenty of crucial games. Arguably the two best teams in the NFC, the 49ers and the Vikings, face off in Mexico City on "Sunday Night Football" to wrap up a busy Sunday that includes an in-state rivalry between the Steelers and the Eagles as well as a meeting of division leaders with the Giants hosting the Jaguars.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Cardinals at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -14, O/U 41.5

"Carson Beck makes his first road start for the Cardinals, and this is as tough a place in the league as any to do so. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive road victory in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes. The defense is third in the league in scoring. That will make for a tough day for this limited Arizona offense. Blowout."

That's Pete Prisco on why the Chiefs will win, 33-14. See his full slate of picks here.

Still alive in your Survivor pool? Congratulations! You're more than halfway there. The Chiefs will be a popular pick this week, but should you take them? SportsLine expert R.J. White has top consensus plays plus several top pivots, and you can see them only at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Chiefs (-16.5) Chiefs

Chiefs Cardinals Chiefs Cardinals Chiefs Chiefs

Ravens at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Panthers -1.5, O/U 44.5

"Sitting at 4-6, with five straight losses to their credit, the Ravens are done. Meanwhile, at 4-5, Carolina owns first place in the pathetic NFC South outright. With Baltimore on a short week after a brutal Monday night loss to the previously winless Chargers, I lean the home team by the slimmest of margins in what should be an entertaining affair."

That's SportsLine expert Eric Cohen, who has made his pick for every single Week 11 game. You can see his full analysis for this week by visiting SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Panthers (-2.5) Ravens

Ravens Panthers Ravens Panthers Panthers Panthers

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -16.5, O/U 46.5

"Miami is playing consecutive road games after losing at Indianapolis, while the Bills are home for the first time after two road games. The Bills have been playing better on defense in recent weeks against lower-level quarterbacks. They get another one here in backup Kyle McCord. The Bills will score, as Josh Allen always plays well against Miami, but Miami stays around."

Pete Prisco thinks the Bills pull out a 31-19 win over the Dolphins. For his pick for every single Week 11 game, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Bills (-16.5) Dolphins

Bills Dolphins Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins

Saints at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -9.5, O/U 48.5

"There are a lot of big spreads this week, so we're naturally going to see some teams creep through the back door. I think New Orleans could be one of them. The Saints are tied for the second-most pass attempts per game (38.1) in the NFL this season. That number jumps to a league-high 39.5 when they're on the road. That should only continue in this matchup against Chicago as they try to keep up with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams on the other side.

"The Saints' passing attack is also getting a midseason boost with the return of first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson. Over the first two games of his career, the No. 8 overall pick has looked like the real deal, including an 11-catch, 80-yard outing last week in the loss to Carolina. Paired with Chris Olave, that's a nice one-two punch for Tyler Shough to get us to a cover. Speaking of covers, that's all New Orleans has done this season, as they're the only team in the NFL without an ATS loss on the road so far in 2026 (3-0)."

That's Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Saints to cover. To see his full analysis for all the games he covers, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Bears (-11.5) Saints

Saints Saints Bears Saints Bears Bears

Buccaneers at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -4.5, O/U 46.5

"The Bucs likely playing this game without Baker Mayfield pushed me in this direction. Jalon Daniels is fine, but I don't expect the passing game to do much here. The Bucs base their entire offense on the run anyway, but the Lions are pretty tough to run on. That could change without Aidan Hutchinson, obviously, but I don't think it will change enough for Tampa's offense to keep pace with what the Lions are likely to do. … Prediction: Lions 24, Buccaneers 16"

That's Jared Dubin explaining why he likes the Lions to win and cover against the Buccaneers. To see his full slate of picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Lions (-6.5) Buccaneers

Lions Lions Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers

Titans at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -7.5, O/U 51.5

"Over their last three games, the Titans offense has also been pretty solid, averaging 5.8 yards per play. That's the sixth-highest in the NFL over that stretch. A large part of that success has been thanks to the ground game, which is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The only team better than them is the 49ers, who just ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns against this Dallas defense in Week 10. The Cowboys' defense is showing no signs of improvement, as their 6.1 yards allowed per play are the sixth-highest in the NFL season. At the very least, the backdoor will be left wide open. Projected score: Cowboys 30, Titans 23 | The pick: Titans +8"

