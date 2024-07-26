Training camp is in full force around the NFL with all 32 teams having officially reported this week. Some teams are still in the acclimation period, but the entire league will be practicing in full pads in a few days.

The NFL is less than a week away from the preseason kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, but the remaining 30 teams are still figuring out position battles and installing their offenses and defenses for the season.

Even though training camp is still just a few practices in, there are plenty of storylines worth monitoring. From holdouts or hold-ins, to players who did show up and practiced, these are a few takeaways that have drawn attention over the first few days.

The 49ers have a dire situation on their hands with Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have been back-and-forth with Brandon Aiyuk all summer regarding his desire for a contract extension, which led to Aiyuk requesting a trade prior to arriving to camp. While Aiyuk did show up to camp, he has not practiced since arriving -- "holding in" so he doesn't get fined. Coach Kyle Shanahan has admitted he knew of the plan to "hold in," while general manager John Lynch has said negotiations on a new contract have been "challenging."

As for Trent Williams, he hasn't reported and Shanahan knew that could be a possibility. Shanahan appears okay with Williams missing a few practices, but the All-Pro left tackle wants a restructuring of his contract. Williams doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his deal, so he would like that rectified.

Dealing with the Aiyuk situation is one thing, but Williams wanting more guaranteed money at his age (36) certainly throws another wrench in the 49ers' plans to keep Aiyuk. They also have to pay Brock Purdy after the season.

There's a reason why "Super Bowl hangover" talk exists.

CeeDee Lamb holdout another unnecessary storyline for Cowboys

As if the Cowboys didn't have enough on their plate with the Dak Prescott contract decision looming. Dallas has essentially allowed Prescott to head into training camp in a contract year, as its franchise quarterback faces an uncertain future.

The pressure for Prescott to win in Dallas is greater than ever, and he doesn't have his top target to begin camp. CeeDee Lamb is officially a holdout after not reporting to camp, with owner Jerry Jones saying he's used to the holdouts from players.

Lamb wants to be the highest-paid receiver, per Stephen Jones, which the Cowboys could have taken care of before Justin Jefferson earned his massive extension. Now the Cowboys are stuck, having to make Prescott the highest-paid quarterback and Lamb the highest-paid receiver.

Dallas could pay both, but also significantly damage their roster building for 2025 and beyond. Which player will they pay? Will Lamb show up at some point, then "hold in?" This all could have been avoided this offseason.

Jim Harbaugh already making mark with Chargers

Jim Harbaugh leaving college football after winning a national championship with Michigan and heading back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers was already one of the most talked about storylines of the offseason. The league finally had an opportunity to see what Harbaugh has cooked up with his new team.

Justin Herbert has already impressed in the Chargers new-look offense under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a system where Herbert doesn't have to carry the offense on a play-by-play basis. A newfound commitment to the run game will significantly help Herbert.

Harbaugh has installed his culture with the organization already, having the entire roster take a photo with him when the team's new practice facility was dedicated. That's a welcome change in Los Angeles.

While deep playoff runs may take a season or two, the Chargers appear to be on their way toward becoming a viable AFC West contender to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts planning to turn Anthony Richardson loose



Just because Anthony Richardson spent most of his rookie season dealing with a head injury and a season-ending shoulder injury doesn't mean the Colts are going to be cautious with him. Coach Shane Steichen admitted the Colts aren't going to limit Richardson's mobility, comparing the situation to limiting Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers.

Richardson is going to run just like he did in 2024, as the Colts are giving him the free reign to take off and make plays with his legs. Steichen did the same with Jalen Hurts when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, not limiting the quarterback from the ability that made Hurts one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

The situation will be the same in Indianapolis. The best version of the Colts is allowing Richardson to be Richardson.

Eagles aren't ready to move on from James Bradberry ... yet

The Eagles will eventually have a decision to make on James Bradberry, but are giving him an opportunity to win a job in camp. Bradberry is competing for the outside cornerback job, and he's getting a look at safety as well.

Bradberry has been lining up with the second team at safety and on the second team at outside cornerback early in camp. The Eagles are cross-training Bradberry in the hopes he can provide value to the roster and master a new position in the process.

This certainly is an experiment for Philadelphia, a last chance for Bradberry before the Eagles will have to make a decision on his future when the rosters are reduced to 53.