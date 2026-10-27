The Indianapolis Colts announced they are trading defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to ESPN. Buckner will now reunite with the team that drafted him at No. 7 overall in 2016.

Buckner played for the Niners through the 2019 season, before joining the Colts ahead of the 2020 season. The three-time Pro Bowler will now head back to Levi's Stadium to help the Niners' defensive line.

This season, he has 31 combined tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups.

The 32-year-old has 683 combined tackles, including 101 for a loss, 75.5 sacks, 31 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and two touchdowns in his 11-year career. Of the 158 games he's played in, he's started 153, including all seven so far this year.

49ers star tight end George Kittle celebrated the news on social media:

Buckner joins a defense with DT Osa Odighizuwa, DE Mykel Williams, LB Fred Warner and DE Nick Bosa, who has missed multiple games with a calf injury. The Niners defense has allowed 299.3 total yards per game, fourth-best in the league. Their run defense is their strongest area, with just 89.0 yards allowed per game, fifth-best in the league and their three rushing touchdowns allowed are tied for best.

The Colts currently sit at 2-5 and second in the AFC South. They fired their general manager, Chris Ballard, and, with the changes, rumors surfaced that they would be part of a major trade as they turn to new management.

It was a busy day for Indy as it also dealt Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks. With the two big moves on Tuesday, the Colts added three draft picks (two in 2027 and one in 2028) and cleared over $17.7 million in salary cap space.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are two more Colts players who could be involved in a trade soon.

The 49ers are in a much different spot than what Buckner is coming from at 6-1 and in first place in the NFC West. Their next game is against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently on a four-game losing streak, on Nov. 8.