The Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-4 with their Sunday 21-13 victory over Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders. Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba powered a strong second half, which included a 14-point third quarter to escape Sin City with the win, and now the Seahawks are going to need to have a conversation.

Should Mike Macdonald continue to roll with Lock under center and bench Sam Darnold? Lock has now made three starts this season, and won all three. If you want to count the Week 1 comeback against the New England Patriots, where Lock took over on the second drive of the game, then he's accounted for four of Seattle's six wins. Lock is running the offense and taking care of the football, and it's working.

Below, we will make the case for starting Lock moving forward, and the case for rolling with Darnold, with evidence obtained by Doug Clawson of CBS Sports Research.

The case for Drew Lock

Lock is a perfect 4-0 as the Seahawks' primary quarterback. Again, we'll use the term "primary" to include the season opener against the Patriots even though Darnold "started" that game. In all, Lock has completed 73.1% of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Lock ranks third in both EPA per dropback and yards per dropback this season (min. 75 attempts). The offense ranks eighth in EPA per play under Lock, and 28th with Darnold.



Sam Darnold Drew Lock EPA per dropback 27th 3rd Yards per dropback 20th 3rd Success rate 24th 5th

Lock is also playing the style of football Seattle wants to play. What does that mean? It means he's accounted for zero turnovers and is getting the ball to JSN. Eight of Lock's 14 pass completions on Sunday went to Smith-Njigba, who finished with a season-high 171 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks ran the ball 35 times and attempted 17 passes, and relied on an elite defense to take over the game. That's what Macdonald wants to do.

The numbers prove it. Lock has been the more efficient quarterback this year, while Darnold leads the NFL with 29 turnovers over the last two seasons. He's turned the ball over seven times in the four losses this season, and they have been costly. Darnold threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. He threw two interceptions in a three-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and two interceptions in the two-point loss to the Washington Commanders. Darnold actually hasn't finished a game this season without throwing an interception!

You can't argue with the record. Lock is 4-0 while Darnold is 2-4. If the season ended today, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks wouldn't make the playoffs. You have to stick with what's working.

The case for Sam Darnold

Sure, Lock is 4-0, but have you seen who he's played? He beat a Patriots team that is clearly not the same Patriots team that made the Super Bowl last year. Drake Maye was seeing ghosts and threw three interceptions in Seattle's 13-10 win. Then, Lock beat the lowly Arizona Cardinals twice, and a Raiders team that was touting a rookie quarterback who was making his first career start. No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks are now 1-16-1 in their first career starts since 2004. It would have been shocking if Vegas won that game. Meanwhile, Darnold has faced off against Brock Purdy and the 49ers, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's true that Darnold is turning the ball over too much right now, but he just became the fourth Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the last 35 postseasons to have zero turnovers in the playoffs. Darnold didn't have the most magical performance in the Super Bowl, but he was incredible in the NFC Championship Game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers. He had to outduel NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

We've seen Darnold play good football. We saw him play a part in a Super Bowl run just nine months ago. It hasn't been entirely smooth this year, but punting on Darnold for Lock right now would be an aggressive decision.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on NBC Sunday night that Macdonald and Darnold are "tied together for life" after the two helped engineer a successful climb to the NFL's mountaintop. Macdonald has a special level of respect for Darnold -- who has "money in coach Macdonald's emotional bank account," as Tomlin put it. It's worth having this debate because Lock is playing good football, but ultimately, Darnold is the Seahawks' starter.