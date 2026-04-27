The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there is plenty to talk about when it comes to these classes. The Las Vegas Raiders had an impressive draft, headlined by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, plus Arizona defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson. The New York Jets were another aggressive team, as they left the first round with a whopping three new starters, while Aaron Glenn added a player who potentially reminded him of himself in cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

Let's break down the best, worst and most interesting picks for each AFC team.

Here's how it works: The "best" pick for a team does not necessarily mean the best player. It has to do with the franchise fit and where in the draft the player was taken. Same for the "worst" pick. We will be using CBS Sports' draft grades for best and worst picks, which were completed by NFL Draft experts Mike Renner and Josh Edwards. If multiple players were issued the same grade, Jordan Dajani will step in and determine the verdict. Dajani will also choose each team's most interesting pick, and use Renner's and Edwards' breakdown.

Ready? Let's jump into the best, worst and most interesting picks for all teams in the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens

Best pick (A): OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State (Round 1, pick 14)

"The mock drafts finally nailed one. Ioane is an incredibly clean guard prospect. I've described his tape as 'boring' repeatedly which is exactly what you want form a guard. He ends pass pro reps before they start with his quick sets and strong anchor. He's exactly what the Ravens were missing up front." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (C): TE Matthew Hibner, SMU (Round 4, pick 133)

"Hibner spent the early part of his collegiate career buried behind some really talented Michigan tight ends before transferring to SMU. He is built like an NFL tight end and has a really well-rounded skill set. Baltimore is likely envisioning him as a Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely replacement." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (B-): RB Adam Randall, Clemson (Round 5, pick 174)

"Derrick Henry and Randall are pushing about 290 pounds between the two of them. Opposing teams don't want to find themselves trailing against the Ravens late." (Josh Edwards)



Buffalo Bills

Best pick (A): OT Jude Bowry, Boston College (Round 4, pick 102)

"Bowry is a big, powerful offensive lineman who brings versatility to Buffalo's offensive line after the team lost David Edwards in free agency. His better tape may have been in 2024." (Josh Edwards)



Worst pick (C+): CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (Round 2, pick 62)

"Igbinosun is a press-corner who is at his best in zone coverage. He's a reliable tackler with a big wingspan to continue to be one in the NFL. I just saw a limited coverage athlete who's going to struggle against speedier receivers at the next level." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (A-): S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (Round 5, pick 167)

"I love the fit of Kilgore in Jim Leonhard's defense. He brings a lot versatility to the field for a team that has struggled to replace Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer." (Josh Edwards)



Cincinnati Bengals

Best pick (A+): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Round 2, pick 41)

"If you can do what Howell did this past season to SEC tackles, you can rush the passer in the NFL. Short arms be damned. He's a twitchy mover who sets up tackles with his pacing extremely well. He goes to the perfect spot in a Cincinnati team that needs edge-rushing help and can also afford to let him be a specialist." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (C+): WR Colbie Young, Georgia (Round 4, pick 140)

"Cincinnati returns to the Georgia receiver well after recently selecting Jermaine Burton, who began his career with the Bulldogs. The hope is that this plan goes a bit more smoothly than it had for Burton. Young is a long athlete to play on the perimeter." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B-): CB Tacario Davis, Washington (Round 3, pick 72)

"Davis is a long corner who's at his best shutting down routes before the start. He's a bit up and down on tape, but his length and speed gives him a lot of leeway. He's a true outside corner which means Dax Hill is likely to be kicked inside to the slot." (Mike Renner)



Cleveland Browns

Best pick (A+): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (Round 2, pick 58)

"McNeil-Warren is the best box safety prospect in the draft class. His violence as a hitter caused 11 forced fumbles over his career. I love how fluid he is tracking in space or in man coverage against tight ends. The Browns continue to rack up immediate impact starters in the draft." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B-): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati (Round 5, pick 170)

"The Browns seemed to be caught off-guard by an early run on the tight end position. They eventually address the position, but options were more limited." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B-): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas (Round 6, pick 182)

"Taylen Green is probably a worthwhile project for a team without a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Green is big, fast and possesses all of the requisite arm strength, but the accuracy and decision-making is volatile." (Josh Edwards)



Denver Broncos

Best pick (A): OL Kage Casey, Boise State (Round 4, pick 111)

"Casey was announced as a tackle, but he has the capability to kick inside to guard like former Boise State Bronco Ezra Cleveland before him. Casey is a personal favorite at this stage." (Josh Edwards)



Worst pick (C): S Miles Scott, Illinois (Round 7, pick 246)

"Scott is the latest Illinois defensive back to matriculate on to the NFL out of Champaign. Denver needed more competition at safety." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (A-): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo (Round 7, pick 257)

