Two years ago, Joe Burrow resigned himself to the fact that, despite having an MVP-caliber season, he likely wouldn't win the award based on the Bengals' 9-8 record and absence from the playoffs.

"I'll win one one day," Burrow said at the time.

That time could very well be now.

Already the MVP favorite entering Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Burrow is now the clear front-runner. Against a team that defeated the Bengals back in Week 4, Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns while completing nearly 80% of his passes. It could have been much more, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor called off the dogs and took Burrow out of the game midway through the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's eventual 38-18 win.

Playing in the background of Burrow's performance were MVP chants from Bengals fans, which Taylor acknowledged hearing throughout the game. Taylor, as you'd expect, agrees with that sentiment.

"I mean it would be impossible to say that anyone is playing better," Taylor said. "I'm not watching every game ... but I bet the people that aren't talking about him aren't watching our games, because if you are, it's really hard to say that he is not the best player on planet Earth."

Burrow's performance not only strengthened his MVP case but also put him on a historic trajectory with eight games to play in the 2026 regular season.

Burrow is one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history with over 30 total touchdowns through nine games, according to CBS Sports Research. The other four won league MVP: Tom Brady in 2007, Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Peyton Manning in 2013 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

Burrow joined Manning on Sunday night as the only two quarterbacks with five consecutive games with at least four touchdowns. Over that span, Burrow has thrown 20 touchdowns (against just three interceptions) and ran for two more while completing 78% of his passes. The Bengals won each of those games while taking sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Burrow is on pace to become the third quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He is on pace to throw 51 touchdown passes, which would put him behind Manning's 55 during the 2013 season. Burrow's 5,279 yards would rank fourth behind Manning (5,477 in 2013), Drew Brees (5,476 in 2011) and Brady (5,316 in 2021).

While he's not on pace to break those records, Burrow is on track to create his own category for quarterback excellence by becoming the first quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season while also completing 70% of his passes. If he does that, he will have a strong argument when it comes to having the greatest passing season in league history.

Burrow's success can be attributed to his growth as well as improvements across Cincinnati's entire roster. The Bengals' offensive line has improved, and the defense has greatly benefited from the offseason acquisitions of Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook. It goes without saying that the trio of running back Chase Brown and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have helped, too.

Now in his fourth season, Brown has established himself as one of the league's more versatile running backs. He had three touchdowns on Sunday night, including two as a receiver. He was second on the team with eight receptions.

"We know what we have in Chase," Burrow said. "He's a big-time playmaker for us. When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways."

Chase and Higgins are the league's best receiving duo and have been for some time. They're on pace to become the first pair of teammates to each post 1,500-yard receiving seasons in the same year.

Higgins is on pace to record a career-high 1,556 receiving yards this season, while Chase (who actually trailed Higgins in receiving yards prior to Sunday night) is on pace to have 1,658 receiving yards this season after catching 11 passes for 231 yards against Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead, the Bengals have only three remaining games against teams with winning records (Cleveland in Weeks 13 and 18, the Chiefs in Week 14). The Browns have given Burrow fits in the past, but Myles Garrett (now a Ram) was a big reason for that. Burrow has historically played well against the Chiefs.

As Burrow alluded to in his postgame press conference, it's only mid-November with a lot of football left to play. That may be true, but it is also true that Burrow has put himself -- and his team -- in position to have a memorable, and perhaps historic, season.