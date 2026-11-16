Round 1 - Pick 1 Jeremiah Smith WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers do not seem motivated to move on from Justin Herbert, so quarterback is off the table. The decision is whether the team should take Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or trade the right for another team to take a quarterback in exchange for a package of draft assets used to support a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Leonard Moore CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Los Angeles does not move off its pick, then Tennessee almost certainly would in a real-life situation. However, there is no point in adding another hypothetical when the point of the exercise is to provide insight into the best prospects eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is a safer pick relative to South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and the suspension he has incurred this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drew Mestemaker QB Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has more problems than just quarterback Malik Willis, but Willis is not the future of the position, and the franchise must strike while the iron is hot. There are no guarantees in projecting college quarterbacks to the NFL, but Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker profiles as the most stable option among this year's crop.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dylan Stewart EDGE South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Would New York take an edge rusher, No. 4 overall, one year after committing the No. 2 overall selection to the position? They should if that player is the best option. The Jets are not in a position to turn up their noses at a position of greater need.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Colin Simmons EDGE Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia will almost certainly address the trenches. The offensive line has deteriorated and the edge rushers have not delivered. There has not been an offensive lineman to justify such early consideration, so the choice is Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 6 CJ Carr QB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd New York may not be comfortable bypassing a quarterback at No. 4 overall if there is one they like, and truthfully, they would still have a choice between Texas' Colin Simmons or South Carolina's Dylan Stewart if they had gone with the quarterback first. Notre Dame's C.J. Carr is not a dynamic athlete, but he has been a surgeon, operating with precision in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Darian Mensah QB Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 8th Arizona is trotting out a new starting quarterback seemingly every week. A lack of confidence in starting Carson Beck to this point does not inspire a lot of confidence. If the quarterback of the future is not on the roster, then bring in a quarterback who has won at every step.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordan Seaton OT LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The plan at right tackle has been flawlessly executed and Jake Matthews is not getting any younger. LSU's Jordan Seaton is not a finished product but he profiles as the franchise left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Xavier Gilliam DL Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st There are bigger needs than the interior defensive line, but Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gililam would be one of the best players available and the long-term pairing of last year's second-round selection, Kayden McDonald, and Gilliam would be entertaining.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Charlie Becker WR Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Indiana's Charlie Becker is 6-foot-4 and fast. He's not the bully that Mike Evans had been, but the size is beneficial to Baker Mayfield. Emeka Egbuka and Becker would be the duo of the future. The other consideration would be reinvesting in the defensive line, but Becker is a higher-rated prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Chris Cole LB Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Georgia's Chris Cole is pound-for-pound one of the greatest athletes in this draft class. The linebacker position is often not one to jump-start a rebuild, but Cole possesses that level of talent.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Hampton CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington would love to see Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker available but, faced with the options available, Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton is a more reasonable choice. Hampton is a bigger cornerback with good ball production throughout his collegiate career.

From From Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Echoles DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets' haul of South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles would be an exciting haul in New York. The defense has been a bigger issue for the team this season, so they address those concerns in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nick Marsh WR Indiana • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 7th Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh is a big body that Las Vegas has missed in the pass game; aside from how they use Brock Bowers. To explain the objective in a way that Fernando Mendaoza would understand, the Marsh selection is the equivalent of taking the answer to the question from a single-response question to a select-all-that-apply question.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Ellis Robinson IV CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Marlon Humphrey is not much longer for Baltimore and Nate Wiggins has not yet lived up to the promise he displayed as a rookie. Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV was the nation's No. 2 high school recruit out of high school and now goes wire-to-wire as a top draft pick.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jadan Baugh RB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st It does not seem as though New England has a running back they trust and that can give them everything they want out of the position. Jadan Baugh is a bigger back who will retain some of the physical element in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Yhonzae Pierre EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Seattle is re-stocking the cupboard of edge rushers. Boye Mafe is gone and Yhonzae Pierre steps in as depth alongside Uchenna Nwosu and Derrick Hall.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th In this scenario, three quarterbacks are off the board and the assumption is that Missouri's Austin Simmons and Texas' Arch Manning return to school. Cleveland would be faced with a choice of South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Oregon's Dante Moore. There is no question Sellers is a better athlete at the position, but Moore is a more consistent option, which the franchise may prefer.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Greg Johnson IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina could move on from Robert Hunt in the offseason and save $14 million toward the salary cap. The Panthers' offensive line has the second-highest pressure rate allowed this season, according to TruMedia. Minnesota's Greg Johnson would bring stability to the unit.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Boubacar Traore EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th With its second of two choices, Cleveland addresses its pass rush with the selection of Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore. Jared Verse has not yet delivered what the team expected when it acquired him as part of the Myles Garrett deal.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey'Dez Green TE LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas will have a decision to make regarding wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing out the franchise tag. The addition of LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green would give them another big body in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Coleman WR Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Carnell Tate had been a consideration for New York but was taken one pick earlier. Malachi Fields has developed into a nice piece for the offense and, honestly, John Harbaugh may prefer to utilize assets elsewhere, but the idea of Cam Coleman, Malik Nabers and Fields is exciting.

Round 1 - Pick 23 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 11th Aaron Rodgers has stated his intention to retire after the season, and there is not a lot of confidence in Drew Allar or Will Howard. LaNorris Sellers is a big body who will be difficult to bring down in the pocket, much like Ben Roethlisberger was.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver had attempted to address its linebacker issues by signing free agent Dre Greenlaw. The Broncos return to the well for Notre Dame linebacker Kyngston Viliamu-Asa.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zereoue Williams OT Utah • Sr • 6'8" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th Amarius Mims has been excellent at right tackle for the Bengals, but Orlando Brown's play on the left side has diminished and the team would have an opportunity to save $7 million against the salary cap.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 26 Trevor Lauck OT Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th As noted with the first of Philadelphia's two selections, the Eagles will almost certainly aim to replenish the trenches. After taking Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons earlier, the team circles back with a talent across the line of scrimmage: Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trinidad Chambliss QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota made the move to re-acquire Kirk Cousins, who would be 39 years old prior to next season. The Vikings may not be enamored with going down the path of taking another small quarterback, but options are limited when a team is picking so late in the round.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 28 Lance Heard OT Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee would save roughly $10 million by moving on from left tackle Dan Moore Jr. this offseason while upgrading in the process. Lance Heard has improved in pass protection but butter his bread in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Reed Harris WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 220 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 13th Kansas City acquired Josh Downs at the trade deadline, but the team is still sorely lacking in the size department. The Chiefs would benefit from having a player on the boundary who can win above the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kelley Jones CB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit has played most of the season without the majority of its expected starting secondary. They have made some small changes, but the long-term outlook remains grim. Kelley Jones is a lengthy cornerback with ball production.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jamari Johnson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Trying to time when San Francisco will address the replacements for key components like offensive tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle is like trying to buy the dip in the stock market. Every time you think one or the other is going to retire, they return for more. The selection of Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is once again an effort to bridge the present to the future.