Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love became much wealthier individuals on Friday. The Miami Dolphins locked their quarterback to a four-year, $212.4 million deal, while Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $220 million deal,
The quarterbacks have joined the short list of quarterbacks who are making $50 million annually. That list also includes Cincinnati's Joe Burrow ($55 million), Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence ($55 million), Detroit's Jared Goff ($53 million), L.A.'s Justin Herbert ($52 million), Baltimore's Jamar Jackson ($52 million), and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($51 million).
Tagovailoa getting $167 million guaranteed makes him only the eighth quarterback ever to receive a guarantee over $160 million, joining Cleveland -- Herbert ($218.7 million guaranteed), Burrow ($219.01 million guaranteed), Lawrence ($200 million guaranteed), Jackson ($185 million guaranteed), Hurts ($179.4 million guaranteed) and Goff ($170.6 million guaranteed).
Does having a well compensated quarterback equate to championships? Well, just one player inside the newly etched top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league has hoisted a Lombardi Trophy -- Patrick Mahomes, who is tied for 10th in average per year with new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Here's a rundown of the highest-paid signal-callers in the league and a comparative chart of how they stack up against one another on the field.
Note: APY denotes average per-year earnings (via Spotrac).
|QB
|Team
|APY
|Starts
|Record
|Playoffs
|Rating
|TD:INT
|Super Bowls
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|$55M
|50
|20-30
|1-1
|85.0
|58-39
|0
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|$55M
|52
|29-22-1
|5-2
|98.6
|97:37
|0-1
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|$55M
|18
|9-9
|1-1
|94
|35-14
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|$53.1M
|51
|32-19
|0-1
|97.1
|81:37
|0
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|$53M
|117
|66-50-1
|4-4
|93.6
|185:82
|0-1
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|$52.5M
|62
|30-32
|0-1
|95.7
|114:42
|0
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|$52M
|77
|58-19
|2-4
|98.0
|125:45
|0
|Eagles
$51M
51
|34-17
|2-3
91.1
67:34
0-1
|Cardinals
$46.1M
65
|28-36-1
|0-1
92.2
94:46
0
|Browns
$46M
65
|36-29
|1-2
100.8
118:45
0
|Falcons
$45M
145
|76-67-2
|1-3
98.2
270:110
0
Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
$45M
96
|74-22
|15-3
103.5
219-63
3-1
On top of Mahomes being the only quarterback within this top 11 to actually win a Super Bowl, just three others have been to the big game: Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.
Still, this list does signal that quarterbacks are arguably overcompensated if the name of the game is to win at a high level in the playoffs. Only Mahomes and Burrow have playoff records above .500, and seven of the 11 -- have records are below .500. In any event, if Tagovailoa and Love can lead their respective teams to a championship, no one will blink twice when hearing that they are among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.