The 2024 NFL Draft was stacked with offensive talent, but initial impressions of next year's class suggest that the pool may be more shallow. The first defensive prospect to be taken will not have to wait until No. 15 overall to hear their name called as they did this year.

Here are 10 of the best prospects on the offensive side of the ball:

1. QB Carson Beck, Georgia

Georgia was one of the better teams in college football during the first half of last season but no one was crediting their success to Beck. As the season progressed, it was clear that Beck was becoming more comfortable in the offense post-Stetson Bennett and taking his game to another level. He could have slipped into the first round of last month's draft, but there is a higher ceiling for him to reach with another year of experience under his belt.

Beck (6-foot-4, 220) completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Florida native had the 10th-highest third-down conversion percentage on passes (46.2), per TruMedia. His running style is more so survival instincts rather than dynamic ability.

2. OT Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell's quarterback, Jayden Daniels, may have gone on to be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his obligations to the program will carry on for another season. The bayou left tackle is patient in pass protection and possesses tremendous strength. He does a good job with hand placement. Campbell struggled against the outside hand from the game's best pass rushers like Jared Verse and Dallas Turner, but another season of experience will serve him well.

3. OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Banks has total control of his body in that he adjusts his hands and feet when engaged in pass protection. The former 5-star recruit from Texas has good foot quickness to get out of his stance and onto the front side of run schemes. There are moments when Banks will open his hips too wide in pass protection and give up the angle to the quarterback, but those moments were less frequent as the season progressed. TruMedia credits him with just one sack allowed on over 500 pass-blocking snaps.

4. QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders had been all business a year ago in his first season guiding the Buffaloes. The jump from Jackson State to Colorado did not appear to be too steep for him. The program got off to a fast start and Sanders was the catalyst for that success. As the season developed and the schedule became more difficult, Colorado came back to earth, but Sanders continued playing a high level of football. If he had been in this year's draft, he would have been in the conversation as a likely first-round pick.

5. WR Luther Burden, Missouri

Burden saw his output rise dramatically in a memorable season for the Tigers. After registering 375 receiving yards as a true freshman, Burden exploded to the tune of 1,212 receiving yards in an encore performance. Among receivers with at least 30 receptions, the St. Louis native ranked No. 14 in yards after the catch per reception (8.4), according to TruMedia. Three of the four draft eligible wide receivers ranked ahead of him (Tehjuan Palmer, Tahj Washington and Malachi Corley) were drafted.

6. OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU

Jones is difficult to win against due to his sheer strength. He runs into problems with posture. There is too much forward lean in his pass sets, which often leads to a loss of balance or leverage against the opposition. When he is in position and balanced, Jones is one of the best in the draft. He has the foot quickness to cut off inside counters and redirect, as well as the ankle flexion to snap and recover against the bull rush. His presence will be important for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he takes over for Daniels.

7. RB Damien Martinez, Miami (Fla.)

When Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith departed for Michigan State, it opened the door for an exodus of talent, such as tight end Jack Velling, quarterback Aidan Chiles, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Martinez and others. Martinez transferred to Miami in the spring.

He is a bigger back who does a good job breaking his feet down in space to leverage defenders. He shows good acceleration upon hitting the hole. On third down, he can improve in pass protection, but is an asset catching passes out of the backfield.

8. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty is easily one of the most well-rounded running back prospects to this point in the evaluation process. He is not a liability in pass protection and is highly effective as a pass catcher. Jeanty has a thick lower body build that allows him to run through contact. He will break defenders down in space to create leverage and then has tremendous burst to get upfield quickly.

9. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Noah Fifita and McMillan are one of the most exciting quarterback-receiver duos in college football. McMillan is a tall, lanky boundary receiver who provided big plays for the Wildcats last fall. The Hawaii native compiled 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had just two drops on 130 targets, according to PFF.

10. TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans and Loveland promise to be two of the most intriguing tight ends eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. History suggests that Iowa will almost certainly have one as well.

Loveland caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns for the defending national champions. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, the Idaho native has ideal size for the position. One tight end has been taken in the first round of each of the past two drafts.