Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates from NBA Finals Game 5 with New York trying to clinch title

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The New York Knicks are trying to end their 53-year championship drought on Saturday night as they face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals. The Knicks, thanks to the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, are up 3-1 in the series. With one more victory, they will be NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

The Spurs won't want to go down without a fight. San Antonio has had an opportunity to win every game in this series, and the Spurs are 5.5-point favorites in Game 5 on their home floor. The Spurs were on the verge of evening up the series, but they blew a 29-point lead in Game 4 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, scoring just 30 points in the second half. Victor Wembanyama also had a costly turnover in Game 2 -- the last game at the Frost Bank Center -- as the Knicks won by one point.

Jalen Brunson enters Game 5 as the favorite (-110 at FanDuel) to be named Finals MVP. But OG Anunoby, the hero of Game 4, also has a strong chance (+210 odds) to be named MVP if the Knicks close it out.

Knicks vs. Spurs: Game 5 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, June 13



: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Saturday, June 13 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): SAS -5.5, O/U: 216.5

Will the Knicks win their first title in 53 years? Or will the Spurs force a Game 6? CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Game 5. Follow along below.