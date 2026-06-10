Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates from NBA Finals Game 4 as New York looks for commanding lead

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The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks enter with a 2-1 series lead after Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs pulled out a win at MSG in Monday's Game 3. A win for the Knicks in Game 4 will put them one win away from their first championship since 1973. A win for the Spurs, and these Finals are tied up heading back to San Antonio for Game 5.

Wembanyama had his best game of the Finals so far in Game 3, scoring 32 points and generating better looks closer to the basket. Jalen Brunson also scored 32 for the Knicks, but New York's star has struggled with his efficiency for much of the series.

Spurs vs. Knicks: Game 4 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, June 10

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, June 10 Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -2.5 | O/U: 216.5

Will the Spurs even things up in Game 4? Or will the Knicks pick up the first home win of the series? CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Game 4. Follow along below.