The number of opportunities to make an impression on NFL talent evaluators this college football season may be as low as two for some prospects. The once vaunted 2027 NFL Draft class no longer appears as strong as it had in the summer, but there are still elite talents at the top.
In this thought exercise, the assumption is that Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons will return to school. The former has not reached his final form, and one would think his retired NFL uncles would encourage him to return to school until he is ready. However, there are still six quarterbacks taken in the first round.
The draft order is based on current win-loss records and strength of schedule was utilized for tiebreakers. It is also worth noting that five teams do not have a first-round pick, but each of those teams makes a pick below the first-round mock draft.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2027 NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and updated prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
The Chargers do not seem motivated to move on from Justin Herbert, so quarterback is off the table. The decision is whether the team should take Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or trade the right for another team to take a quarterback in exchange for a package of draft assets used to support a rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
If Los Angeles does not move off its pick, then Tennessee almost certainly would in a real-life situation. However, there is no point in adding another hypothetical when the point of the exercise is to provide insight into the best prospects eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is a safer pick relative to South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and the suspension he has incurred this season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Miami has more problems than just quarterback Malik Willis, but Willis is not the future of the position, and the franchise must strike while the iron is hot. There are no guarantees in projecting college quarterbacks to the NFL, but Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker profiles as the most stable option among this year's crop.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Would New York take an edge rusher, No. 4 overall, one year after committing the No. 2 overall selection to the position? They should if that player is the best option. The Jets are not in a position to turn up their noses at a position of greater need.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Philadelphia will almost certainly address the trenches. The offensive line has deteriorated and the edge rushers have not delivered. There has not been an offensive lineman to justify such early consideration, so the choice is Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 6
CJ Carr QB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
New York may not be comfortable bypassing a quarterback at No. 4 overall if there is one they like, and truthfully, they would still have a choice between Texas' Colin Simmons or South Carolina's Dylan Stewart if they had gone with the quarterback first. Notre Dame's C.J. Carr is not a dynamic athlete, but he has been a surgeon, operating with precision in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Arizona is trotting out a new starting quarterback seemingly every week. A lack of confidence in starting Carson Beck to this point does not inspire a lot of confidence. If the quarterback of the future is not on the roster, then bring in a quarterback who has won at every step.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The plan at right tackle has been flawlessly executed and Jake Matthews is not getting any younger. LSU's Jordan Seaton is not a finished product but he profiles as the franchise left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs
There are bigger needs than the interior defensive line, but Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gililam would be one of the best players available and the long-term pairing of last year's second-round selection, Kayden McDonald, and Gilliam would be entertaining.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Indiana's Charlie Becker is 6-foot-4 and fast. He's not the bully that Mike Evans had been, but the size is beneficial to Baker Mayfield. Emeka Egbuka and Becker would be the duo of the future. The other consideration would be reinvesting in the defensive line, but Becker is a higher-rated prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Georgia's Chris Cole is pound-for-pound one of the greatest athletes in this draft class. The linebacker position is often not one to jump-start a rebuild, but Cole possesses that level of talent.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Washington would love to see Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker available but, faced with the options available, Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton is a more reasonable choice. Hampton is a bigger cornerback with good ball production throughout his collegiate career.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
The Jets' haul of South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles would be an exciting haul in New York. The defense has been a bigger issue for the team this season, so they address those concerns in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nick Marsh WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh is a big body that Las Vegas has missed in the pass game; aside from how they use Brock Bowers. To explain the objective in a way that Fernando Mendaoza would understand, the Marsh selection is the equivalent of taking the answer to the question from a single-response question to a select-all-that-apply question.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Marlon Humphrey is not much longer for Baltimore and Nate Wiggins has not yet lived up to the promise he displayed as a rookie. Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV was the nation's No. 2 high school recruit out of high school and now goes wire-to-wire as a top draft pick.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jadan Baugh RB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
It does not seem as though New England has a running back they trust and that can give them everything they want out of the position. Jadan Baugh is a bigger back who will retain some of the physical element in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Yhonzae Pierre EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Seattle is re-stocking the cupboard of edge rushers. Boye Mafe is gone and Yhonzae Pierre steps in as depth alongside Uchenna Nwosu and Derrick Hall.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 18
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
In this scenario, three quarterbacks are off the board and the assumption is that Missouri's Austin Simmons and Texas' Arch Manning return to school. Cleveland would be faced with a choice of South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Oregon's Dante Moore. There is no question Sellers is a better athlete at the position, but Moore is a more consistent option, which the franchise may prefer.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Carolina could move on from Robert Hunt in the offseason and save $14 million toward the salary cap. The Panthers' offensive line has the second-highest pressure rate allowed this season, according to TruMedia. Minnesota's Greg Johnson would bring stability to the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boubacar Traore EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
With its second of two choices, Cleveland addresses its pass rush with the selection of Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore. Jared Verse has not yet delivered what the team expected when it acquired him as part of the Myles Garrett deal.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
Dallas will have a decision to make regarding wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing out the franchise tag. The addition of LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green would give them another big body in the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Carnell Tate had been a consideration for New York but was taken one pick earlier. Malachi Fields has developed into a nice piece for the offense and, honestly, John Harbaugh may prefer to utilize assets elsewhere, but the idea of Cam Coleman, Malik Nabers and Fields is exciting.
