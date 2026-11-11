A perfect week. Can you believe it? I went 15-0 with my straight-up picks last week. I guess it was an easy week, like some said.

As for my picks against the spread, it wasn't quite as good, but it was better than it's been. I went 9-6 for the week, which I will take.

The season marks are now 59-74-3 ATS and 87-48-1 straight up. Let's see if we can get perfect against the spread this week.

Yeah, right. I will take three games above. 500 again as I make the climb to respectability.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Washington Commanders at New York Giants (-2.5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The Giants are back home after beating the Eagles and now face a Commanders team that probably has to win this to have any chance at the playoffs. The Giants' defense has been dominant up front as of late, and that will continue here as they contain Jayden Daniels. Giants keep winning.

Pick: Giants 23, Commanders 14

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (-2.5)

Munich on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a big game for both teams, but especially so for the Patriots after they got blown out by the Packers at home last week. The Lions won at Miami and didn't play great, but they will get it going on offense here. New England is struggling on defense, so look for the Lions to win it with a strong offensive showing.

Pick: Lions 30, Patriots 24

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak last week in beating the Jets, while the Falcons were blown out in Madrid by the Bengals. The defense had some major issues in that game. That will be the same here after the trade of safety Jessie Bates. Chiefs stack another victory.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Falcons 17

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (+4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a big game for both teams in terms of the playoff picture. The Texans looked dominant against the Chargers last week, but this is a second straight road game. It won't matter. Their defensive front will dominate whoever plays quarterback for the Browns. But the Cleveland defense will keep them in it.

Pick: Texans 21, Browns 20

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Packers are coming off an impressive road victory over the Patriots and Jordan Love has been on fire. But the Minnesota defense is special and now they have Kirk Cousins to play quarterback. Even so, look for the Packers to win another one as their defense limits Cousins and the offense.

Pick: Packers 27, Vikings 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (-10.5) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Titans are coming off a bye, while the Jaguars are coming off a victory last Thursday at Baltimore. They will be rested too. Jacksonville is riding high as one of the top teams in the league and made some moves at the trade deadline to get even better. Though this is a rivalry, with some unpredictable games, this won't be. Jaguars big.

Pick: Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is the dog game of the week between two struggling teams. But one is young and playing hard on the way up, while one is on the way down after trading away assets. The problem for Miami is that quarterback Malik Willis is out. That means Kyle McCord will start at quarterback. Miami will hang around against the depleted Colts team, but the Colts will win it late.

Pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 22

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is an enormous game in the division, even though both teams have just three victories. The winner will be in first place. The Saints beat the Browns last week, while the Panthers have lost three straight. The Saints make it four in a row as Tyler Shough has a big day.

Pick: Saints 24, Panthers 21

Buffalo Bills (-8.5) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bills are coming off a hard-fought road victory at Minnesota. The turnaround will be tough, but they are playing at a high level. The defense is improving. Look for Josh Allen to carve up the Jets' defense.

Pick: Bills 34, Jets 21

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Seahawks will start Drew Lock at quarterback again in this one. He was just OK last week against Arizona. But the Raiders have big-time defensive issues. For the Raiders, it's Fernando Mendoza time after they traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. This is a tough defense for a first NFL start. Look for Lock to win it as the Seahawks' defense does the rest.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Raiders 16

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+9.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Rams lost at home to the Cardinals a few weeks ago and now must play without Puka Nacua. How will they move the ball? The Cardinals will start rookie Carson Beck at quarterback. Going against Myles Garrett and company can be a problem. Rams win it, but it's low-scoring.

Pick: Rams 19, Cardinals 16

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (+4.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Cowboys can't afford another loss in their division race, so this is a huge game for them. The 49ers are riding high and that offense will challenge the Dallas defense. But I think the Dallas offense will be even better. Upset special. Dak Prescott has a bigger day than Brock Purdy.

Pick: Cowboys 30, 49ers 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is for first place in the division. The Bengals are riding high behind their passing game and Joe Burrow. But the defense can't stop the run. The Steelers will run it here to keep Burrow off the field. It doesn't work. The Bengals will once again win it behind Burrow and the passing game.

Pick: Bengals 27, Steelers 21

Los Angeles Chargers (+4.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This game had promise before the season, but the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson and the Chargers are 0-8. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens, which should help the offense some. The Chargers have struggled on offense, but I think their defense will keep them in this. It's close.

Pick: Ravens 20, Chargers 17