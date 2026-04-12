2026 NBA playoff bracket: Matchups, schedule as postseason field gets finalized
All seeds in the 2026 NBA playoff bracket will be decided on Sunday night
The 2026 NBA playoff bracket will be set on Sunday night. Half of the postseason's 20 seeds will be decided on Sunday as all 30 teams play their final regular-season games. We know 11 of the 12 teams who are guaranteed top-six playoff seeds, and we know six of the eight teams heading to the Play-In Tournament. But the finishing touches on the bracket will all be made in the coming hours.
The biggest questions on Sunday include who will get the final top-six spot in the East? It's win and in for the Raptors, while the Magic and 76ers are lurking if Toronto slips up. In the West, the biggest question is if the Nuggets can lock up the No. 3 seed and keep the Lakers at No. 4. The West's No. 3 seed would face the Wolves in the first round, while the Rockets await the No. 4 seed.
While we wait and see how the final seeds shake out, here's an up-to-date look at the 2026 NBA playoff bracket, as well as the schedule for the Play-In Tournament and key dates for the next two months.
2026 NBA playoff bracket
2026 NBA Playoff Picture
NBA postseason bracket entering Sunday
Play-In Tournament
- East: No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 76ers | No. 9 Hornets vs. No. 10 Heat
- West: No. 7 Suns vs. No. 8 Trail Blazers | No. 9 Clippers vs. No. 10 Warriors
East first round
No. 1 Pistons vs. No. 8 TBD
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 TBD
No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Raptors
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Hawks
West first round
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 TBD
No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 7 TBD
No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Timberwolves
No. 4 Lakers vs. No. 5 Rockets
Play-In Tournament schedule
Tuesday, April 14
- East No. 7 vs. East No. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 7 seed
- Suns vs. Trail Blazers/Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 7 seed
Wednesday, April 15
- Hornets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason
- Trail Blazers/Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason
Friday, April 17
- TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason
- TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason
2026 NBA playoffs schedule
Saturday, April 18
- Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)
Sunday, April 19
- Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)