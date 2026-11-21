This week in the NFL, Fernando Mendoza makes his second career start against an aggressive Denver Broncos defense coming off a bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get tested by J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants, while the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in what could be the "Sunday Night Football" matchup of the year.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a veteran tight end.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

1. TE Mark Andrews (+310)

Mark Andrews was Jacoby Brissett's go-to target in his first start for the Baltimore Ravens. The tight end caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. Those eight targets marked a season-high for Andrews, as did his 82 yards -- which led the team. This Carolina Panthers defense the Ravens are up against on Sunday allows 26.2 points per game, which is tied for 25th in the NFL. Carolina actually allows 38.5 points per game at home. I can see Andrews finding pay dirt during a red-zone trip.

2. WR Josh Downs (+205)

It was fun to see the Kansas City Chiefs passing attack take off against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. We can't credit trade-deadline addition Josh Downs alone for this resurgence, but the former Colt did catch four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

This week, the Chiefs host the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals -- who are 16.5-point underdogs! The Cardinals are tied in having allowed the most passing touchdowns this season with 22. I'll take Downs to find the end zone in his first home game as a Chief.

3. RB Tony Pollard (-130)

Again, I hate paying a -130 price straight up, but this could be a parlay leg. Parlay it with the Over in this game! The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys statistically have the two worst defenses in the NFL.

Tony Pollard has rushed for 279 yards with 112 receiving yards and scored six total touchdowns over the past three games. He's been great, and now faces off against his former team, who allows more rushing yards per game (154.1) than any other club. Spotrac mentioned that Pollard is one rushing touchdown away from a $200K bonus. The former Cowboy scores on Sunday.

4. RB Omarion Hampton (+120)

How about Chargers running back Omarion Hampton last week? He rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown in L.A.'s first win of the season in Baltimore. Good things happened when he got the ball, which is something I think offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel realized. This week, the Chargers host the flailing New York Jets, who allow 135.3 rushing yards per game. That ranks third-worst in the NFL.

5. WR Justin Jefferson (+115)

Justin Jefferson is surely excited that Kirk Cousins is back. He caught nine balls on 13 targets for 74 yards in the Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Those nine receptions marked a season-high, and the 13 targets were the most he's seen in a game in two years.

The 49ers will surely be a tough test for this new-look Vikings offense, but Jefferson remains Cousins' go-to weapon. I'll take him to score and break out the "Griddy" in Mexico.