Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not officially ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain.

Jackson didn't practice Thursday, and hasn't practiced at all for the team since Dec. 2. On Thursday, the quarterback himself took to social media to provide an update on his recovery, while also confirming that he won't play this weekend.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries," Jackson tweeted. "I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a [grade 3 sprain]. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself, to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens fell to the Bengals this past Sunday. The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson starting this season and 2-3 in games without him. The Ravens offense has been much better with Jackson on the field, averaging 25 points per game, but without him, the unit has averaged just 12.5 points per game.

While his completion percentage was his lowest since his rookie season, Jackson's touchdown/interception ratio was his best since his MVP season of 2019. Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry, his highest average since the '19 season.

For a second straight year, Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson for the latter portion of Baltimore's regular season. Huntley, who would be in line to start against the Bengals if Jackson can't play, has completed 67% of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the regular season season. He has also run for 137 yards and a score on 43 carries.

However, there's no guarantee Huntley will play, because he's been battling both shoulder and wrist injuries. Although he did some light throwing on Thursday, according to the Athletic, the Ravens backup didn't play in Week 18 and he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

If Huntley is sidelined, then Anthony Brown will get the start. Brown went 19 of 44 for 286 yards with two interceptions in his only start of the season, which came on Sunday in a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

As for Jackson, his future in Baltimore beyond the postseason has been in question. He played under the team's fifth-year option this year after he and the team were unable to come to terms on a longterm deal. Jackson's market value is currently projected at $245,442,090 over six years, according to Spotrac.