If you simply looked at his touchdown total, you'd think that Derrick Henry had himself a night in the Week 10 finale. The veteran back once again barreled into the end zone multiple times, and even tied LaDainian Tomlinson for the most seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns (9) in NFL history. Not too shabby, right?

Well, when you zoom out of the mere touchdown total, you'll find Henry and the Baltimore Ravens ground attack managing just 16 total rushing yards amid a 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. That led to Henry getting a bit testy in the locker room following the loss that dragged Baltimore to 4-6 on the season and its fifth straight defeat.

"What were they doing?" Henry asked when questioned about how L.A. was stopping them on the ground, via the Baltimore Banner. "Not letting us run the ball. We weren't efficient enough to run the ball. They were better on that side."

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 185 Yds 699 TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

When asked whether it was more about the Ravens not executing or the Chargers doing a good job at stopping them, Henry said, "Everything. Just not doing a good enough job to be efficient in the run game. 16 total yards is a clear explanation."

Those 16 rushing yards are the third-fewest in a game in team history. They had zero rushing yards in the entire first half. As for Henry, he accounted for 10 of those 16 rushing yards on 10 attempts. When accounting for his five receptions in the loss, Henry averaged just 1.3 yards per touch, which is the fewest this season of any player (233 instances) that has had at least 15 touches in a game.

This lackluster ground attack on Monday night isn't a one-off for Baltimore. The run game has been virtually nonexistent amid this losing streak, which coincides with Lamar Jackson missing time due to an ankle and right thumb injury. Over the past seven games, Henry has logged zero 20-plus-yard rushes and has failed to have a 10-yard rush in three of his last four games.

During this five-game losing skid without Jackson, Henry has logged 81 touches for 246 yards. That 3.0 yards-per-touch average is the fewest of any player in a five-game span in the past five seasons (min. 80 touches), according to CBS Sports Research.

Derrick Henry in 2026 First 5 games Last 5 games Team record 4-1 0-5 Rushing yards per game 95.2 44.6 Yards per carry 4.2 3.1 Rushing touchdowns 7 3

Again, this has a lot more to do with Lamar Jackson's absence than with Henry falling off. When you subtract Jackson from the equation, it takes the mystery out of Baltimore's running game. No defense fears the like of Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano or Jacoby Brissett pulling the ball from Henry and running it himself as they do with Jackson. That allows them to key in on Henry and the ground game even more, especially if they're struggling in the passing attack.

Will Baltimore's run game improve?

Here's a look at Baltimore's remaining opponents and how they are against the run so far this season:

Week Opponent Rushing YPG allowed NFL rank Week 11 at Panthers 124.0 22nd Week 12 at Texans 102.6 11th Week 13 BYE -- -- Week 14 vs. Buccaneers 79.1 1st Week 15 at Steelers 83.2 3rd Week 16 vs. Browns 126.3 26th Week 17 at Bengals 123.9 21st Week 18 vs. Steelers 83.2 3rd

The Ravens are 4-6 on the season and situated as the No. 10 seed in the AFC playoff picture, looking up at the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) and New England Patriots (5-5) in the wild card race. They are all looking to unseat either the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) or Cleveland Browns (6-4), who hold the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds entering Week 11.

If Baltimore can't find a way to rekindle their ground attack, their season may go by the wayside with it and eliminate any reason for Lamar Jackson to return from IR once his broken right thumb heals.