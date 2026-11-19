Last week in the NFL was full of drama. The Cleveland Browns came back from down 17-0 to defeat the Houston Texans, while Kirk Cousins was victorious in his first game back with the Minnesota Vikings. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys put up 86 total points in Arlington, and the Cincinnati Bengals blew out Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football."

This week there's more. Fernando Mendoza will make the first road start of his career against an aggressive Denver Broncos defense, the Detroit Lions will begin life without Aidan Hutchinson at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Vikings will play the 49ers in Mexico City in what could go down as one of the best primetime matchups of the entire season.

There are many, many massive spreads in the NFL this week! Which teams should you pick in Week 11, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Nov. 18 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-12.5) (TNF)

Dajani (Texans -12.5): I would typically lean toward a huge underdog like this in a divisional game, but two factors have me leaning the other way. One, Daniel Jones threw for just 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions last week against the Miami Dolphins. They were starting a quarterback that had never played in the NFL, yet only lost by two points. Jones has been terrible. He's turned the ball over an NFL-high 15 times and has the worst record in primetime by any quarterback since 1970 at 1-16. Additionally, the Texans allowed the Browns to come back from down 17-0 and win their meeting last week, which I imagine has this Texans team seeing red. C.J. Stroud and Co. are better than their 3-6 record indicates. They even beat the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season. I think the large number is justified. … Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 14

Dubin (Colts +12.5): I just don't think the Texans should be favored by 12.5 points over anybody. … Prediction: Texans 23, Colts 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-7)

Dajani (Buccaneers +7): Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in rushing yards this season with 1,000, while the Buccaneers allow the fewest rushing yards per game (79.2). The Bucs also lead the NFL in rushing offense and in takeaways with 21. With the Buccaneers coming off their bye week and the Lions coming off an international trip that cost them Aidan Hutchinson for the season, I'm leaning toward Tampa Bay with the points. The Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but keep an eye on the quarterback situation over the next 24 hours. … Prediction: Lions 24, Buccaneers 21

Dubin (Lions -7): The Bucs likely playing this game without Baker Mayfield pushed me in this direction. Jalon Daniels is fine, but I don't expect the passing game to be able to do much here. The Bucs base the entire offense around the run anyway, but the Lions are actually pretty tough to run on. That could change without Aidan Hutchinson, obviously, but I don't think it will change enough for Tampa's offense to keep pace with what the Lions are likely to do. … Prediction: Lions 24, Buccaneers 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-10)

Dajani (Broncos -10): I don't think Fernando Mendoza wins his second career start in an environment like Mile High, but can he cover the double-digit spread? Denver has won just one game by double digits this season, back in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, have covered in four straight divisional games for the first time since 2022. The Broncos are coming off their bye week and have scored at least 26 points in each of their last three games. Bo Nix has also thrown multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games. The Raiders are tied for the worst scoring defense in the NFL this year with 28.9 points allowed per game, so I think the Broncos could reach 30 points this week. That could make it tough for Mendoza to cover the spread. He's actually the first rookie quarterback to ever face both of the previous season's No. 1 seeds in his first two career starts. … Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 17

Dubin (Raiders +10): The Broncos have seven wins this year, and six of them are by one score. The only team they beat by more than seven points is the Cardinals. I reserve the right to change this pick if Brock Bowers is out and Fernando Mendoza just doesn't have anyone at all to throw the ball to, but otherwise the Broncos just don't seem like a team capable of blowing out an opponent that has actually played fairly well this year. … Prediction: Broncos 21, Raiders 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (-6) at New York Giants

Dajani (Giants +6): No one is debating that the Jaguars are not one of the best teams in the NFL, but they haven't exactly been tested recently. They blew out the hapless Colts, had no problem with Joe Fagnano's Baltimore Ravens and then dropped 40 points on the one-win Tennessee Titans. The Giants aren't Super Bowl contenders, but this is easily the best team Jacksonville has played in over the past month. I'm not going to take the Giants to win this game straight up, but I am leaning toward the six points. The Giants have an underrated defense that currently ranks No. 5 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (305.7), and J.J. McCarthy has the fifth-most yards per attempt (8.8) since his Giants debut in Week 5. Both of these teams are 6-3 ATS this season. Give me the Giants with a back-door cover. … Prediction: Jaguars 23, Giants 18

Dubin (Jaguars -6): Unlike the Broncos, the Jaguars have blown out everybody. Five of their seven wins have come by 17 points or more, including each of their last three games. The Giants are probably better than the Colts, Ravens and Titans, but I don't see them hanging with this Jacksonville offense — not with the Jags getting their new defensive stalwarts on the field for the first time since the trade deadline. (Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis sat out last week because they had yet to have their bye and the Jags had already taken theirs.) … Prediction: Jaguars 31, Giants 20

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3) (SNF in Mexico City)

Dajani (49ers -3): The 49ers are coming off a ridiculous 46-40 win over the Cowboys, where they recorded the most total yards in a road game in franchise history (584) and averaged a whopping 9.4 yards per play. Brock Purdy's offense had three touchdowns of 65+ yards! Christian McCaffrey actually became the first running back in NFL history to record two 65-yard receiving touchdowns in a game. Obviously, the Vikings' defense is MUCH better than the Cowboys', but something you should know is that this game is in Mexico City. And both teams have prepared for it differently.

The stadium the 49ers and Vikings will play in on Sunday is over 7,000 feet above sea level. So, the 49ers traveled to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs this week, which is at an elevation ofhttps://goairforcefalcons.com/facilities/falcon-stadium/56,621 feet, to prepare. The Vikings, on the other hand, apparently built an altitude chamber so players can get familiar with "thinner air" before Sunday, but otherwise are seemingly pulling a Los Angeles Rams and just showing up on site the day before the game. The 49ers dominated the Rams in Australia in Week 1, 27-7, and part of that was because their travel plans were so much better. The 49ers have won and covered in four straight International games. … Prediction: 49ers 26, Vikings 20

Dubin (49ers -3): In a battle of a great offense against a great defense, I am usually going to lean toward the offensive side unless there's a really compelling reason in favor of the defensive-minded team. Kirk Cousins' ability to elevate the Vikings' own offense almost provides that reason, but it's not quite enough for me to get there. This San Francisco offense is too much of a well-oiled machine for me to pick against the Niners — even in a matchup with a defensive coordinator as crazy and as good as Brian Flores. … Prediction: 49ers 23, Vikings 17

Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) at Washington Commanders (MNF)

Dajani (Bengals -6.5): Before you think this is some easy pick to make just because of how hot the Bengals are, know that Cincy is 0-2-1 in its past three games against the Washington Commanders, who just upset the Giants in New York last week. Jayden Daniels' coming-out party as a rookie actually came against the Bengals. Still, it's hard to go against my Super Bowl pick and my MVP pick this season.

The Bengals are 6-2 SU and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight road games and have scored at least 30 points in three straight on the road. Joe Burrow is on pace for the highest completion percentage (74.7%) in a season in NFL history, and he also leads the league in passing yards per game (310.6), passing touchdowns (27) and passer rating (117.7). His MVP case is aided by the dynamic duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are on pace to become the first teammate duo to both record 1,500 yards receiving in a season. … Prediction: Bengals 27, Commanders 20

Dubin (Bengals -6.5): The current version of the Commanders does not have the firepower to keep up with the Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins show. I'm not sure any version of the Commanders ever did, but even after winning two of their last three games, they haven't exactly looked impressive. The Bengals, meanwhile, are putting on an aerial assault for the ages every week. … Prediction: Bengals 31, Commanders 20