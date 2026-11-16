In lockstep with Week 10 kicking off, the second half of the regular season is underway. Naturally, there's going to be plenty of twists and turns as we barrel down the stretch run. Teams will jockey for playoff positioning while players and coaches look to put themselves in contention for awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more. When it comes to awards, two are already in the bag.

Even with seven weeks left to go in the regular season, I'm ready to call two awards right now:

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Moken will win Coach of the Year

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will win Comeback Player of the Year

What we saw from both of them in Week 10 only bolsters their case, if not outright putting the final nail in the coffin to eventually go home with the awards when we get to the NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

When it comes to Monken, who opened at +1400 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook, he has remarkably put the Browns in the AFC playoff picture after jumping out to a 6-4 record. That record includes a 4-0 mark at home, the first time the franchise has done so since 1963.

He's also coached through some tightly contested games. In fact, Monken's Browns are the first team in NFL history to have their first six wins each come by four points or less. To his credit, Monken named Deshaun Watson the starter this summer, which is a move that has borne fruit. Watson has been solid this season, notching six game-winning drives. He's also thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his past three games, making him just the third Browns quarterback to do so.

Sunday's win over the Texans also inched Cleveland closer to securing a playoff spot. Even as they entered Week 10 with a 3-5 record, Houston was a dark horse to possibly oust the Browns from a playoff spot. However, after knocking them down to 3-6 and claiming the head-to-head tiebreaker, they've largely killed that possibility in its crib.

Moreover, when you look at the rest of the competition in the wild card race, there's not much to speak of.

The Ravens (4-5 before Monday night) are starting a backup after Lamar Jackson went down with a fractured right thumb. Meanwhile, the Patriots (5-5) could be starting a backup for the foreseeable future depending on the severity of Drake Maye's ankle injury. Then, you have the Raiders, who are 4-6 and are working in a rookie quarterback. The Browns host Las Vegas in Week 12 following their bye week, putting themselves in a strong position to pick up yet another key head-to-head tiebreaker.

The path is quite clear for them to secure a wild card spot. If/when that happens, Monken is the runaway favorite for Coach of the Year. Right now, he's +370 at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with John Harbaugh for the second-best odds, as they both look up to Kyle Shanahan (+300). The smart money should be on Monken.

As for Mahomes, he was the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year from the jump, but was still +185 to win it at the start of the season. While they were short odds at the time, getting it at plus money feels like stealing right now.

After suffering a torn ACL and LCL last season, Mahomes has come back and helped Kansas City to a 7-2 record. Prior to Sunday, Mahomes largely managed games and leaned on the likes of Kenneth Walker III for the burst on offense. Week 10 was a different animal, however. Mahomes exploded for 348 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a dominant win over the Falcons.

This was Mahomes' first game with at least five passing touchdowns since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Sunday's win put Kansas City back atop the AFC West and in prime position to return to the playoffs in some capacity after a one-year absence in 2025. All that has Mahomes as a shoo-in to win Comeback Player of the Year.

So, even though we have plenty of time before these awards are handed out, you can start engraving COY and CPOY now.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 199 Yds 1000 TD 11 FL 2 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 22 carries, 153 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs; 7 receptions, 99 yards receiving

Gibbs was a man amongst boys in Detroit's Week 10 win over the Patriots in Munich. He finished with 252 yards from scrimmage, which were the second-most in a game in his career. It was also the second-most scrimmage yards in an international game all-time. Moreover, his 28-yard touchdown run (his second of the day) was his 62nd of his career, which is the most by any player in his four seasons in NFL history.

Parker Washington JAC • WR • #11 TAR 64 REC 36 REC YDs 645 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 7 receptions, 152 receiving yards, 1 touchdown reception

Jacksonville continues to roll and moved to 7-2 after a 40-23 win over Tennessee. Amid the winning effort, Parker Washington dazzled with some circus catches en route to 152 receiving yards for the day. That set a new career high for the Jags wideout. Dating back to last season, Washington has tallied 992 receiving yards over his last 12 games. That's the most in a 12-game span by a Jaguars player since 2015.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 73 REC 53 REC YDs 647 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 11 receptions, 231 receiving yards

Chase may not have found the end zone, but he was the catalyst for the Bengals offense in a dominant win over the Steelers. The Cincinnati wideout hauled in 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards. This marks the third time in Chase's career that he's recorded at least 10 catches and 225 receiving yards in a game, which is tied for the most in NFL history.

