Welcome to the Turkey edition of the Week 12 grades!

Playing on Thanksgiving is one of the NFL's longest running traditions, but this year, it's not just about Thanksgiving. The league is trying to take over nearly the entire week.

The holiday slate of games kicked off on Wednesday night with the Rams beating the Packers 26-13 in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Hopefully you enjoyed the NFL's newest tradition, because it will be sticking around. The league is planning on making this game an annual event.

The game between the Rams and Packers served as the appetizer for Thursday's feast of Thanksgiving games. The Turkey Day action started in Detroit, where the Bears pulled off a dramatic 39-35 win in a game where Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with just three seconds left to help Chicago stun Detroit. The two teams combined for 1,007 yards of offense, which is the second-most ever in a Thanksgiving game.

The second game of the day is being played in Dallas, where the Cowboys are looking to keep their NFC East title hopes alive against a struggling Eagles team that has lost seven of their past eight games.

The Thanksgiving nightcap will be taking place in Buffalo, and it's definitely the main event of the day: It's Patrick Mahomes facing off against Josh Allen for the 11th time. Although Mahomes has a perfect 4-0 postseason record, Allen has dominated the regular-season series with a 5-1 record against the Chiefs.

With that in mind, let's get to the grades for the games that have already been played

Bears 39-35 over Lions

B Bears On this day of thanks, Bears' fans should probably be thankful for Caleb Williams. For the first time since adding Jeffery Simmons, the Bears defense got absolutely run over with the Lions piling up 549 yards, which is the most Chicago has given up in a non-overtime game since 1982. But that didn't matter, because Williams was there to save the day. Williams proved just how clutch he can be when he led two TD drives over the final eight minutes. On those two drives combined, he completed six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. One reason Williams was so effective is that he spread the ball around, completing at least one pass to nine different receivers, including Rome Odunze, who was able to get open on multiple key plays in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning TD pass with just three seconds left. Odunze caught six passes for 87 yards in the game with almost all of that coming in the fourth quarter (Five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns). The Bears had everything working: This wasn't just Williams, Chicago also got going on the ground with a three-headed monster of D'Andre Swift, Salvon Ahmed and Kyle Monangai all contributing to Chicago's 146-yard rushing performance. Going into this game, Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said his unit was quite playing up to the Bears' standard, and they clearly got the message, because they looked unstoppable in this game. This was a huge win for a Bears' team that now controls its own fate in the NFC North title race. C+ Lions The Lions defense has looked dominant over the past seven weeks, but they came crashing back to earth here. In their first big test since losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury, the Lions failed miserably. They were able to pressure Caleb Williams early, but that disappeared during a fourth quarter where Williams threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with just three seconds left. The defense has now given up at least 30 points in four games this year, and if this is what's going to happen every time the Lions play a quality team, Detroit is going to be in trouble come playoff time. The Lions' defensive struggles overshadowed an epic performance by Jahmyr Gibbs, who continues to look like the most electrifying player in the NFL. Gibbs totaled 252 yards, with 205 of that and three touchdowns coming on the ground. The Lions might want to ask the NFL if they can be taken off Thanksgiving, because they're now just 1-9 in their past 10 Turkey Day games.

Rams (7-4) 26-13 over Packers (6-5) (Wednesday)