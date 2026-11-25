Aaron Rodgers is sharing his side of the story as it relates to the Steelers' stunning decision to bench him ahead of Friday's game against the Broncos.

During a scorching appearance on The Pat McAfree show, Rodgers, who said that teammate Pat Freiermuth was the one who informed him of Pittsburgh's decision to make him inactive for Friday's game, accused Steelers coach Mike McCarthy of sleeping and being late to team meetings throughout the season. Rodgers leveled several other accusations against McCarthy, including that he arrived late this week and slept during an offensive meeting.

He also said that McCarthy did the same things in Green Bay but that he covered for him during their years together there.

Rodgers, who said his time with the Steelers is over, added that McCarthy also admitted he did not watch film on that week's opponent, including in preparation for this week's game against the Broncos. But Rodgers said his breaking point was when McCarthy said, "1-2-3 Packers!" at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. McCarthy coached in Green Bay from 2006-18.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting," Rodgers said. "Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again, and less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room, like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting.

Rodgers said McCarthy missed the team walkthrough on Friday, as well as the "protection walkthrough" on Thursday. He also added that the coach missed the Saturday morning meeting.

"And then [he] comes to Sunday when obviously we struggled, and the product wasn't great, and you know there were some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn't want to get another defense," Rodgers said.

"So a lot of those guys, you know, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime."

The Steelers had reportedly planned to keep Rodgers in the organization despite his benching, but they have since decided to release him since the interview.

Steelers release Aaron Rodgers following benching and QB's criticism of Mike McCarthy, per report Bryan DeArdo

McCarthy, Rodgers alleged, has also not done a good job connecting with players and hasn't spent enough time with the defense. Rodgers had defended McCarthy up to this point, telling his teammates to give him more time.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported shortly after the interview that "multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers' account" to the network. According to Pryor, "One source texted: 'It's all true.'" However, there has been no official response or statement from the Steelers organization at this point.

Rodgers gave McCarthy an ultimatum

Rodgers confirmed during the Pat McAfee interview that his time with the Steelers was over after a season and a half. When asked about his future with the organization, he plainly said, "That ship has sailed." This comes after he said he tried repeatedly to work things out with McCarthy.

After the past week, Rodgers decided to address his concerns with McCarthy at the start of this week. He said that McCarthy denied ever sleeping through and meeting late to meetings. Rodgers offered him an ultimatum: If changes weren't made (such as McCarthy relinquishing play-calling duties), he would rather not be the team's quarterback, which ultimately happened.

As a leader on the team, Rodgers felt compelled to address McCarthy, not only with his concerns, but with his teammates' concerns, according to Rodgers. Rodgers said that everyone inside the Steelers' facility knows what is happening, but — given his stature as a four-time MVP — he is the only one who can speak openly, since he has nothing to lose.

"I'm standing on the truth," he said. "Everybody there knows it."

Rodgers says he found out about benching from teammate

During his scorched-earth interview, Rodgers said he was on a phone call with Freiermuth when he learned the Steelers were benching him in favor of Mason Rudolph. Rodgers said Freiermuth mentioned that "I can't believe they're doing this." Rodgers responded, "Doing what?" and that is when he learned about the situation.

In a locker room media availability after the interview, Freiermuth didn't contradict Rodgers' statement, but he also didn't have much to say.

"I was just checking in on a close friend [about] what I heard. That's all I have to say about that," Freiermuth said.

Instead of Rodgers, the Steelers are moving forward with Rudolph for Friday's game against the Broncos. Pittsburgh (6-4) is reeling after consecutive losses to the Bengals and Eagles.

Rodgers, however, will likely become a free agent sometime soon.