Emmett Johnson KC • RB • #10 Att 48 Yds 212 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 22 carries, 101 yards rushing; 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 2 TD receptions

Kenneth Walker III, who? The Chiefs rookie back filled the shoes of the star back perfectly as he was inactive for Week 10 due to a groin injury. If you didn't look too hard, it was hard to tell the difference between Johnson and Walker in this game. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska erupted for 171 scrimmage yards and was a key outlet for Mahomes in the passing game, particularly in the red zone. Johnson became just the second player since 1970 with at least 100 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in his first career start.

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • #30 Att 161 Yds 711 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 27 carries, 92 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs; 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving

Hubbard was the straw that stirred the drink of the Panthers offense as they outlasted the Saints in New Orleans. The veteran back accounted for both of Carolina's touchdowns and led the team in rushing as well as receiving. He's just the second player in franchise history to have at least 80 yards rushing and receiving and two rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining Christian McCaffrey (twice). Hubbard helped the Panthers notch their first road win against the Saints since 2023.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 102 Yds 457 TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

Week 10 stats: 13 carries, 62 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 4 receptions, 161 yards receiving, 2 TD receptions

McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history with two 65-yard touchdown receptions in a game. The 49ers back was doing it all as San Francisco fended off the Cowboys in Dallas to move to 7-1 on the season. Amid a 21-point fourth quarter by the Cowboys, McCaffrey helped keep them at bay with two touchdowns of his own. The final was a 66-yard catch-and-run that proved to be the dagger.

Notable Week 10 gaffes

Aidan Hutchinson suffers serious injury while celebrating sack

Aidan Hutchinson has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury that could knock him out for the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, the injury didn't even come during a play. Instead, Hutchinson was celebrating a third-down sack of Drake Maye during Detroit's opening defensive possession of the afternoon in Germany. After taking down the Patriots quarterback, Hutchinson leaped in the air and then came down awkwardly on his knee.

He limped off the field and into the locker room before being ruled out for the rest of the game. Now, it appears that the rest of his season could be in jeopardy.

Packers fans block Myles Price from Lambeau Leap

One of the dagger moments of Minnesota's victory over the Packers was Myles Price hauling in a third-and-23 pass from Kirk Cousins and taking it 38 yards to the house for a touchdown. Upon hitting paydirt, however, Price was stonewalled by Packers fans as the Vikings receiver tried to troll with a Lambeau Leap. Upon making the jump, the fans stiff-armed Price not once, but twice before he gave up and celebrated with his teammates.

You could argue that was the best defense from Green Bay all afternoon.

Two turnovers on one play in Bills-Jets

As Geno Smith was sidelined due to an injury, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik was thrust into action. Late in the third quarter, Klubnik threw a brutal interception directly into the arms of a Bills defender. However, the turnover was immediately erased as corner Davison Igbinosun, who recorded the pick, had the ball punched out as he was running up the field. New York jumped on the loose ball, so we had two turnovers on a single play.

Devin Duvernay's drop results in Carson Beck INT

Carson Beck's first career interception in the NFL wasn't exactly his fault. The Cardinals rookie made the first start of his career on Sunday and didn't get much help from wideout Devin Duvernay. On a second-and-10 throw from the Rams' 47-yard line, Beck delivered a ball directly into the chest of Duvernay. However, the wideout rolled, the ball bobbled into the air, and was picked off by safety Kamren Kitchens.

At the time of the pick, it was just a 10-6 lead for Los Angeles. The Rams' offense capitalized on the turnover and scored before halftime, building momentum to run away with the win in the second half.

Hook-and-ladder gone wrong

It wasn't a banner day for the Jets in their loss to the Bills. Trying to create a spark late, New York called a hook-and-ladder play, but it ended in disaster. Klubnik completed a pass to Garrett Wilson, and as the wideout tried to lateral the football to Kenyon Sadiq, he was hit, which caused the lateral to be botched. The ball hit the turf and was easily picked up by Buffalo.

Kyle McCord strip-sack results in Colts TD

McCord made his first career start on Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts, and the former sixth-round pick had a moment to forget. After a 10-yard penalty backed up the Dolphins to their 10-yard line to begin the second half, McCord faced pressure and was stripped at his own 2-yard line. The ball bounced into the end zone and was scooped up by the Colts for a touchdown.

In a game that saw the Dolphins lose, 24-22, that miscue proved to be the difference.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 10: