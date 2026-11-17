When the Cleveland Browns traded their best player -- one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, no less -- this offseason, nobody expected them to be any good.

When they named a starting quarterback who was feuding with his own fans and had been arguably the worst acquisition in pro sports history, nobody expected them to be any good.

When they opened the season with a 34-10 loss, the sentiment was the same as it had always been. "In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Browns is the Browns," Mike Tomlin, the longtime coach of the AFC North-rival Steelers, said in his NBC debut.

Nine weeks later, the Browns are very much not those Browns. Cleveland is 6-4 after erasing a 17-point deficit in a crucial Week 10 win over the Texans. If the playoffs started today, the Browns would be in them as the AFC's No. 7 seed.

Teams are what their records say they are, but context is important, too. All six of Cleveland's wins have come by one score, tied with the Broncos for most in the league. Cleveland ranks 21st in point margin this season (-32). But even more than that ...

The Browns are the first team in NFL history to have each of its first six wins come by four points or fewer.

The Browns are the first team since the 1997 Bills to be tied or trailing in the final five minutes of each of their first six wins of the season.

The Browns have spent the most time trailing of any team with a winning record through 10 weeks in the play-by-play era (since 1991).

But, again, the record is the record. Just hear Todd Monken tell it.

"Isn't that cool? Isn't that awesome?" Monken said after the win. "I mean, holy shit. There's no other way to put it, man. You're 6-4 ... and our guys continue to fight, and we're 6-2 in one-score games. Says a lot about our guys, man."

It certainly does. Now, as the Browns hit their bye week, the question is whether they can sustain it.

Deshaun Watson's clutch gene

The ability to win close games is a crucial one in the NFL, but relying on it too much can put you in a lot of trouble. The Browns have faced a lot of trouble this year; just re-read the third bullet point above.

But that's when Deshaun Watson has stepped in. His six game-winning drives are tied for most by any quarterback through a team's first 10 games since at least 1950 -- and that's despite him missing one game, too.

Some team-wide stats can convolute how a quarterback actually plays, but Watson has indeed taken his play to an absurd level on these game-winning drives.

Week 2 vs. Buccaneers: 8 for 9, 58 passing yards, 6 rushing yards, game-winning pass TD

Week 3 vs. Panthers: 3 for 6, 34 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, game-winning pass TD

Week 4 vs. Steelers: 4 for 5, 41 passing yards

Week 6 vs. Ravens: 3 for 4, 42 passing yards, 5 rushing yards

Week 7 vs. Titans: 3 for 3, 50 passing yards

Week 10 vs. Texans: 2 for 2, 29 passing yards

Add that up, and that's 23 for 29 (79% completion percentage) for 254 yards, which is 8.8 yards per attempt. He made another big-time throw Sunday to set up Quinshon Judkins' winning touchdown.

Watson has been, generally, average this season. He takes too many sacks, and the down-to-down accuracy is iffy at best. He has thrown just four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions. That combination can snowball, and it has in Cleveland's three losses with him under center. But let Cleveland hang around long enough, and Watson has proved to be excellent late in games.

"I wish we could find ways to pull it out a little bit sooner so we don't have to go through that," Watson said. "But, whatever it takes to win. Whatever it takes to stay on the winning side is the biggest thing."

Defense steps up

When Watson and the offense struggle, the defense does enough to keep the Browns within striking distance. In all six Browns wins this year, their opponent has scored 24 or fewer points.

Cleveland has been excellent against the pass this year -- only the Vikings have a better defensive passing success rate -- and generally solid overall. The Browns can get gashed by the run and give up some big plays, but they also make enough big stops to hold on. The Browns are first in the percentage of plays that go for zero or negative yards and first in fourth-down conversion rate allowed. They're also eighth in red-zone touchdown rate allowed. Those are all vital for a team that can struggle to score.

When the Browns are trailing in the second half of games this year, they rank fifth in defensive EPA per play. On the season, they're 11th. Again: a unit coming up biggest in the biggest moments.

Can the Browns keep winning? What SportsLine projections, history say

The Browns are just the sixth team since 2000 -- and the first since the 2017 Titans -- to have at least 6 wins through 10 games despite having a -30 or worse season point differential. Here's how those six teams finished:

6+ wins, -30 or worse point diff through 10 games since 2000 Final W-L Result 2009 Jaguars 7-9 Missed playoffs 2010 Jaguars 8-8 Missed playoffs 2012 Colts 11-5 L, Wild Card 2016 Texans 9-7 L, Div. Round 2017 Titans 9-7 L, Div. Round 2026 Browns ??? ???

To narrow it down even more, only four teams since 2000 have had six game-winning drives in their first 10 games. Two of them -- the Browns and the Broncos -- are from this year. The other two are the 2016 Lions, who went 9-7 and missed the playoffs, and the 2003 Panthers, who went 11-5 and made the Super Bowl.

So, yes, these teams that outplay their point differential can and often do make the postseason. Furthermore, it's important to remember that none of those teams had the 14-team playoff. Right now, that expanded field is playing a crucial role.

That's the first piece of good news for the Browns. Another is that the AFC playoff race doesn't look especially cutthroat. The Patriots may not have Drake Maye again this season. Same for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. The Browns' win over the Texans might be the nail in the coffin for 3-6 Houston, which has no room for error and now trails the head-to-head against Cleveland.

SportsLine projections have the Browns winning 9.4 games, seventh-most in the AFC and well clear of the closest competitor, the Texans at 8.0.

That leaves Cleveland with a 68% chance to make the postseason, per SportsLine calculations. The Texans and Patriots (19% each) are far, far behind.

Of course, nothing is set in stone. It's only been 10 weeks. Cleveland still has tough tests left, and the Browns have struggled against even some of the league's worst teams.

For now, this high-wire escape act is working, and the answer for "Can they keep this up?" is an unequivocal "Yes."

Unless one of the less-than-inspiring teams behind them makes a push, the Browns are on track to be, based on preseason expectations, of the most unlikely playoff teams of the 21st century -- a true credit to Monken, Watson and the entire organization.

And as Watson said Sunday, "Once you get in, anything can happen."