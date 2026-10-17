The Chicago Bears are planning to start quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports. Williams missed three games due to a torn hamstring and this week was able to return to practice at full capacity and took the starter's reps.

He is officially listed as questionable for their Week 6 game, but a full week of practice showed he was trending in the right direction.

Before going down with his injury, Williams played in two games: a 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers and a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the game where he suffered the torn hamstring. He had a 65.6 completion percentage, 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his two appearances.

Williams reposted a compilation video on TikTok earlier on Saturday that had many believing he was celebrating his return. The video starts with a compilation of criticisms of how he reacted to his injury, followed by a message from a fictional character from the Chicago-based show "The Bear," who says, "I think that flicked a switch in me where I was like, f--- you. Watch this." The video then goes into highlights of Williams playing.

The 24-year-old has openly criticized how people have reacted to his injury. When he was carted off, Williams gave a thumbs-up and raised his fist, which, to many, made it seem like the injury was very severe. Shortly after, there were reports that Williams may not miss a game.

Williams feels his "character has been attacked" and said to the media this week, "It was a hamstring tear and a pretty serious one. We got a grade, but I wouldn't say it's deserved to be put out there after all the false ones. So next question."

In his absence, the Bears have leaned on Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum, who were able to record two wins of the three games without their starter. Chicago is coming off a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 5's loss, head coach Ben Johnson benched Bagent for Keenum after Bagent went 12-of-21 with 87 yards, two picks and no touchdowns. Keenum didn't fare much better, going 11-of-19 with 108 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.

Getting Williams back should be a big boost for the Bears offense, as they sit at 3-2 in a difficult division where the race is close and the top team, the Vikings, have yet to lose.

Williams was drafted as the top pick in the 2024 draft and helped lead the team to the playoffs in his second season with the team. He did not miss a game in his first two seasons.