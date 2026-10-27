On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts made two major moves towards a rebuild with the trades of offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Nelson's trade came first, with Indy sending him to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick and a future fifth-round pick.

Their second big news of the day was Indianapolis trading Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to ESPN. Buckner will now have a second stint with the team that drafted him at No. 7 overall in 2016.

These Colts trades come just about a week after firing general manager Chris Ballard. Sitting at 2-4 at the time of the firing, and 2-5 now, Indy is clearly beginning their much-needed rebuild and making those big changes along with it.

Quenton Nelson trade grades: Seahawks add eight-time Pro Bowler, while Colts look to sell pieces Jordan Dajani

The Niners are the opposite of a rebuild, with sights set on the playoffs and beyond. They now added a reliable defensive big man who can help get them there.

Both sides can take many positives from the deal, with the edge going to the Niners.

Colts: B+

The Colts situation, sitting at 2-5, firing their GM and needing to rebuild, certainly doesn't earn a B+, but this trade does. Freeing up cap space and getting the most value for their players while they can is a smart move on their part.

If the Colts kept Buckner and he signed with another team this offseason, the highest compensatory draft pick they could've received for him was a fifth-rounder. The 11-year veteran was likely going elsewhere at the end of the year anyway, emphasizing recently that at this stage in his career he wants to play winning football.

After their loss to the Tennessee Titans, who went into the contest without a win, in Week 6, Buckner said he was "frustrated" and added, "I'm sick and tired of the same song and dance every year."

He now gets to play meaningful football, and the Colts get the most value in return. Instead of a 2028 fifth-round pick, they now have a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Tuesday's moves have cleared over $17.7 million in salary cap space and added three draft picks.

49ers: A

The 49ers' time to win is now, which means all chips are in. The Niners are one of the NFC's and the NFL's best teams at 6-1. Despite an abundance of injuries, they've managed to put on solid performances.

Adding some security on the defensive line gives the team that added assurance, along with a veteran presence, someone with postseason experience and someone they know.

Defensive tackles C.J. West and Alfred Collins are on IR, so the Niners were already in the market to cushion that position. Buckner has already spent multiple seasons with the team, so he not only knows the front office and schemes and has played with some of these guys before, but he will also have that extra fire that comes from a reunion with a former team.

Not to mention, his new/former teammates are happy:

This season, Buckner has 31 combined tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups in seven starts. In 158 games, including 153 starts, he has 683 combined tackles, including 101 for a loss, 75.5 sacks, 31 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

When the Niners do make that playoff push, if they do as they are expected and make it to the postseason, Buckner will know that song and dance. He was there when the 49ers made a Super Bowl run, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs to end the 2019 season. He started all three playoff games that season, finishing with 12 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery,