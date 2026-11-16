In lockstep with Week 10 kicking off, the second half of the regular season is underway. Naturally, there's going to be plenty of twists and turns as we barrel down the stretch run. Teams will jockey for playoff positioning while players and coaches look to put themselves in contention for awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more. When it comes to awards, two are already in the bag.
Even with seven weeks left to go in the regular season, I'm ready to call two awards right now:
- Cleveland Browns coach Todd Moken will win Coach of the Year
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will win Comeback Player of the Year
What we saw from both of them in Week 10 only bolsters their case, if not outright putting the final nail in the coffin to eventually go home with the awards when we get to the NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.
When it comes to Monken, who opened at +1400 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook, he has remarkably put the Browns in the AFC playoff picture after jumping out to a 6-4 record. That record includes a 4-0 mark at home, the first time the franchise has done so since 1963.
He's also coached through some tightly contested games. In fact, Monken's Browns are the first team in NFL history to have their first six wins each come by four points or less. To his credit, Monken named Deshaun Watson the starter this summer, which is a move that has borne fruit. Watson has been solid this season, notching six game-winning drives. He's also thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his past three games, making him just the third Browns quarterback to do so.
Sunday's win over the Texans also inched Cleveland closer to securing a playoff spot. Even as they entered Week 10 with a 3-5 record, Houston was a dark horse to possibly oust the Browns from a playoff spot. However, after knocking them down to 3-6 and claiming the head-to-head tiebreaker, they've largely killed that possibility in its crib.
BROWNS WIN pic.twitter.com/mQGRiqo4mM— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Moreover, when you look at the rest of the competition in the wild card race, there's not much to speak of.
The Ravens (4-5 before Monday night) are starting a backup after Lamar Jackson went down with a fractured right thumb. Meanwhile, the Patriots (5-5) could be starting a backup for the foreseeable future depending on the severity of Drake Maye's ankle injury. Then, you have the Raiders, who are 4-6 and are working in a rookie quarterback. The Browns host Las Vegas in Week 12 following their bye week, putting themselves in a strong position to pick up yet another key head-to-head tiebreaker.
The path is quite clear for them to secure a wild card spot. If/when that happens, Monken is the runaway favorite for Coach of the Year. Right now, he's +370 at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with John Harbaugh for the second-best odds, as they both look up to Kyle Shanahan (+300). The smart money should be on Monken.
As for Mahomes, he was the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year from the jump, but was still +185 to win it at the start of the season. While they were short odds at the time, getting it at plus money feels like stealing right now.
After suffering a torn ACL and LCL last season, Mahomes has come back and helped Kansas City to a 7-2 record. Prior to Sunday, Mahomes largely managed games and leaned on the likes of Kenneth Walker III for the burst on offense. Week 10 was a different animal, however. Mahomes exploded for 348 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a dominant win over the Falcons.
MAHOMES FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G1ZClQomml— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
This was Mahomes' first game with at least five passing touchdowns since Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Sunday's win put Kansas City back atop the AFC West and in prime position to return to the playoffs in some capacity after a one-year absence in 2025. All that has Mahomes as a shoo-in to win Comeback Player of the Year.
So, even though we have plenty of time before these awards are handed out, you can start engraving COY and CPOY now.
Game Balls
How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.
- Week 10 stats: 22 carries, 153 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs; 7 receptions, 99 yards receiving
Gibbs was a man amongst boys in Detroit's Week 10 win over the Patriots in Munich. He finished with 252 yards from scrimmage, which were the second-most in a game in his career. It was also the second-most scrimmage yards in an international game all-time. Moreover, his 28-yard touchdown run (his second of the day) was his 62nd of his career, which is the most by any player in his four seasons in NFL history.
Penei leads the way for another Jahmyr Gibbs tuddy! pic.twitter.com/EuBi7Y2U4c— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2026
- Week 10 stats: 7 receptions, 152 receiving yards, 1 touchdown reception
Jacksonville continues to roll and moved to 7-2 after a 40-23 win over Tennessee. Amid the winning effort, Parker Washington dazzled with some circus catches en route to 152 receiving yards for the day. That set a new career high for the Jags wideout. Dating back to last season, Washington has tallied 992 receiving yards over his last 12 games. That's the most in a 12-game span by a Jaguars player since 2015.
