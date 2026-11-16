Some years, Lamar Jackson's thumb hits another player and is fine. Some years, his ankle just gets hit rather than rolled up on. And those years, he has been -- and will be -- a player who can win an MVP and perhaps a Super Bowl.

It has not been one of those years.

Jackson's latest injury was almost too cruel to believe. After missing the previous three and a half games with a high ankle sprain, the two-time MVP was finally back. So, too, was the Ravens' hope. Jackson had looked phenomenal -- MVP-level phenomenal -- in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system. Not only was he back, but he was back in a big spot: against fellow MVP Josh Allen in a crucial matchup vs. Buffalo on the first day of November, with Baltimore trying to end a two-game losing streak.

And then, on the Ravens' first play, Jackson hit his thumb on Greg Rousseau's arm. Jackson looked down at his injured right thumb, trotted toward the sideline and then took a knee.

"Oh boy," NFL on CBS analyst Ross Tucker said.

Medical personnel surrounded Jackson, draped a towel over his hand and brought him down the tunnel, off the field.

"Oh my goodness," Tucker said.

What more was there to say? Lamar Jackson, one of the defining players not just of the era but of NFL history, was hurt. Again. And it was serious. Again.

Jackson officially landed on IR with a thumb injury that will require surgery. It is "potentially" season-ending, and with the Ravens 4-5 and losers of four straight, it's looking like a lost season in Baltimore. This is the fourth time in the last six years the 29-year-old has missed at least four games. It has robbed the Ravens of their Super Bowl aspirations. It has robbed the NFL of a superstar. And it has robbed Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner and twice an NFL MVP, of even higher levels of all-time greatness.

Lamar Jackson's injury history

On the positive side, the thumb injury is the first ailment to land Jackson on IR. He has never had an ACL tear, an Achilles tear, etc. On the negative side, Jackson has racked up so many injuries of so many different kinds that it seems like something is constantly getting in the way, whether it's nagging at him or keeping him out of games. He even said the ankle pain entering the Bills game last week was merely "bearable," not gone.

Since the start of last season alone, Jackson has had hamstring, ankle, toe, knee, back, and thumb ailments. Not all of those kept him out, but they add up. He admitted he came back from last year's hamstring injury too early, impacting his play all season.

Lamar Jackson's NFL injuries Games missed Nov. 2026 Thumb TBD (at least 4) Oct. 2026 High ankle sprain 3 Dec. 2025 Tailbone bruise 1 Sept. 2025 Right hamstring strain 3 Dec. 2022 Left PCL (knee) sprain 6, incl. wild card game Dec. 2021 Right ankle sprain 4

And yes, for what it's worth, it's bad luck. If Jackson's hand hits Rousseau at any other angle, he might not hurt his thumb enough to need surgery. If a diving Jermaine Johnson II doesn't awkwardly trap Jackson's ankle to the turf in Week 3, Jackson might not miss the next three games. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have both had hundreds of similar plays and, with the exception of Mahomes' torn ACL last year, avoided injury for the most part. Sometimes, it's simply human anatomy, something Jackson cannot change.

For as prolific a runner as Jackson is, he does an excellent job avoiding hits on those plays. None of his injuries have been on runs. It has just been a constant parade of misfortune. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, the NFL rolls on, whether you're lucky or not.

The cost of Jackson's injuries: individual greatness

Perhaps time and injuries have taken their toll and blocked our collective memory from how incredible Jackson has been. That would be truly unfortunate.

In 2019, Jackson's second year of the league, he threw 36 touchdown passes and ran for 1,206 yards. In NFL history, there are ...

356 individual seasons of 1,200+ rushing yards

162 individual seasons of 30+ passing touchdowns

There is ONE with both: Jackson in 2019.

In fact, only one other player ever has posted 1,200 rushing yards and merely double-digit passing touchdowns in a season: Spec Sanders of the New York Yankees (football version) in the All-America Football Conference in 1947. But he only threw 14 touchdowns. Jackson did things modern football has never known.