Tyler Sullivan likes the Cowboys to win but not to cover in this game in Dallas. You can see all of his Week 11 picks right here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Cowboys (-8) Cowboys

Titans Titans Cowboys Titans Titans Titans

Steelers at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -4.5, O/U 38.5

"This is kind of a must-win for the Steelers, who face Denver, Houston, and Jacksonville up next. Aaron Rodgers looked washed on Sunday night in Cincinnati, but the Eagles probably won't offer a ton of resistance for the Steelers' strong rushing attack."

We can tell you that SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is leaning toward the over, but for his exact score prediction for every game, go ahead and visit SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-4.5) at Eagles Steelers

Steelers Steelers Steelers Eagles Eagles Steelers

Jets at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 41.5

"So we have the Jets' broken defense going up against a Chargers offense that can't move the ball on anyone. I said this game feels like a disaster waiting to happen and that disaster might happen after the game. If the Jets lose here, the temperature on Aaron Glenn's hot seat will get so hot that I don't think the Fahrenheit scale can actually measure it. We might have to switch over to Celsius.

"The Chargers stunned the Ravens on Monday night by rushing for a season-high 160 yards. Running the ball is literally the only thing the Chargers can do on offense, which might work in their favor here because the Jets can't stop the run."

To see John Breech's pick for this game and all of the other ones in Week 11, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Chargers (-3.5) Chargers

Chargers Jets Jets Jets Chargers Jets

Jaguars at Giants



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -6, O/U 44.5

"No one is debating that the Jaguars are not one of the best teams in the NFL, but they haven't exactly been tested recently. They blew out the hapless Colts, had no problem with Joe Fagnano's Baltimore Ravens and then dropped 40 points on the one-win Tennessee Titans. The Giants aren't Super Bowl contenders, but this is easily the best team Jacksonville has played in over the past month. I'm not going to take the Giants to win this game straight up, but I am leaning toward the six points. The Giants have an underrated defense that currently ranks No. 5 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (305.7), and J.J. McCarthy has the fifth-most yards per attempt (8.8) since his Giants debut in Week 5. Both of these teams are 6-3 ATS this season. Give me the Giants with a back-door cover. … Prediction: Jaguars 23, Giants 18"

That's Jordan Dajani's take on Jacksonville vs. New York. You can see all of his Week 11 picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-6) at Giants Jaguars

Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Giants Giants

Raiders at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -7.5, O/U 40.5

"I don't think Fernando Mendoza wins his second career start in an environment like Mile High, but can he cover the double-digit spread? Denver has won just one game by double digits this season, back in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, have covered in four straight divisional games for the first time since 2022. The Broncos are coming off their bye week and have scored at least 26 points in each of their last three games. Bo Nix has also thrown multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games. The Raiders are tied for the worst scoring defense in the NFL this year with 28.9 points allowed per game, so I think the Broncos could reach 30 points this week."

That's Jordan Dajani explaining why he likes the Broncos to win 3017. You can see all of his picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Broncos (-10) Broncos

Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Vikings at 49ers (Mexico City)

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -3.5, O/U 46.5

Before making any Vikings vs. 49ers picks, or 'Sunday Night Football' predictions, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say. R.J. is 40-17-3 (+23.8u) on his last 60 ATS picks in 49ers games. Furthermore, R.J. consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against-the-spread picks.

While we can tell you R.J. is leaning toward the under, you'll have to head on over to SportsLine to see his pick and full analysis.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at 49ers (-3) 49ers

49ers Vikings 49ers Vikings 49ers 49ers

Bengals at Commanders

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -6.5, O/U 53

Before making any Bengals vs. Commanders picks, or 'Sunday Night Football' predictions, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say. White enters this matchup on a 35-18-2 (+14.5u) run on his last 55 picks in Bengals games. Furthermore, R.J. consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against-the-spread picks.

We can tell you R.J. is leaning toward the over, but you'll have to head on over to SportsLine to see his pick and full analysis.