Parker Washington or Peter Parker?— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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- Week 10 stats: 11 receptions, 231 receiving yards
Chase may not have found the end zone, but he was the catalyst for the Bengals offense in a dominant win over the Steelers. The Cincinnati wideout hauled in 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards. This marks the third time in Chase's career that he's recorded at least 10 catches and 225 receiving yards in a game, which is tied for the most in NFL history.
Joe Burrow throws it deep to Ja'Marr Chase for the first down 🚀— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
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- Week 10 stats: 22 carries, 101 yards rushing; 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 2 TD receptions
Kenneth Walker III, who? The Chiefs rookie back filled the shoes of the star back perfectly as he was inactive for Week 10 due to a groin injury. If you didn't look too hard, it was hard to tell the difference between Johnson and Walker in this game. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska erupted for 171 scrimmage yards and was a key outlet for Mahomes in the passing game, particularly in the red zone. Johnson became just the second player since 1970 with at least 100 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in his first career start.
Emmett Johnson is too quick 💨— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026
CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/sY1oGo45zY
- Week 10 stats: 27 carries, 92 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs; 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving
Hubbard was the straw that stirred the drink of the Panthers offense as they outlasted the Saints in New Orleans. The veteran back accounted for both of Carolina's touchdowns and led the team in rushing as well as receiving. He's just the second player in franchise history to have at least 80 yards rushing and receiving and two rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining Christian McCaffrey (twice). Hubbard helped the Panthers notch their first road win against the Saints since 2023.
Chuba Hubbard for the lead with 1:49 to play!— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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- Week 10 stats: 13 carries, 62 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 4 receptions, 161 yards receiving, 2 TD receptions
McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history with two 65-yard touchdown receptions in a game. The 49ers back was doing it all as San Francisco fended off the Cowboys in Dallas to move to 7-1 on the season. Amid a 21-point fourth quarter by the Cowboys, McCaffrey helped keep them at bay with two touchdowns of his own. The final was a 66-yard catch-and-run that proved to be the dagger.
Don't leave CMC in the open field— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2026
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hGnsBSY5V5
Notable Week 10 gaffes
Aidan Hutchinson suffers serious injury while celebrating sack
Aidan Hutchinson has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury that could knock him out for the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, the injury didn't even come during a play. Instead, Hutchinson was celebrating a third-down sack of Drake Maye during Detroit's opening defensive possession of the afternoon in Germany. After taking down the Patriots quarterback, Hutchinson leaped in the air and then came down awkwardly on his knee.
The Lions have ruled out star DE Aidan Hutchinson for the game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/jR365USNf2— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2026
He limped off the field and into the locker room before being ruled out for the rest of the game. Now, it appears that the rest of his season could be in jeopardy.
Packers fans block Myles Price from Lambeau Leap
One of the dagger moments of Minnesota's victory over the Packers was Myles Price hauling in a third-and-23 pass from Kirk Cousins and taking it 38 yards to the house for a touchdown. Upon hitting paydirt, however, Price was stonewalled by Packers fans as the Vikings receiver tried to troll with a Lambeau Leap. Upon making the jump, the fans stiff-armed Price not once, but twice before he gave up and celebrated with his teammates.
Best job from the Packers stopping the Vikings all day has been from their fans pic.twitter.com/8ovExbAZBT— NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 15, 2026
You could argue that was the best defense from Green Bay all afternoon.
Two turnovers on one play in Bills-Jets
As Geno Smith was sidelined due to an injury, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik was thrust into action. Late in the third quarter, Klubnik threw a brutal interception directly into the arms of a Bills defender. However, the turnover was immediately erased as corner Davison Igbinosun, who recorded the pick, had the ball punched out as he was running up the field. New York jumped on the loose ball, so we had two turnovers on a single play.
Jets throw an INT but get it back on a fumble on the return— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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Devin Duvernay's drop results in Carson Beck INT
Carson Beck's first career interception in the NFL wasn't exactly his fault. The Cardinals rookie made the first start of his career on Sunday and didn't get much help from wideout Devin Duvernay. On a second-and-10 throw from the Rams' 47-yard line, Beck delivered a ball directly into the chest of Duvernay. However, the wideout rolled, the ball bobbled into the air, and was picked off by safety Kamren Kitchens.