Jackson became the youngest quarterback to win MVP and joined Tom Brady as the only unanimous MVPs in NFL history. There are many ways to measure individual season greatness, but Pro Football Reference's "Approximate Value" is as good as any. Jackson had an approximate value of 25 in 2019, tied for the second-best season on record; LaDanian Tomlinson's 2006 season, in which he scored an NFL-record 31 touchdowns, is the only one better.

Jackson was healthy in 2020 and had another strong season, including a second straight 1,000-yard rushing effort. He has as many 1,000-yard rushing seasons as all other quarterbacks in NFL history combined (Michael Vick and Justin Fields both have one).

Then the injuries started. In 2021, Jackson was on pace for another 1,000-yard rushing season, and the Ravens led the AFC North when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove at Jackson's ankles after Jackson released a pass. Jackson got carted off and didn't play in any of the final four games. The Ravens lost all four and missed the playoffs.

The next year, Jackson sprained his PCL when his left knee got driven into the ground on a sack by the Broncos' Jonathan Cooper. He ended up missing six weeks -- the final five of the regular season and a wild card game, which Baltimore lost.

This was a strange one. John Harbaugh initially wondered if Jackson could be back the next week and added "If not, it'll be sometime after that shortly." Then, Ravens officials were confident Jackson would return for the playoffs, per ESPN, leaving Jackson to essentially rule himself out -- and give his own medical update -- via social media.

In 2023, though, Jackson was healthy and marvelous once again. Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson set career highs in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,678) and yards per attempt (8.0). He was still excellent on the ground with a team-high 821 yards. He won MVP and was one vote short of doing so unanimously.

Jackson's glorious 2023 season earned him his second Most Valuable Player award. Getty Images

He was somehow even better in 2024, with 4,172 passing yards and 8.8 yards per attempt. He threw 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He ran for 915 yards. He had already reached unprecedented levels. Now, he was reaching new ones, as the first player with:

4,000 or more passing yards and 600 or more rushing yards

40 or more passing touchdowns and 800 or more rushing yards

40 or more passing touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions

His 10.25 touchdown-to-interception ratio was also the best ever in any 30-touchdown season.

Somehow Jackson didn't win MVP. He was a first-team All-Pro, but MVP went to Allen, an extreme rarity. Jackson would have been the youngest three-time MVP in NFL history. That's how good the start was.

From 2019 to 2024, Jackson ranked third in passer rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio and fourth in yards per attempt. He was also fourth in touchdown passes despite missing significant time in two seasons. He was also eighth in rushing yards and first in yards per carry.

He was the Shohei Ohtani of football. No one can be this good at two different aspects, right? Wrong. Jackson was truly exceptional, and he seemed to be getting better.

He had nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on an absurd 9.6 yards per attempt through three weeks of 2025. Then came the hamstring injury, which started an avalanche of injuries. The hits haven't stopped coming since.

The cost of Jackson's injuries: missed playoff chances

If two things stand out as Jackson's career shortcomings, it's injuries and playoff performance. The two are somewhat intertwined. In 2021, Baltimore missed the playoffs. In 2022, Jackson missed the playoffs. Last year, his injuries derailed the Ravens, but they somehow got a Week 18 win-and-in game against the Steelers. Tyler Loop missed a game-winning field goal attempt. It's looking like he will not add to his postseason ledger this season, either.

Had Jackson been healthy in even two of those four lost seasons, is he a Super Bowl champ? Or does he at least have more postseason wins?

Jackson is one of nine quarterbacks to win multiple MVP awards since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Of those nine, Jackson has the second-fewest playoff wins (two) before his 30th birthday, only ahead of the famously late-blooming Steve Young.

Wins, it is said, are not a quarterback stat, and that can be true. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, both his play and his team's have declined in the postseason. The Ravens are 3-6 in the playoffs since drafting Jackson in 2018 (3-5 with Jackson as the starter).

Jackson lost in his playoff debut in 2018, but the real disappointment came after his 2019 NFL season. With the Ravens as the AFC No. 1 seed, he had 365 yards and a touchdown passing and 143 yards rushing against the Titans, but he also had two interceptions, lost a fumble, and failed on two fourth-and-short runs.

