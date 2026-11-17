I have made it 24 years without watching a single episode of "The Bachelor," but I might have to change that because an NFL quarterback has been chosen to star.

Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is this year's bachelor, and the only reason I'm mentioning that is that I'm not quite mentally ready to start talking about Week 11 yet. I just looked at the Week 11 schedule and what the NFL is giving us during the 1 p.m. window might be the worst slate of games ever.

There are seven games in the early window, and none of them will feature two teams with winning records facing off. Let's take a look at this schedule:

Dolphins (1-8) at Bills (8-1)

Saints (3-6) at Bears (7-2)

Titans (1-8) at Cowboys (4-6)

Buccaneers (3-6) at Lions (7-2)

Cardinals (3-7) at Chiefs (7-2)

Steelers (6-3) at Eagles (2-7)

Ravens (4-6) at Panthers (4-5)

I would rather watch old episodes of "The Bachelor" than any of these games. That being said, I might watch the Cowboys game just to see if Jerry Jones fires everyone after his defense gives up 47 points to the Titans.

So will that actually happen? Let's get to the picks and find out.

Actually, before we get to the Week 11 picks, here's a quick reminder that you can check out the weekly picks from every CBSSports.com NFL expert by clicking here. In completely unrelated news, I'm in charge of the NFL newsletter here at CBSSports.com, which I'm only telling you about because it's the perfect gift for the holidays. If you want to buy someone a gift, but you don't actually want to spend money on them, just subscribe them to the newsletter. It's the gift that keeps on giving. All you have to do is click here and enter their email address.

Alright, let's do this.

NFL Week 11 picks

Buccaneers (3-6) at Lions (7-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

For the second straight week, we have a team coming off a game in Europe facing a team coming off a bye. Last week, things worked out pretty well for the Bengals, but that feels like an anomaly. This game will mark just the seventh time in NFL history that a team coming off an international game has had to play a team coming off a bye, and uh, I have some bad news for everyone in Detroit: The team coming off the international game has gone 1-5, with the only win coming by a possessed Bengals team in Week 10 that got to host a Sunday night game at home for the first time in three years. There was no way the Bengals were losing.

However, I am worried about the Lions. For one, they just lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a torn ACL, and thanks to the injury, there's a 50% chance that Dan Campbell is going to ban his entire team from celebrating anything ever again.

Not only did they just lose their best defensive player, but it gets worse, because they now have to face the top rushing offense in the NFL. The Bucs are averaging 163.9 yards per game on the ground, which is 10 yards more than the next closest team. Tampa Bay has more rushing yards this season than the Bengals and Packers COMBINED.

I do not know if Baker Mayfield (foot) is going to play, but I'm not sure it matters, because the QB in Tampa only has one job and that's to hand the ball off. If Baker can't play, Jalon Daniels will, and if he can't play for some reason, the Bucs could probably just hold a fan raffle for the job.

Bucs: Can you hand the ball off?

Fan: Yes.

Bucs: OK, the job is yours.

There have only been three games this season where an NFL team has run the ball at least 49 times and the Buccaneers have two of them. With the Buccaneers coming off the bye, that means they're going to be well-rested and it also means that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has had plenty of time to tear out every page from his playbook that has a passing play on it. The Bucs might run it 71 times on Sunday.

The good news for the Lions is that they've been one of the best teams in the NFL at stopping the run. They're giving up just 90.4 yards per game, which is the fifth-best number in the NFL, but that was with Hutchinson on the field. This week, they obviously won't have him.

The Lions are flying back from Germany; they just lost their best defensive player, and they have to face a Bucs team coming off a bye. Oh, and did I mention that NFL teams are a combined 13-3 coming off their bye this year? Because NFL teams are a combined 13-3 coming off their bye this year. And two of those three losses were by the Titans and Chargers, so I'm not even sure those count.

Not only do the Bucs have the best rushing attack in the NFL, but they also have the best run defense in the league, so this could be a long day for Jahmyr Gibbs. This game comes down to whether you trust Jared Goff to dice up Tampa Bay's defense, and, well, I'm the guy who made Goff my preseason prediction to win MVP this year, so I'm riding with Goff and the Lions here.

PICK: Lions 23-20 over Buccaneers

Jets (2-8) at Chargers (1-8)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

If there's any game in Week 11 that feels like a disaster waiting to happen, it's definitely this one. With the Jets and Chargers on the same field, I won't be surprised if the government declares SoFi Stadium a federal disaster area.

There's been no bigger disaster in the NFL this year than the Chargers. They hired Mike McDaniel to fix their offense and he somehow might have made it worse. When McDaniel was in Miami, one reason his offense worked so well is that he had two superstar receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He does not have them in L.A., but he does not seem to realize that. McDaniel keeps doing things his own way, and as a result, the Chargers' offense is so bad it's almost painful to watch.