Right spot at the right time for Kam Kinchens— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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At the time of the pick, it was just a 10-6 lead for Los Angeles. The Rams' offense capitalized on the turnover and scored before halftime, building momentum to run away with the win in the second half.
Hook-and-ladder gone wrong
It wasn't a banner day for the Jets in their loss to the Bills. Trying to create a spark late, New York called a hook-and-ladder play, but it ended in disaster. Klubnik completed a pass to Garrett Wilson, and as the wideout tried to lateral the football to Kenyon Sadiq, he was hit, which caused the lateral to be botched. The ball hit the turf and was easily picked up by Buffalo.
Hook-and-ladder didn't go to plan and the Bills wind up with it— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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Kyle McCord strip-sack results in Colts TD
McCord made his first career start on Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts, and the former sixth-round pick had a moment to forget. After a 10-yard penalty backed up the Dolphins to their 10-yard line to begin the second half, McCord faced pressure and was stripped at his own 2-yard line. The ball bounced into the end zone and was scooped up by the Colts for a touchdown.
PICK-6 FOR DOLPHINS ROOKIE CB CHRIS JOHNSON— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
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In a game that saw the Dolphins lose, 24-22, that miscue proved to be the difference.
Two-minute drill
Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 10:
- Kirk Cousins' arrival to Minnesota paid immediate dividends, scoring their second-most points of the season in the win over Green Bay. Having his level of play under center legitimately gives them a Super Bowl ceiling.
- The A.J. Brown acquisition has been a disaster for the Patriots. He has already missed time with ankle and knee injuries, and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of the early loss to the Lions in Germany. Even when he's been on the field, he hasn't made a positive impact.
- The Patriots are fortunate to be on their bye in Week 11. We still don't have definitive word on Drake Maye's ankle injury, but if he's required to miss multiple weeks, that could be the death blow to New England's playoff chances.
- The Detroit Lions went 11-1 and allowed 20.9 points per game without Aidan Hutchinson in 2024.
- Jordyn Tyson is the real deal. In just his second game, he commanded a team-high 13 targets and hauled in 11 balls for 80 yards. He's going to be a league-winner for fantasy managers who remained patient and were able to stay afloat without him.
- Even though the Panthers gained an edge in the NFC South race, I'm not sure they'll hold it by the end of the season. Feels like this is Tampa Bay's division to lose.
- Rashee Rice recorded just his third career game with 80 or more receiving yards on Sunday.
- The Falcons are averaging 10 points per game since Week 8.
- Green Bay is 1-9 in its past 10 games against teams at least 4 games above .500 (including playoffs). They're also 1-6 in their last 7 games against a division rival (including playoffs).
- Josh Allen recorded his 90th career rushing touchdown on Sunday. That ties the Bills QB with Curtis Martin and Eric Dickerson for 14th most in NFL history.
- Buffalo has allowed 9.3 points per game over its last three games.
- All the talk will be about how Joe Burrow is the runaway favorite for MVP and rightfully so. However, don't sleep on Cincinnati being firmly in the conversation to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC after taking over first place in the division and sitting at 7-2, either.
- The Steelers not trading for a wide receiver could prove to be one of the biggest miscues of the trade deadline.
- The Jets are allowing 28.0 points per game under Aaron Glenn, the third-worst mark by a head coach since 1970 (min. 25 games).
- Cam Ward is 4-22 as a starter, which is one loss shy of tying the record for most losses by a starting QB in his first two NFL seasons.
- After falling to 3-6, it might be time to put a fork in the Texans. Remarkably, it's because of their defense.
- The Cardinals have now lost 11 straight games at home.
- Matthew Stafford recorded his 70th career game with 3-plus passing touchdowns, which is the sixth-most in NFL history. And he did it without Puka Nacua or Davante Adams at his disposal.
- Seattle is 3-0 this season with Drew Lock as the starter and 3-4 with Sam Darnold as the starter.
- It won't get any easier for Fernando Mendoza, who was sacked six times in his first career start against Seattle. Next week, he travels to Denver to face the Broncos.
- Returning from bye in Week 11: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay
- On the bye in Week 11: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Los Angeles (Rams), New England, and Seattle
- International tour continues: The Minnesota Vikings will face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City next Sunday night.