The dust has settled from Tuesday's trade deadline, and nine weeks are already under our belts, which means we're officially stepping into the second half of the 2026 regular season. Week 10 promises to keep the momentum rolling from what was a wild first half of the season. One of the subplots of this slate will be at quarterback, with Kirk Cousins making his return to Minnesota, Fernando Mendoza set for his first career start and Carson Beck making his debut. That sets the stage for some fascinating storylines to unfold.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place. You can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Note: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay are on the bye in Week 10.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Patriots at Lions (in Munich, Germany)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Patriots -1.5 -X, O/U 49.5

Lions -3: "The Patriots have had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL over the past several weeks, and now, they have to face off against a QB in Jared Goff who ranks in the top five in passing yards per game this year. The Lions might put up 50 points. The good news for the Patriots is that even if the Lions do put up a 50-burger, New England might still keep up. Detroit has given up the MOST passing yards per game this year (260.9), so Drake Maye could certainly get some turkey carving practice for Thanksgiving here by carving up the Lions' defense. That being said, I've decided not to trust Maye against good teams.

"The Patriots have faced six opponents this year with winning records, and in those games, Maye has thrown 11 interceptions to nine touchdowns. Based on how I think this game is going to go, Vrabel might need a Hofbrauhaus beer after it's over." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Lions pulling off the 34-27 win over the Patriots in Germany. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Lions (-3) Lions

Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Bills at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -7.5, O/U 50.5

Bills -8.5: "The Bills are coming off a hard-fought road victory at Minnesota. The turnaround will be tough, but they are playing at a high level. The defense is improving. Look for Josh Allen to carve up the Jets' defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Buffalo to win over the Jets, 34-21. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-8.5) at Jets Bills

Bills Bills Jets Bills Bills Bills

Panthers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Panthers -1.5, O/U 47.5

Panthers +2.5: "Bryce Young doesn't have the best history going up against the Saints, as the Panthers quarterback is just 1-5 against his division foe in his career. That said, I think there's a window here for him to get a rare victory against New Orleans on Sunday.

"While his numbers have come down since his stellar start to begin the season, Young started to look more like himself in the loss to Denver, completing 71.7% of his passes to go along with three touchdowns. The Saints secondary is allowing 7.3 yards per attempt so far this season, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the league. Their 99.5 passer rating allowed is also the seventh-highest in the NFL. This isn't as daunting a matchup for Young, who had to face Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and Denver over Carolina's recent three-game losing streak. I like him to rebound here.

"Meanwhile, New Orleans is 1-4 straight-up and 0-5 ATS at home this season, so the Superdome hasn't been too friendly thus far." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why Carolina will beat the Saints, 24-21. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Saints (-2.5) Saints

Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Saints Saints

Texans at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Texans -4.5, O/U 39.5

Texans -4.5: "This genuinely does feel like a game that's going to boil down to Watson vs. the Texans. Watson has been sacked more times than any other QB in the NFL this year (33), and he'll be facing a defense that leads the NFL in sacks (29). That's a recipe for disaster. There have only been three games all season where a QB has been sacked at least eight times: Two of them were Deshaun Watson (vs. Jets in Week 5 and vs. Steelers in Week 8) and the other one happened on Sunday with the Texans sacking Justin Herbert eight times. Watson might get sacked 10 times in this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Texans to pull off the 24-16 win over Cleveland. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-4.5) at Browns Browns

Texans Texans Texans Browns Texans Texans

Jaguars at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -10.5, O/U 44.5

Jaguars -10.5: "The Titans are coming off a bye, while the Jaguars are coming off a victory last Thursday at Baltimore. They will be rested too. Jacksonville is riding high as one of the top teams in the league and made some moves at the trade deadline to get even better. Though this is a rivalry, with some unpredictable games, this won't be. Jaguars big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Jags rolling to a 31-17 win in Nashville. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.

Still alive in your Survivor Pool? To make it through another week, allow SportsLine's R.J. White to provide some expert advice. White is at the top of the class when it comes to wagering on the NFL and making it through the trials and tribulations of outlasting everyone in Survivor Pools. White has identified this game as a possible consensus given the double-digit spread. If you've already used Jacksonville or want to go away from consensus, White has offered a trio of top pivots. To see what those are, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-10.5) at Titans Jaguars

Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Chiefs at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 46.5

Chiefs -3.5: "Atlanta has been getting clobbered on the ground lately (123 or more rushing yards allowed in four of the last five games and 200 or more twice) and is about to run into the Kenneth Walker train. The Chiefs finally added someone who can beat man coverage in Josh Downs, and while it might take him a few weeks to get fully up to speed, he should help them immediately in situational football. Plus, the Chiefs' defense has been really good against both the run and the pass. This line seems several points too low." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dublin on why he has the Chiefs winning 27-16 over the Falcons. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons Chiefs

Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Falcons Chiefs

Dolphins at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 43.5

Dolphins +3.5: "This is the dog game of the week between two struggling teams. But one is young and playing hard on the way up, while one is on the way down after trading away assets. The problem for Miami is that quarterback Malik Willis is out. That means Kyle McCord will start. Miami will hang around against the depleted Colts team, but the Colts will win it late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Dolphins covering, but Indy edging out the 23-22 win. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Colts (-3.5) Dolphins