It's getting to the point where I feel like the Chargers' best offensive strategy would be to just not have an offense at all. I have no idea how that would work, but I have to think it would be an upgrade over what they're doing now. This team is averaging UNDER 180 passing yards per game, which shouldn't be possible when you have Justin Herbert as your QB.

Not to be outdone, the Jets have also been a disaster. Here's a quick synopsis of how things have gone for the Jets. Back on Feb. 24, Aaron Glenn said he would call plays on defense because it's one of his superpowers.

As it turns out, though, he might have been wrong, and play-calling might actually be his kryptonite.

Aaron Glenn saw Josh Allen coming up on the schedule in Week 10 and said "No thanks, I'm good. You're now in charge of calling play on defense, Brian."

So we have the Jets' broken defense going up against a Chargers offense that can't move the ball on anyone. I said this game feels like a disaster waiting to happen and that disaster might happen after the game. If the Jets lose here, the temperature on Aaron Glenn's hot seat will get so hot that I don't think the Fahrenheit scale can actually measure it. We might have to switch over to Celsius.

The Chargers stunned the Ravens on Monday night by rushing for a season-high 160 yards. Running the ball is literally the only thing the Chargers can do on offense, which might work in their favor here because the Jets can't stop the run.

The Chargers went into Week 10 with ZERO wins, so I feel crazy even thinking this, but this team might actually win two games in a row.

PICK: Chargers 19-16 over Jets

Jaguars (7-2) at Giants (5-3-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Never in my life did I think I would live long enough to see a Jaguars-Giants game get flexed into the 4:25 p.m. late afternoon slot, but that's exactly what happened here. This game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, but the NFL decided to move it to 4:25 p.m. ET, and we're celebrating that fact here at CBS Sports by sending "The NFL Today" crew to MetLife Stadium.

If you're going to be at the game, please come dressed as your favorite CBS Sports studio analyst.

The Giants have been a huge surprise this season, and that's mostly thanks to John Harbaugh, who is my early vote for coach of the year. Harbaugh has been forced to start THREE different quarterbacks this season, but he still has the Giants at 5-3-1 and on top of the NFC East.

The biggest surprise is that the Giants have somehow made J.J. McCarthy look good. I was led to believe by the Vikings that McCarthy was a washed-up bust, but apparently they just didn't know how to use him. McCarthy represents the chopsticks of NFL quarterbacks. I hate chopsticks because I'm incompetent and don't know how to use them, just like the Vikings didn't know how to use McCarthy. On the other hand, my wife is such an expert with chopsticks that if every utensil on earth disappeared tomorrow and we only had chopsticks left, she would be fine, just like the Giants will be fine with McCarthy running the show.

McCarthy played well enough to win in Week 10 against the Commanders, and the Giants might have won if they had a kicker who could make field goals from the right hash.

Zvada's inability to hit a kick from the right hash is like Zoolander not being able to turn left, except worse.

Although I think the Giants will keep this game close, this will be the first week that the Jaguars finally unveil their new defense. They made three trades before the deadline, acquiring DT Davon Godchaux, DT Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III. The Jags decided to keep Davis and Bates on the bench in Week 10 so they would each get a "bye" week this year. Those two will make their debut on Sunday, and I have a feeling the new-look Jags' defense is going to cause some problems for the Giants.

PICK: Jaguars 30-23 over Giants

Vikings (7-2) vs. 49ers in Mexico City (8-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

For the first time in four years, the NFL is playing a game in Mexico City. I went to Mexico City once, and I was totally blown away by the food. I mean, they had a Chili's and Burger King UNDER THE SAME ROOF.

Someone needs to make that happen in the United States. Mexico is light years ahead of us when it comes to combining fast food with fast casual dining under one roof.

OK, I need to stop talking about Chili's and start focusing on what could be the best chess match of the 2026 season: Kyle Shanahan vs. Brian Flores.

Through the first 10 weeks, the 49ers have had one of the best offenses in the NFL this year: They rank first in yards per game (399.8) and second in points per game (31.2). No one has really been able to stop them. The 49ers are so good that the Cowboys' defense basically gave up on trying to stop them in Week 10.

As for the Vikings, they have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They've given up the fewest points per game (14) and the second-fewest yards per game (273.3). One big reason they're so successful is that they've gotten really good at destroying the opposing quarterback. The Vikings have racked up 37 sacks this year, which leads the NFL, and Flores loves to blitz on nearly every single play.

The problem with that strategy is that Brock Purdy is basically the one quarterback you do NOT want to blitz.

Purdy thinks fast and gets rid of the football quickly. It's like he was designed in a lab to beat the blitz. If he knows that, then Flores knows that, which means we'll probably see him cook up something special for the 49ers quarterback.

