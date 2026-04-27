The Baltimore Ravens put together what appears to be another successful draft class this year. Among the 11 players Baltimore brought into the fold includes offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, pass rusher Zion Young and a couple of new wide receivers in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, but team owner Steve Bisciotti has a draft pick that's his personal favorite.

The Ravens owner apparently has always wanted to make a draft pick, but has never exercised his power to overrule general manager Eric DeCosta in the war room. Bisciotti even does his own homework on prospects and sends his thoughts to DeCosta, but this year he found a way to convince his general manager to allow him to make a selection.

Bisciotti brought up the possibility of making a draft pick earlier this offseason, per The Athletic. Baltimore had four fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Why couldn't the owner make one?

"We were joking back and forth about how he'd never gotten a pick," DeCosta said. "Way back in 1998, David Modell, who was our team president, got to make the last pick. It was the Mr. Irrelevant pick, and he took a tight end named Cam Quayle from Weber State. I finally said to Steve, 'You know what? You can make that (174th overall) pick.'"

Bisciotti then had DeCosta's 15-year-old son help him decide on a prospect, ultimately landing on Clemson running back Adam Randall. Bisciotti is familiar with Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney, plus DeCosta said Bisciotti and his son "love the workout warriors."

When draft day came, the pair hoped another team wouldn't steal their target. What would be worse is if DeCosta took their player at No. 173 overall -- just one pick before Bisciotti's selection at No. 174.

Even when that didn't happen, Bisciotti "became visibly stressed as he second-guessed his decision," once the Ravens were on the clock, per The Athletic.

"This shit is hard," Bisciotti admitted.

"When you actually make the pick, that's a bare feeling," DeCosta said.

Adam Randall CLEM • RB • #8 2025: 168 carries, 814 rushing yards, 10 rushing TD; 36 receptions, 254 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD View Profile

Randall is a fascinating athlete who transitioned from a 247Sports four-star wide receiver to running back. However, he's 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and runs with legitimate physicality you don't often see from wide receivers. CBS Sports compared him to Latavius Murray.

While he's not the most polished running back prospect in this class, Randall is a scary receiving option to have coming out of the backfield who's also dangerous in space. He's a dual-threat weapon who could make life easier on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Josh Edwards graded Bisciotti's selection of Randall in the fifth round a "B-."

Derrick Henry and Randall are pushing about 290 pounds between the two of them. Opposing teams don't want to find themselves trailing against the Ravens late.

But if Randall pans out, Bisciotti may be making more picks for the Ravens.