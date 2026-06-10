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Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates from NBA Finals Game 4 as New York looks for commanding lead

Back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, the Knicks are looking to notch the first home win of the series

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The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks enter with a 2-1 series lead after Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs pulled out a win at MSG in Monday's Game 3. A win for the Knicks in Game 4 will put them one win away from their first championship since 1973. A win for the Spurs, and these Finals are tied up heading back to San Antonio for Game 5.

Wembanyama had his best game of the Finals so far in Game 3, scoring 32 points and generating better looks closer to the basket. Jalen Brunson also scored 32 for the Knicks, but New York's star has struggled with his efficiency for much of the series.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 4 info

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, June 10
  • Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
  • TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -2.5 | O/U: 216.5

Will the Spurs even things up in Game 4? Or will the Knicks pick up the first home win of the series? CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Game 4. Follow along below.

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Spurs win huge early challenge, giving Towns his second foul

The Spurs just won a huge challenge that flipped a defensive foul on Victor Wembanyama to an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, Towns has to head to the bench 90 seconds into the game with two fouls and will likely have to sit for a significant stretch. Plus, Wembanyama remains at zero fouls as San Antonio has built an early 12-2 lead.

Jack Maloney
June 11, 2026, 12:51 AM
Jun. 10, 2026, 8:51 pm EDT
 
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Wemby not issued retroactive flagrant

Remember that Wemby-Brunson play from Game 3? The one where Victor Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson while the two were tussling for position? It wasn't called on the floor but didn't look great on replay. 

The NBA looked into the play afterward. The league determined Wemby should've been called for a foul on the play, but they did not retroactively issue a flagrant to Wembanyama. 

Why is that important? Well, Wembanyama already has two flagrant foul points in the playoffs for elbowing Naz Reid of the Timberwolves in the second round. If a player gets four flagrant fouls, he is suspended for a game. So if Wemby was assessed a Flagrant 1 for the Brunson shove, he'd be just one flagrant away from suspension. As it stands, he can still get a Flagrant 1 without being suspended.

NBA admits Victor Wembanyama fouled Jalen Brunson with Game 3 shove, but play won't be upgraded to flagrant
Sam Quinn
NBA admits Victor Wembanyama fouled Jalen Brunson with Game 3 shove, but play won't be upgraded to flagrant
 
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The Knicks trade rumor that isn't (quite) dead yet

The Knicks are two wins from a title and just won 13 postseason games in a row. They've been a mostly dominant team in the playoffs. They're not thinking about a blockbuster trade... right? Probably not, but as the Giannis trade sweepstakes heat up, the Bucks are reportedly keeping the door open on a potential Knicks move. New York would have to blow its 2-0 Finals lead, however.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: 'Increasing belief' Bucks waiting to see if Knicks blow 2-0 Finals lead
Sam Quinn
Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: 'Increasing belief' Bucks waiting to see if Knicks blow 2-0 Finals lead
 
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How the Knicks can be better in Game 4

The Knicks lost on Monday night for the first time in 46 days. Their 13-game winning streak is over, and now it's all about winning two out of the next four games. What adjustments can the Knicks make? Quicker decisions would help.

"There were a lot of times where the decisions weren't made quick [Monday] night," New York coach Mike Brown said. "One guy caught, held, held, held, held, held. Now the defense settles in. Now you're in trouble."

After first loss in 46 days, Knicks know what adjustments they must make to respond vs. Spurs
James Herbert
After first loss in 46 days, Knicks know what adjustments they must make to respond vs. Spurs
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