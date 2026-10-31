The Indianapolis Colts are open to trading running back Jonathan Taylor and are actively engaging with teams about a deal, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The news comes amid a Colts' fire sale that has seen Indianapolis (2-5) trade two cornerstones this week. The Colts traded Quenton Nelson to Seattle for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick and traded DeForest Buckner to San Francisco for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The return stands to be much bigger for Taylor. The Colts have already received at least one offer that includes a second-round pick plus additional compensation, per ESPN. Taylor, who said Thursday he's proud to wear the horseshoe and hasn't requested a trade, remains one of the league's most productive backs. He has twice led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, including last season, and led the league in rushing yards in 2021 on his way to first-team All-Pro honors. He has eight rushing touchdowns through seven games this year, putting him on pace to threaten his career high of 18.

ESPN reports the teams with at least some interest include the Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Giants and Seahawks. Here's how each could fit:

Green Bay Packers

The Packers (5-3) recently got Josh Jacobs back from the commissioner-exempt list, but Green Bay's rushing struggles are reaching historic proportions. Green Bay is last in rushing yards per game (60.6) and yards per rush (2.9). The former is on pace to be the worst since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the latter on pace to be the second-worst. That has put an enormous weight on quarterback Jordan Love: Currently, nearly 82% of Green Bay's yards have come via the pass, on pace for the highest rate since the merger.

New York Giants

John Harbaugh has fiddled with New York's running back rotation this season but is on the record that he would "love" a bell cow a la Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley on his team. The Giants (4-2-1) lead a wide-open NFC East, and Taylor could not only take the load off new starter J.J. McCarthy but also be a boon; playing next to Jaxson Dart would be an enticing look next year. Cam Skattebo's bounce-back Week 7 performance after getting no touches in Week 6 might have placated previous backfield worries, but clearly New York is willing to poke around for an upgrade.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos (5-2) sent a first-round pick to Miami for Jaylen Waddle this offseason, though it hasn't really worked out yet. Would they make another big move, this time for a running back? Denver has struggled to muster much on the ground, which has only exacerbated Bo Nix's struggles. Broncos running backs rank 10th in yards before first contact per rush, suggesting good blocking, but 30th in yards after first contact per rush. Rookie Jonah Coleman has impressed but also dealt with injuries. Denver does have an extra fourth-round pick in 2027.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle (4-3) already did business with Indianapolis this week, and perhaps reuniting Nelson with Taylor could be the boost their attempt for a second straight Super Bowl title needs. The Seahawks very much miss Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, and haven't found much on the ground without him. Zach Charbonnet is on his way back, as is first-round pick Jadarian Price, but Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have both had devastating fumbles in the interim. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury was with the 49ers when they acquired Christian McCaffrey midseason, so he knows the value of a great top running back.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are 6-0, but their 10 touchdowns are the fewest by a 6-0 team since the 1934 Lions. Minnesota has moved the ball decently but hasn't found the finishing touch to get into the end zone. Taylor has 40 touchdowns over the past three seasons, the third-most in the NFL, and pairing him with a mobile quarterback like Kyler Murray would be a treat for Kevin O'Connell. Minnesota also has draft capital to spare, including an extra third-round pick, two extra fifths and two extra sixths.