Round 1 - Pick 23
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Aaron Rodgers has stated his intention to retire after the season, and there is not a lot of confidence in Drew Allar or Will Howard. LaNorris Sellers is a big body who will be difficult to bring down in the pocket, much like Ben Roethlisberger was.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Denver had attempted to address its linebacker issues by signing free agent Dre Greenlaw. The Broncos return to the well for Notre Dame linebacker Kyngston Viliamu-Asa.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Utah • Sr • 6'8" / 305 lbs
Amarius Mims has been excellent at right tackle for the Bengals, but Orlando Brown's play on the left side has diminished and the team would have an opportunity to save $7 million against the salary cap.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 26
Trevor Lauck OT
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
As noted with the first of Philadelphia's two selections, the Eagles will almost certainly aim to replenish the trenches. After taking Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons earlier, the team circles back with a talent across the line of scrimmage: Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Minnesota made the move to re-acquire Kirk Cousins, who would be 39 years old prior to next season. The Vikings may not be enamored with going down the path of taking another small quarterback, but options are limited when a team is picking so late in the round.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 28
Lance Heard OT
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Tennessee would save roughly $10 million by moving on from left tackle Dan Moore Jr. this offseason while upgrading in the process. Lance Heard has improved in pass protection but butter his bread in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Reed Harris WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 220 lbs
Kansas City acquired Josh Downs at the trade deadline, but the team is still sorely lacking in the size department. The Chiefs would benefit from having a player on the boundary who can win above the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Detroit has played most of the season without the majority of its expected starting secondary. They have made some small changes, but the long-term outlook remains grim. Kelley Jones is a lengthy cornerback with ball production.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Trying to time when San Francisco will address the replacements for key components like offensive tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle is like trying to buy the dip in the stock market. Every time you think one or the other is going to retire, they return for more. The selection of Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is once again an effort to bridge the present to the future.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Anthonie Knapp IOL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
If there had been an obvious option at wide receiver, that would have been a consideration, but fortifying the offensive line is more appealing when exploring the options available.
Teams without a first-round pick
38. Indianapolis Colts: WR KJ Duff, Rutgers
Indianapolis traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, leaving them essentially with Alec Pierce. The Colts are going to need more help at the position.
49. Los Angeles Rams: OT Melvin Siani, Texas
One criticism of Los Angeles' draft approach last season was not using a Top-100 pick on an offensive tackle, even though Alaric Jackson had been dealing with off-field problems.
53. Green Bay Packers: OT Carter Smith, Indiana
Indiana's Carter Smith could play guard or tackle, which is a quality Green Bay often looks for among its offensive line.
61. Chicago Bears: LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
It would not be a surprise if Ben Johnson continued throwing resources at wide receiver or running back, but linebacker may prove to be a bigger need.
91. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Jalen Mayo, Houston
Jacksonville addressed safety and the defensive interior at the trade deadline, but cornerback opposite Travis Hunter Jr. is a question mark.