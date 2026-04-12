The 2026 NBA playoff bracket will be set on Sunday night. Half of the postseason's 20 seeds will be decided on Sunday as all 30 teams play their final regular-season games. We know 11 of the 12 teams who are guaranteed top-six playoff seeds, and we know six of the eight teams heading to the Play-In Tournament. But the finishing touches on the bracket will all be made in the coming hours.

The biggest questions on Sunday include who will get the final top-six spot in the East? It's win and in for the Raptors, while the Magic and 76ers are lurking if Toronto slips up. In the West, the biggest question is if the Nuggets can lock up the No. 3 seed and keep the Lakers at No. 4. The West's No. 3 seed would face the Wolves in the first round, while the Rockets await the No. 4 seed.

While we wait and see how the final seeds shake out, here's an up-to-date look at the 2026 NBA playoff bracket, as well as the schedule for the Play-In Tournament and key dates for the next two months.

2026 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2026 NBA Playoff Picture

NBA postseason bracket entering Sunday

Play-In Tournament



East : No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 76ers | No. 9 Hornets vs. No. 10 Heat

No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 76ers | No. 9 Hornets vs. No. 10 Heat West: No. 7 Suns vs. No. 8 Trail Blazers | No. 9 Clippers vs. No. 10 Warriors

East first round

No. 1 Pistons vs. No. 8 TBD

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Raptors

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Hawks

West first round

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 TBD

No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Lakers vs. No. 5 Rockets

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday, April 14

East No. 7 vs. East No. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 7 seed

Suns vs. Trail Blazers/Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 7 seed

Wednesday, April 15

Hornets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason

Trail Blazers/Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason

Friday, April 17

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason

2026 NBA playoffs schedule

Saturday, April 18

Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)

Sunday, April 19

Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)

2026 NBA playoffs key dates