"Murdock is a spark plug playing sideline to sideline. At times, he runs a bit too hot and overruns the play. Murdock has 9 sacks and 17 forced fumbles over the past three seasons. Good value to end the draft." (Josh Edwards)



Houston Texans

Best pick (A+): DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Round 2, pick 36)

"If there was any weakness on this Texans defense, well, it just got fixed. McDonald is nothing short of an elite run-defending nose tackle prospect. His ability to envelope double teams and make plays in the run game will allow DeMeco Ryans to dedicate more resources to the back end in coverage - a scary thought." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (D-): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan (Round 2, pick 59)

"The most head-scratching pick of the entire draft so far. The Texans not only have a ton of recently drafted tight ends on their roster, but they also have Dalton Schultz and the recently signed Foster Moreau. Klein might be a little intriguing given how new he is to football, but he's a bit too stiff to be called a developmental route-runner." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (B): LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson (Round 4, pick 123)

"Woodaz is a really smart player who began the year as a top 100 prospect, but fell into the bucket of the underperforming Clemson defense. If anyone can help him reach that potential, it is former linebacker DeMeco Ryans." (Josh Edwards)



Indianapolis Colts

Best pick (A): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU (Round 3, pick 78)

"This is the Nick Cross replacement if I've ever seen one. Haulcy is an outstanding box safety who can be Lou Anarumo's version of Vonn Bell in Indy." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B): EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida (Round 5, pick 156)

"Gumbs has a well-rounded skill set and his story is really cool as a one-time Northern Illinois transfer. There always seems to be a MAC defensive lineman on Day 3 who goes on to find NFL success, but maybe the Gators found him two years in advance." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (A-): WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma (Round 7, pick 254)

"Indianapolis is getting a steal moments before the draft ends. Yes, Burks is smaller and has dealt with injuries, but he is elusive in open space and knows what to do with the ball in his hands." (Josh Edwards)



Jacksonville Jaguars

Best pick (A): OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (Round 3, pick 88)

"The Jaguars get one of the most physically imposing offensive linemen in the draft class. There's not much body fat on the 314-pounder. He can really move people in the run game and provide firm pockets in pass protection." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M (Round 2, pick 56)

"This one feels like a misappropriation of value even if I think Boerkircher is a very solid all-around tight end. He's one of the better blockers in the class with reliable hands and separation ability underneath. Still, he'll be a 25-year old rookie and backup to Brenton Strange." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (B+): TE Tanner Koziol, Houston (Round 5, pick 164)

"The tight end options have been bled dry to this point, but Koziol was a high-volume pass catcher last season for the Cougars. Liam Coen puts his players in a position to succeed." (Josh Edwards)



Kansas City Chiefs

Best pick (A+): DL Peter Woods, Clemson (Round 1, pick 29)

"With Chris Jones turning 32 this offseason, the Chiefs nab his successor in Peter Woods. He's a quintessential 3-technique with an incredible blend of explosiveness and play strength. He falls to this point in the draft because of lackluster tape this past fall compared to 2024, but now he gets to learn from the best in the business on how to rush the passer." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (B-): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati (Round 5, pick 176)

"Kansas City will be Allen's fourth team in as many years. The transition to a new environment will not be daunting for him. Being with Patrick Mahomes is a good spot if you want to outperform your draft spot." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (A): EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (Round 2, pick 40)

"Thomas represents a distinct departure from the bigger bodied edges that Steve Spagnuolo has coveted in the past and I like it. He's a speed rusher who already has one of the more refined toolboxes in this class. He may not be much of a run defender, but the Chiefs won't have to use him on run downs to get their money's worth." (Mike Renner)



Las Vegas Raiders

Best pick (A+): OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M (Round 3, pick 91)

"Zuhn is going to be a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's running scheme. He's one of the better blockers on the move in this offensive line class and has some of the best hands in pass protection. He has the body type to start anywhere the Raiders need him on the offensive line." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C+): S Dalton Johnson, Arizona (Round 5, pick 150)

"Las Vegas has taken some big swings on offense, but they did a nice job upgrading the floor of the defense through free agency as well. Safety is a position they had to address." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (A+): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (Round 4, pick 101)

"McCoy is one of the ten best prospects in this draft class, but the medicals caused him to slide. The Raiders determined that the fourth round was the point where they were comfortable taking the risk." (Josh Edwards)



Los Angeles Chargers

Best pick (A): DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina (Round 5, pick 145)

"There is nothing flashy about Barrett, but he is incredibly consistent. He has a professional approach to the game and has the potential to play in the league a long time. Jim Harbaugh is an ideal situation for him." (Josh Edwards)