I actually think the X-factor in this game is going to be the altitude. Mexico City sits at an elevation of nearly 7,400 feet, which is more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver. When you're playing at an altitude this high, it's not easy to get acclimated, which is why the 49ers will be spending the entire week in Colorado Springs, a city that has an altitude of just over 6,000 feet.

On the other hand, the Vikings will be practicing at their normal practice facility, which has an altitude of 945 feet. Advantage, 49ers.

This feels like a game where the altitude starts to get to the Vikings in the second half and that's when the 49ers will take over.

This is the final international game of the 2026 season, and I feel like the NFL should add some spice to the last international game each year by having the government revoke the losing team's passports. I'm not sure if that's legal, but I would definitely watch a reality show that consisted only of NFL players trying to get back home after having their passports revoked in a foreign country. It would be more entertaining than "The Bachelor."

PICK: 49ers 27-24 over Vikings

Bengals (7-2) at Commanders (3-5-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dan Quinn is probably going to be having nightmares all week and that's because he has to figure out a way to stop Joe Burrow, which is something that no one else has been able figure how to do this year.

At this point, you've probably seen plenty of Burrow highlights this year, but if you're wondering just how dominant he's been, let me break it down for you:

He leads the NFL in passing yards per game (310.6)

He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (27)

He leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7)

He has the highest passer rating in the NFL for any QB with at least six starts (117.7)

To put his yardage number in perspective, no other QB is even averaging 285 yards per game. He has five more TD passes than the next closest player and his completion percentage is so high that he might actually break the NFL single-season record of 74.4%, which was set by Drew Brees in 2019.

Burrow is playing at an insanely high level, and now, he gets to face a Commanders defense that has given up the most passing yards per game in the NFC this year and second-most in the NFL (244.8). Burrow against this defense would be like inviting Joey Chestnut to your family's Thanksgiving and telling him to eat whatever he wants. You know you're going to get a Hall of Fame performance.

Sam Darnold threw for 379 yards against this Commanders defense. Jameis Winston threw for 326 yards against this defense. J.J. McCarthy threw for 293 yards against this defense. I think what I'm trying to say here is that the NFL might want to invite Norm Van Brocklin's family to this game, because Burrow might take down his all-time single-game passing record of 554 yards.

Although I feel like Burrow is going to have a big game, I think the Commanders' offense could also have some success. This is a home primetime game; Washington will be desperate, and Jayden Daniels has been playing well over the past few weeks.

The last time these two teams played back in 2024, there wasn't a single punt in the game. That might happen again on Monday night because Zac Taylor doesn't sound like a guy who plans on punting this week.

I'm going to say Burrow continues his MVP campaign by leading the Bengals to a shootout win in Washington.

PICK: Bengals 34-27 over Commanders

NFL Week 11 picks: All the rest

Texans 24-17 over Colts

Bills 30-16 over Dolphins

Bears 31-20 over Saints

Cowboys 34-24 over Titans

Chiefs 31-17 over Cardinals

Steelers 23-16 over Eagles

Ravens 20-17 over Panthers

Jets 19-16 over Chargers

Broncos 27-17 over Raiders

BYES: Patriots, Browns, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Packers

Last Week

Best pick: Commanders over Giants. Last week, I predicted that the Commanders would score exactly 24 in a win over the Giants, and guess what happened? The Commanders scored exactly 24 points in a win over the Giants. As soon as Sam Hartman got picked to be the next bachelor, I knew there was no way the Commanders were going to lose. Washington decided to distract the Giants by posting thirst traps of Hartman on social media and it clearly worked.

Hartman is going to go down as the greatest practice squad signing in NFL history.

Worst pick: Texans over Browns. At the rate things are going, I might have to eliminate the "worst pick" section because I'm not getting any picks wrong. Over the past two weeks, I've gone 25-4 straight-up. The hilarious part is that I'm 0-2 when it comes to picking Browns' games and 25-2 in all other games. I think what I'm trying to say here is that I might have to take a week off from picking Browns games, so there will be no Browns pick this week.

Finally, if you guys have ever wondered which teams I'm actually good at picking, I'm going to start sharing that information every week from now through the end of the season. Here's a quick look at my best and worst teams when it comes to picks this year.

Team: I'm 9-1 picking this year (Straight up): Patriots, Eagles (8-1), Jaguars (8-1), Dolphins (8-1), Commanders (7-1-1)

My worst teams this year (Straight up): Browns (3-7), Bears (3-6), Buccaneers (3-6)

Every other team is somewhere in the middle.

Picks record

Straight up in Week 10: 11-3

11-3 SU overall: 93-56-1

93-56-1 Against the spread in Week 10: 9-5

9-5 ATS overall: 72-75-3



72-75-3 BREECHIGAMIS: 1

You can find John Breech on Facebook, TikTok or Twitter, and if he's not doing one of those things, he's probably checking with his friends to see who might be willing to come over for a weekly Bachelor watch party.