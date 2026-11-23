The Green Bay Packers (6-4) are coming out of their Week 11 bye week with a major boost: the return of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. The five-time Pro Bowler was reportedly cleared to make his 2026 NFL season debut in Week 12 at the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Wednesday night, according to ESPN.

"I would say I feel like I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday but for sure this season," Parsons said on Monday, via ESPN. "And I'll be looking forward to returning to the field."

Parsons suffered multiple knee injuries, a torn ACL and meniscus, in last season's Week 15 loss at the Denver Broncos. His return comes 346 days after the injuries. Parsons likely won't look like his All-Pro caliber self on every play Wednesday night, but his presence provides a lift to a Packers squad looking to remain on the inside of the postseason picture. At 6-4, Green Bay is in last place in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions (8-2), Chicago Bears (8-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-3), but they enter Week 12 in possession of the conference's No. 7 seed.

"I'm so locked in on what's ahead of me and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and I, myself and what it means for playoffs," Parsons said. "And if I can be out there, I wanna be out there and I'm excited for any time. Because we only got seven more games left, so I wanna capitalize on all those if I can."

He is the only player with 12-plus sacks in each of his first five seasons since sacks became an officially tracked individual statistic in 1982, and his 65.0 career sacks rank as the fifth most in a player's first five seasons since 1982. Despite only playing in 14 games last season, Parsons ranked seventh in the NFL in both sacks (12.5) and quarterback pressures (79), which earned him his third first-team All-Pro selection in five seasons.

Green Bay took a nosedive after his injury, losing its final five games of the year, including a wildcard-round defeat at the Chicago Bears. In his absence, the Packers have been the NFL's 16th-ranked scoring defense (22.1 points per game) this season. However, they have produced takeaways (20, the second-most in the NFL) and sacks (29, tied for the seventh-most in the league this season). Having Parsons back on the field should boost the Packers' quarterback pressure rate of 36.2%, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

"The only thing I'm targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do," Parsons said. "That's it. That's my only target, and that's to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That's it."