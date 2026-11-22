The Indianapolis Colts made the shocking decision to release quarterback Daniel Jones following their 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. They didn't just bench him. They didn't just make him inactive. They cut ties completely with the quarterback they signed to a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason.

It was especially surprising considering that there was interest around Jones at the trade deadline. Multiple teams were in the market for a new starting quarterback, but the Colts elected not to move him. The Baltimore Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round pick for Jones and a conditional fifth-round pick, according to ESPN. If Baltimore made the playoffs, the fifth-round pick would have been returned to Indianapolis. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly never made an offer for Jones, but they called. The Ravens turned their attention to Jacoby Brissett, while the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins.

It's just another misstep in what has been a disastrous year for the Colts. After Indy started 7-2 in 2025, general manager Chris Ballard traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner -- who has struggled. Following an implosion that took the Colts from 8-2 to 8-9, Indy handed out two contracts that look regrettable right now, signing Jones to the most lucrative two-year contract in NFL history, while Alec Pierce signed the richest contract for a free-agent wide receiver in NFL history at $114 million over four years. Pierce had a heel injury that required surgery this offseason. He played in just two games this season before aggravating that heel injury.

Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon then fired her general manager after a 2-4 start, and helped interim general manager Ed Dodds conduct a fire sale at the trade deadline, which included parting ways with offensive guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. However, the Colts held onto Jones, and star running back Jonathan Taylor despite having offers on the table. They could have fetched a pick for the quarterback they would end up cutting two weeks after the trade deadline.

Jones is expected to have several suitors if he passes through waivers, and there are multiple logical landing spots.