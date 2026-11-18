Stacking winning weeks is always a good feeling when it comes to picking NFL games.

I did that the past two weeks.

Finally.

After a good Week 9 picking games, I was solid again in Week 10. I went 9-5 against the spread and 8-6 straight up. I'll take it. Two weeks in a row. Wow.

The records after 10 weeks are now 95-54-1 straight up and 68-79-3 ATS. Climbing out of a huge hole, ATS has me now visibly seeing the .500 mark.

Let's hope the hot streak stays as we move towards Thanksgiving. There are a ton of big spreads this week, so watch out. The dogs might be barking.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Indianapolis Colts (+12.5) at Houston Texans

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

If the Texans are to have any chance of making the playoffs, they have to win this one. The Colts are pretty much done, but they beat Miami last week. Daniel Jones struggled in that one, but the Texans' defense has really struggled. Look for the Colts to hang around here, but the Texans will win it.

Pick: Texans 30, Colts 27

Miami Dolphins (+16.5) at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Miami is playing consecutive road games after losing at Indianapolis, while the Bills are home for the first time after two road games. The Bills are playing better on defense in recent weeks against some lower-level quarterbacks. They get another one here in backup Kyle McCord. The Bills will score, as Josh Allen always plays well against Miami, but Miami stays around.

Pick: Bills 31, Dolphins 19

New Orleans Saints (+11.5) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bears are off a bye, while the Saints lost to the Panthers last week. Chicago is much improved on defense. With the Saints unable to run the ball, it will put a lot of pressure on Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Caleb Williams will bounce back from his four-interception game last time out against Tampa Bay and will play well here. Bears take it.

Pick: Bears 24, Saints 16

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Cowboys are bad on defense, but the Titans haven't exactly lit it up on offense. Cam Ward has played better as of late. Even so, look for the Cowboys offense to have a big day throwing it against a Tennessee defense that struggles against the pass. Dak Prescott will put up big numbers.

Pick: Cowboys 37, Titans 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The issue here is whether Baker Mayfield will play for the Bucs. If not, they will have big problems. The Lions are back home after beating up the Patriots in Germany last week. The offense was dominant that day, but this Tampa Bay defense is playing well. That will keep them in the game, but the uncertainty at quarterback will be too much to overcome.

Pick: Lions 22, Bucs 17

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-16.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Carson Beck makes his first road start for the Cardinals and this is as tough as any place in the league to do so. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive road victory in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes. The defense is third in the league in scoring. That will make for a tough day for this limited Arizona offense. Blowout.

Pick: Chiefs 33, Cardinals 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Eagles are coming off a bye, while the Steelers are coming off a loss to division-rival Cincinnati. The Eagles are a shell of the team they were early in the season because of injuries and trades. This battle of Pennsylvania has lost some luster. Look for the Steelers to bounce back with a tough defensive effort against an undermanned offense, and Aaron Rodgers will play well.

Pick: Steelers 26, Eagles 13

Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Both of these teams are in desperation mode when it comes to needing victories for the postseason. The Ravens lost at home Monday night to the previously winless Chargers and now have to head out on the road on a short week. That's tough. The Panthers played better defense last week against the Saints, which will help them here. Carolina wins it late, but it's close.

Pick: Panthers 23, Ravens 22

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Chargers won for the first time on Monday night, beating the Ravens on the road. They actually showed some offensive life in that game. The Jets have defensive issues, which the Chargers can take advantage of here. Quarterback Geno Smith is banged up for the Jets, which could mean rookie Cade Klubnik makes his first NFL start. Look for the Chargers to take advantage if that is the case as they get to 2-8 behind another solid showing by the offense.

Pick: Chargers 28, Jets 24

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Fernando Mendoza will be making his first road start, which can be tough for a rookie. But it's also against a really good defense coming off a bye in a tough place to play. That's a real challenge. Look for the Broncos to get after him in this one. The Raiders' defense isn't playing well, so maybe it's just what Bo Nix needs. Broncos big.

Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 14

Jacksonville Jaguars (-6) at New York Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a big game for both teams. The Jaguars are 7-2 and playing as well as any team in the league. But they are playing consecutive road games against a Giants team pushing for a division title. This game will be decided by the Giants' defense against the Jaguars' offense. I think the Jaguars get the better of it. Look for them to run it well with Bhayshul Tuten.

Pick: Jaguars 26, Giants 17

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

In Mexico, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the best game of the week, featuring two of the NFC's best. The 49ers beat Dallas last week, while the Vikings beat the Packers in Kirk Cousins' first game back with the team after being traded by the Raiders. This will be about the 49ers offense vs. Brian Flores' defense. I think Kyle Shanahan will get the best of it as the 49ers keep rolling. Big day for Christian McCaffrey running it.

Pick: 49ers 23, Vikings 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders (+6.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bengals are rolling on offense as Joe Burrow pushes toward the MVP. The Commanders have had problems against the pass, ranking 31st in the league, which has to have Burrow and the offense ready to go. Jayden Daniels won't keep up, but it's close. The Bengals keep rolling.

Pick: Bengals 34, Commanders 30