Colts Dolphins Colts Colts Colts Colts

Vikings at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -2.5, O/U 41.5

Vikings +3.5: "I don't know how much time Kirk Cousins is going to need to get acclimated to his (somewhat) new situation in Minnesota, but I bet this organization and this defense are JUICED to add him to the fold. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz simply weren't cutting it, and Cousins has actually been playing some good ball out in Vegas. His 20 passing touchdowns rank second in the NFL, and his 260.0 passing yards per game rank eighth. Cousins also has chemistry with Justin Jefferson, whose 98.9 receiving yards per game when catching passes from Cousins are the most by a QB-WR duo all-time. This Packers passing attack has been lethal with Jordan Love playing MVP football and Christian Watson and Matthew Golden looking like prime Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but give me the Vikings to keep it close." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has the Vikings covering against the Packers, but Green Bay edging out a 20-17 win at Lambeau Field. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-3.5) Packers

Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Rams at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Rams -7.5, O/U 47.5

Cardinals +9.5: "The Rams lost at home to the Cardinals a few weeks ago and now must play without Puka Nacua. How will they move the ball? The Cardinals will start rookie Carson Beck at quarterback. Going against Myles Garrett and company can be a problem. Rams win it, but it's low-scoring." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Cardinals covering, but the Rams pulling out a low-scoring 19-16 win. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-9.5) at Cardinals Cardinals

Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Cardinals Cardinals

Seahawks at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Seahawks -5.5, O/U 45.5

Seahawks -4.5: "Welcome to the NFL, Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft is set to make his first career start in the aftermath of the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins, who started the first nine games of the year, to Minnesota before the deadline. This will be a baptism by fire for the Indiana product as he'll face off against a Seattle defense that is among the very best in the NFL. The Seahawks are allowing a league-low 244.2 total yards per game entering Week 10, along with an average of 18.0 points per game allowed that is tied for fourth-fewest. That just feels like too tall a mountain to climb for Mendoza right out of the gate.

"... Given that Mendoza is getting the start, it's also worth pointing out that No. 1 overall quarterbacks are 1-15-1 straight up and 3-14 ATS in their first career starts since 2003." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Seattle covering on the road in Las Vegas. To see the rest of his picks for Week 10, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-6.5) at Raiders Seahawks

Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Raiders Seahawks

49ers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -3.5, O/U 53.5

49ers -3.5: "This is historically a great rivalry, but this year it's the Super Bowl favorite vs. a team that struggles with everyone they play. The 49ers have the most games missed due to injury this season (159), but that hasn't stopped them from starting 7-1. Brock Purdy's offense scores touchdowns on 37.2% of its drives, which is the fifth-highest rate by any team since 2000! Last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders showed how well-rounded the 49ers are, as they scored two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a defensive touchdown." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the 49ers to come away with the 30-26 win in Dallas. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3.5) at Cowboys Cowboys

49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Steelers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 48

SportsLine's R.J. White has been a go-to source when it comes to betting all things NFL, so there's no better person to turn to when it comes to this primetime matchup between the Bengals and Steelers. After all, White has returned 13.5 units on his last 54 Bengals ATS picks and 13.3 units on his last 61 Steelers ATS picks. Now, he's turned his attention to this Week 10 matchup and has come away with his selection. We can tell you White is leaning over the 49.5 total, but to see that top ATS pick, you'll have to go to SportsLine.

Steelers +3.5: "Pittsburgh, who beat these Bengals back in Week 3, should provide much more resistance than what they've faced recently. The Steelers defense is tied for the fifth-lowest yards-per-play average (5.0), tied for the fourth-lowest points-per-game allowed (18.0) and tied for the eighth-lowest passer rating allowed (83.3). Meanwhile, Cincinnati's defense is tied for the most yards per rush attempt allowed so far this season (5.0), which sets up Jaylen Warren to continue his ascent as one of the true breakout players of the season.

"On top of this being a potential mismatch for the Bengals going up against this stout Steelers team, their scheduling surrounding this game does them no favors either. While they'll be at home in Week 10, Cincinnati is coming off an international game in Madrid last week. As for the Steelers, they're fresh off their bye week, creating a sizable rest discrepancy. All of this is a recipe for an upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Steelers to pull off the 27-24 upset in Cincinnati. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Bengals (-3.5) Bengals

Steelers Bengals Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Chargers at Ravens

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -5.5, O/U 38.5

Week 10 wraps up in Baltimore, and there's no one better to listen to for a pick involving the Ravens than SportsLine's Mike Tierney. He is coming into this "Monday Night Football" matchup on a 32-14-1 run over his last 47 ATS picks in games featuring Baltimore. Now, he's targeting one side of the spread to keep that remarkable run going. To see which way he's betting for Week 10, go check out SportsLine.

Chargers +4.5: "I don't feel good at all about predicting the Chargers to actually keep a game close, but that's what I'm going to do here. I'm not going as far as predicting that they'll get their first win, but I think they can hang in the game against Jacoby Brissett in his first start with Baltimore. The Ravens' offense should be better than it was with Joe Fagnano under center, but I'm not sure it will fully hit the ground running right away. LA's offense is pretty broken, but the Ravens haven't exactly been great defensively (25th in scoring defense), so the Chargers might be able to put at least some points on the board." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he likes the Chargers to stay within the number, but fall to the Ravens, 24-20. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.