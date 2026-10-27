The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks made a splashy move ahead of the trade deadline, as they acquired former Indianapolis Colts eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson for a third-round pick and a future fifth-round pick.

The 2-5 Colts were thought to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, having already fired general manager Chris Ballard. Interim general manager Ed Dodds has a relationship with Seahawks general manager John Schneider, as he worked in Seattle from 2007-2016 as a scout and senior personnel executive. The Colts have a couple of intriguing trade pieces on expiring deals, including Nelson, who now finds himself on a contender. According to The Ringer, Seattle will pay the remaining $9.78 million on Nelson's deal.

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame has long been regarded as one of the best offensive guards in the NFL, having earned eight straight Pro Bowl nods and three First Team All-Pro selections from 2018-2020. Not only is Nelson effective at protecting quarterbacks from interior pass rushers, but he's also incredibly durable, having not missed a game since the 2021 season.

Let's attempt to grade this massive trade.

Seahawks: A

In seven games played this season, Nelson has allowed six pressures and zero sacks from his left guard spot, according to TruMedia. The Seahawks' offensive line has struggled in 2026, especially on the interior, where they've allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, per CBS Sports Research. While Sam Darnold was kept clean on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was hit 17 times and sacked five times in the Week 6 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

PFF ranked Seattle's offensive line as the No. 9 unit entering Week 7, pointing out that the right side was a weak spot. With the addition of Nelson, the Seahawks will likely move former first-round pick Grey Zabel to right guard, per ESPN.

It's true that Nelson could be playing for another team in 2027, but the Seahawks have traded for expiring deals before and re-signed those players. It happened just last year with wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed.

Seahawks' notable midseason trade acquisitions over the past four seasons

Year Player acquired 2023 DT Leonard Williams 2024 LB Ernest Jones IV 2025 WR Rashid Shaheed 2026 OG Quenton Nelson

Plus, the compensation Seattle gave up for a top offensive guard makes this an "A" grade.

Adam Schefter points out that the Seahawks should have five compensatory picks in this upcoming draft after losing Kenneth Walker III, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe in free agency. They also get a third-round pick after former assistant general manager Nolan Teasley was hired to be the new GM of the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle has capital to utilize, and this looks like a wise investment.

Colts: C+

It's hard for the Colts to "win" this kind of trade. Not only are they selling off elite talent at a discount, but a move like this also signals that the Colts' 2026 season is over. They aren't the sleeper in the AFC South fans hoped they would be, and it just opens the door for other players like Jonathan Taylor or DeForest Buckner to be moved. Remember, the Colts do not own their 2027 first-round pick after sending it to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner last year.

One question I have is if the Colts waited two more weeks to trade Nelson, could they have fetched a better package? We'll never know. ESPN reports the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles all showed interest in Nelson prior to Tuesday.