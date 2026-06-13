Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 predictions, odds: Expert picks as New York tries to clinch title

The New York Knicks, thanks to the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, are on the verge of their first championship in 53 years. The Knicks have a 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs after erasing a 29-point deficit in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. The Knicks can close things out on Saturday night in Game 5, while the Spurs will try to stay alive on their home court.

While New York is heavily favored to win the title (-500 at FanDuel), San Antonio is a 5.5-point favorite in Game 5. The Spurs were actually the title favorites as recently as the fourth quarter of Game 4, when it looked like they were well on their way to evening up the series.

Can they bounce back and send this series back to Madison Square Garden? Or will the Knicks hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy deep in the heart of Texas? Our experts are making their Game 5 score predictions below.

Knicks vs. Spurs: Game 5 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, June 13



: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Saturday, June 13 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): SAS -5.5, O/U: 216.5

Knicks vs. Spurs: Game 5 score predictions



John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Spurs Spurs Knicks Knicks

Gonzalez: Spurs 112, Knicks 106. There's an alternate universe where the Spurs aren't undone by endless mistakes and coaching miscues, and this series is tied. Or San Antonio is even ahead. Alas, here in this world where they have been unable to get out of their own way and have botched several games they could/should have won, they are clinging to what's left of their season. This pick has less to do with them cleaning up their mistakes than base-level pride. They shouldn't want to go out like this -- with the biggest collapse in Finals history followed by a defeat at home. No one wants to watch the Knicks celebrate on their floor. The Spurs extend the series one more game, and then the Knicks celebrate in New York.

Kalland: Spurs 108, Knicks 104. This is partially because I feel like a Knicks title should end in Madison Square Garden, not the Frost Bank Center. I also think this Spurs team is one of the most resilient groups in the entire league -- with perhaps only the Knicks ahead of them -- and despite the gutting nature of their Game 4 collapse, I expect them to come out swinging one more time. Victor Wembanyama was dreadful late in Game 4. Every time he's laid an egg this postseason, he's bounced back with a big game. The Spurs will probably take another big lead and see the Knicks whittle it away, but riding the wave of their home crowd and a big game from Wemby, San Antonio sends this back to New York one last time.

Quinn: Knicks 112, Spurs 109. I imagine Game 5 plays out somewhat similarly to the other four games in this series. The Spurs take an early lead. The Knicks punch back in the second half. It's close at the end. Jalen Brunson steadies the ship for the Knicks as the younger Spurs struggle to execute down the stretch. New York pulls through in the end. I won't begrudge anyone their OG Anunoby MVP picks. He certainly made the biggest play of the Finals. But I tend to default to the advantage-creator over the advantage-recipient, and Anunoby was only in a position to make that legendary tip-in because Brunson drew a double on his last-second shot in the first place. I'm expecting a big Game 5 from Brunson as the Knicks snap their 53-year Finals drought.

Salerno: Knicks 109, Spurs 104. Not all losses are created equal. The epic collapse the Spurs just had in Game 4 against the Knicks will be hard to bounce back from. My prediction is that the Knicks close out this series in five games. My MVP pick is OG Anunoby. He has been incredible in this series on both ends of the floor. You can argue Jalen Brunson deserves MVP, but Anunoby gets the nod. Although the Spurs have been the better team at times during this series, one key difference -- and why New York is up 3-1 -- is coaching. Mike Brown has pushed all the right buttons in this series, while Mitch Johnson has not.