Worst pick (C+): OL Jake Slaughter, Florida (Round 2, pick 63)

"This is an interesting pick given Slaughter looked like a center only on tape and the Charger just signed center Tyler Biadasz to a 3-year, $30-million deal this offseason. Slaughter's ability to play on the move is perfect for Mike McDaniel's scheme, but by the time Biadasz's contract expires, will McDaniel still even be their OC?" (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (C+): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State (Round 4, pick 105)

"Thompson has some serious speed and will be able to create separation, but lacks the size." (Josh Edwards)



Miami Dolphins

Best pick (A+): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (Round 1, pick 12)

"Proctor has most prodigious power in this tackle class with special movement skills for a 350+ pounder. His weight will be worth monitoring, but when he was at his trimmest, Proctor was dominant at the end of the season. He can start inside at guard or stick at tackle." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (D+): WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech (Round 3, pick 75)

"This is easily one of the biggest reaches of the draft so far, not only on my board, but also the consensus board where he was outside the top-200. Douglas has some speed, but he gets pushed around far too easily on tape and his hands are suspect through contact." (Mike Renner)

Most interesting pick (A-): WR Chris Bell, Louisville (Round 3, pick 94)

"The Dolphins obviously wanted to add some size to their receiving room and now they get one of the biggest receivers in the draft. At 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, Bell beat up corners on tape last season. He unfortunately tore his ACL late in the year, though, putting his availability as a rookie in jeopardy." (Mike Renner)



New England Patriots

Best pick (A+): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah (Round 1, pick 28)

"To get a tackle with Lomu's tape in pass protection at 28 overall is nothing short of a steal. He falls here because he needs to get stronger, more consistent, and to play more with an edge, but he goes to a great spot to develop him in all three of those areas. He has special feet and hand usage on tape to be their future starting tackle." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C-): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest (Round 5, pick 171)

"Prunty is a big cornerback who has continued moving upward through the transfer portal era." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B+): RB Jam Miller, Alabama (Round 7, pick 245)

"Miller may have gone earlier if he had not dealt with injuries this season. New England adds quality depth to a room that welcomed TreVeyon Henderson last season." (Josh Edwards)



New York Jets

Best pick (A+): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (Round 1, pick 30)

"What a special receiving corps the Jets are building. Cooper is the exact skillset they were missing in that unit. A rugged receiver who can consistently make tough catches over the middle of the field and create after the catch. To get both him and Kenyon Sadiq in this draft will make Geno Smith's job a lot easier this fall." (Mike Renner)



Worst pick (C-): EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech (Round 1, pick 2)

"Bailey is a solid pass-rusher who will give less athletic offensive tackles fits at the next level. He's a hot and cold run defender, though, who struggles to set the edge. The Jets unfortunately already have one of those in Will McDonald." (Mike Renner)



Most interesting pick (B+): QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson (Round 4, pick 110)

"Klubnik actually became underrated over the course of the process. He was never a first-round prospect, which put people in a position to talk him down. He can be an efficient processor as the Jets chase stability from the position." (Josh Edwards)



Pittsburgh Steelers

Best pick (A+): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama (Round 2, pick 47)

"If the Steelers wanted to come away with a tackle and receiver in this class, they did about as good as they could have expected given their draft capital. Bernard is a nuanced route-runenr who can create on his own after the catch. While he lacks the juice to be a true downfield weapon, he can get open at the intermediate level consistently." (Mike Renner)

Worst pick (C): WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (Round 4, pick 121)

"Wetjen's selection is a perfect opportunity to remind everyone that this stage of the draft is used to address multiple objectives. Wetjen has ample experience in the return and provides special teams value for a team that already has its top three receivers entrenched." (Josh Edwards)



Most interesting pick (B+): RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy (Round 7, pick 230)

"Do not get hung up on the position listed next to Heidenreich's name. He will run the ball. He will run routes and catch passes. Whatever the team needs, the Navy Midshipman will provide. It would not be a surprise if he became a special teams ace as well." (Josh Edwards)

Tennessee Titans

Best pick (A): RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (Round 5, pick 165)

"The wait for Singleton may have gone longer than anticipated, but he is a bigger back to offset the Titans' current room." (Josh Edwards)

Worst pick (C): OL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas (Round 5, Pick 142)

"Carmona has played multiple positions in his collegiate career so there is some versatility." (Josh Edwards)

Most interesting pick (C+): TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma (Round 7, pick 225)

"Kanak has played both sides of the ball in his collegiate career. He's an athlete who will be played in a tight end role." (Josh Edwards)

