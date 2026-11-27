Anything can happen in the National Football League, and the league's 2026 Thanksgiving actions emphasized that.

This year's Thanksgiving became the first day in NFL history with at least three games each with a go-ahead score in the final minute of the fourth quarter, per CBS Sports Research. All three games featured a game-winning field goal or touchdown in the final five seconds of regulation, the first such Thanksgiving ever. In the opening game of the day, Caleb Williams threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze with three seconds left to secure a 39-35 road win over the Detroit Lions. That marked the latest game-winning touchdown in regulation on Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era (since 1966), per CBS Sports Research.

In the Dallas Cowboys' home game, they blew a 21-point lead in a 39-38 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles — the largest on Thanksgiving Day in NFL history. That game ended with Eagles kicker Jake Elliott hitting a 59-yard, game-winning kick with two seconds left. To close out the nightcap between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills kicker Tyler Bass drained the longest game-winning field goal (57 yards) as time expired in Buffalo franchise history, according to CBS Sports Research.

What other attention-grabbing events could take place across the rest of the NFL's Week 12 lineup of games? Let's take a look at five bold predictions.

Vikings take out anger on Michael Penix Jr., Falcons QB

The Minnesota Vikings' No. 1 defense got shelled in Week 11. Despite the 35-10 thrashing against the top-seeded 49ers (9-1) on "Sunday Night Football" last week, the Vikings' Brian Flores-led defense is still the NFL's best. They lead the league in the following defensive metrics through 11 weeks:

Scoring defense (16.1 points per game allowed)

Sacks (38)

Sack rate (11.6%)

QB pressure rate (46.4%)

Blitz rate (72.5%, the highest by any team in the 21st century)

Flores, Minnesota's defensive coordinator, was asked earlier this week if San Francisco's grilling of his defense over the middle of the field is replicable by other NFL teams. Here's what he told reporters about that.

"It's certainly replicable. I think that's something our opponents have tried previously in games. This isn't the first time we have seen some of those things; we just didn't play them as well," Flores said. "But again, against a team like the 49ers, we have to be more precise."

The Vikings will be much more precise and sack Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at least eight times, the most a quarterback has been sacked in a game this season. Yes, Penix has the second-fastest average time to throw (2.71 seconds) in the NFL this season, but the Vikings sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who averages the fastest average time to throw in the entire league (2.69 seconds), eight times in Week 10. They'll get to Penix Jr. over and over again to release their pent-up frustration about the 49ers embarrassing them on "Sunday Night Football."

J.J. McCarthy throws career-high 4 pass TD vs. Colts

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been more along for the ride than driving the bus that is the NFC East-leading New York Giants (6-3-1). McCarthy has three total touchdowns and three turnovers in his past six starts, games in which the Giants have emerged victorious five out of six times.

Against the sagging Indianapolis Colts (3-8), McCarthy will throw a career-high four passing touchdowns. McCarthy's collegiate rival C.J. Stroud carved the Colts up (194 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 21-of-27 passing) in a 26-3 "Thursday Night Football" win in Week 11. McCarthy will do so on Sunday and have the best game of his career.

Derrick Henry goes off vs. Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr.-led defense

All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is on an early tear for the Houston Texans, leading the NFL with 11.5 sacks through 10 games played. That's tied for the most sacks in the first 10 games of a season in Texans history, along with J.J. Watt (2012 and 2015). However, the rest of Houston's defense hasn't been at Anderson Jr.'s level this season. The Texans went from the league's No. 2 scoring defense in 2025 (17.4 points per game allowed) to average (22.2 points per game allowed, 16th in the NFL) in 2026.

That will spell doom for the Texans against their longtime boogeyman Derrick Henry. The Baltimore Ravens running back has the most career rushing yards of any player against the Texans with 1,611 yards against Houston in eight career games against them. Henry also has the most 200-yard rushing games of any player in NFL history (seven), and four of them have come against Houston. That makes him the only player in NFL history with more than two 200-yard rushing games against a single opponent, per CBS Sports Research.

Henry, who is 32-years-old and averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry, will turn back the clock to rush for over 150 yards against the Texans in Week 12. He averaged a season-high 7.2 yards per carry on 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, and Henry will build on that for a huge game against Houston on Sunday.

Zach Charbonnet runs over 49ers' No. 1 run defense

The 49ers (9-1) have the best record in the NFC, and it's not just because of their high-flying offense. San Francisco also has the NFL's best run defense, allowing a league-low 81.2 rushing yards per game this season.

However, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will have his first 100-yard rushing game of the 2026 season against San Francisco on Sunday. He tore his ACL against the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, and he is set to play his fourth game of the season in 2026. Each week, his workload and production have increased. Charbonnet totaled 23 yards rushing on six carries in Week 8, 77 yards rushing on 16 carries in Week 9 and 94 yards rushing on 20 carries in Week 10.

"It's remarkable," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters. "I'd say he's probably playing some of his best football, if not his best football of his career, which is again a tribute to him...I mean, you could argue he looks the best he's looked since we've been able to be here the last three years, which is saying something."

Charbonnet continues his upward trajectory with a 100-yard game against the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense in Week 12.

Alvin Kamara scores two touchdowns vs. Bengals on 10 or fewer touches

New Orleans Saints five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is on his last legs in 2026. He is 31 years old and playing out the final season of his Saints contract while averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. New Orleans signed Travis Etienne Jr. away from the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year, $48 million contract to be their new bell cow back, but Kamara has scored all three Saints touchdowns in their past two games despite only having seven touches.

Despite facing the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) and Etienne back to having a full workload after his early-season hamstring injury, Kamara will find the end zone twice while having 10 or fewer touches.