The next year, Jackson earned his first playoff win, getting a measure of revenge on the Titans in the wild card round. But one week later, Baltimore went quietly in a 17-3 loss to Buffalo, most remembered for Jackson throwing a terrible end-zone interception that Taron Johnson returned 101 yards for a touchdown.

Jackson suffered a concussion on the final play of the third quarter and did not return.

His next playoff game came after his 2023 MVP campaign. He was excellent in a win over the Texans, but in the AFC Championship, he lost a fumble and had another awful end-zone interception, this time in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs won 17-10, and Jackson's two turnovers loomed large.

In 2024, the Ravens, supercharged by the Derrick Henry addition, were on the precipice of a return to the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Bills, 27-25. Jackson again had turnover issues -- a bad interception and an even worse fumble, the latter of which led the a Buffalo touchdown -- but that game is better remembered for a Mark Andrews fumble and, later, drop on the potential game-tying two-point attempt.

There have been tons of moments where supporting cast members have let Jackson down in crucial moments. Andrews' nightmare two seasons ago and Zay Flowers' fumble at the 1-yard line against the Chiefs certainly come to mind. There's a lack of game-changing plays from the defense: two turnovers forced in Jackson's seven postseason starts, and none in the past two playoff trips, when hopes were the highest. But it's undeniable that Jackson has been very poor in the playoffs, too.

Lamar Jackson career Reg. season Playoffs Playoff rank (out of 26)<< TD/Int 3.4 1.4 20th Net yards per attempt 7.5 6.5 15th EPA per dropback 0.13 -0.01 20th Turnovers per game 0.72 1.38 22nd >> Min. 3 playoff starts since 2018

The final stat -- turnovers -- is truly staggering ... and costly. Jackson's turnovers have cost the Ravens an estimated 6.86 points per game in the playoffs, basically a touchdown. The only quarterbacks with a higher rate out of the 26-player sample are Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence.

Unless there's a major turnaround, this stands to be the Jackson's fourth postseason-less season in the last six years. He can't fix a glaring hole in his resume if he can't even get there.

Can Lamar Jackson continue his individual greatness?

The quick answer is "yes." It might just look a little different.

The first order of business, assuming this season is over for all intents and purposes, will be Jackson's contract. Former NFL agent Joel Corry dove into that recently. Of note ...

Jackson is in the fourth year of a five-year extension that includes a no-trade clause and a clause that prevents him from being tagged after the deal expires.

The Ravens have an NFL-high $366.74 million in 2027 cap commitments.

Jackson has an $84.34 million cap hit next year, a number that absolutely must come down via extension if the Ravens wish to keep him.

Baltimore should absolutely want to keep Jackson, even with the injury history. Through three games this year, he led the league in yards per attempt and was on pace for his highest missed-tackle rate and highest yards per rush of his career, all while not running as much as earlier in his career.

They have also been truly unlucky with injuries. He was healthy in 2023 and 2024. Last year's hamstring and this year's ankle were unfortunate, but the thumb was a freak injury. Perhaps we should expect him to miss a few games every year from now on, but there's also a reasonable chance he doesn't.

Jackson will be 30 next year, but 30 is not ancient. John Elway won his first Super Bowl at 37. Matthew Stafford got his first at 34. Drew Brees was 31. Peyton Manning was 30.

Josh Allen is 30 and, like Jackson, hasn't been to a Super Bowl. Joe Burrow is about a month older than Jackson and hasn't won one.

A common budding misconception is that Jackson can't be a star as he gets older and he runs less and/or less effectively. But Jackson has proved to be a superb pocket quarterback. His development as a passer is as impressive as it gets. Since 2023, Jackson has the third-highest yards per attempt in the NFL on throws inside the pocket and released within three seconds -- aka without much improvisation going on.

Jackson may never reach the heights he was on the path to after being on the precipice of becoming the youngest three-time MVP ever in 2024. That's the sad truth about a player playing hurt and/or missing significant chunks of three years of his prime. Would he have another MVP? Two? A Super Bowl ring? We'll never know, and that's tough to swallow.

But there's a version of Jackson -- a little luckier, a little better in the playoffs, a lot better of a passer than he was his younger years -- that can still be a superstar for many years and get him back on a path that ends with him as an all-time great.