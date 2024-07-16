EA Sports College Football 25 is released this week, which will allow video game aficionados to play as their favorite teams and players for the first time since the franchise concluded in 2014. For people buying a console and returning to video games solely to play the game, there is an opportunity for draft research. Several players in the game will hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here are the most exciting draft prospects to control in the game:

10. DT Deone Walker (Kentucky)

The shortest path to the quarterback is up the middle. Although Walker lines up as a field end in Kentucky's three-down look, he has the versatility to be moved around the formation to create mismatches. The Detroit native is such a unique talent given his combination of size and athleticism. For that reason, he is likely to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

9. WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)

Burden would be higher on the personal lists of many because of his dynamic ability after the catch. He topped 1,200 receiving yards last fall. Among wide receivers with at least 50 receptions, Burden finished eighth in yards after the catch per reception, according to TruMedia. Gamers can also use him as a punt returner, which can be an exciting element of the game as well.

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Oregon's Evan Stewart and Texas' Isaiah Bond would be a few of the other wide receivers high on the list.

8. EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)

Williams is a more pro-ready pass rusher right now than Pearce, but he is not quite as twitchy. The Atlanta area born defender has managed just 4.5 sacks in each of his first two collegiate seasons, but he is destined to break out in a big way. Williams already has a frame over which NFL talent evaluators will salivate. He could be in contention for the No. 1 overall selection in a matter of months.

7. LB Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU)

Perkins is arguably the most athletic player in college football. He has fulfilled roles as an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher for the Tigers in his two seasons. The junior has great acceleration that allows him to play sideline to sideline and make plays in which most are incapable. His style of play reminds a bit of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and there is a place for him in the first round of next April's draft.

6. QB Carson Beck (Georgia)

Beck is the leader in the clubhouse to be the first quarterback taken next April. He improved as a player throughout the season and was performing at a highly efficient rate by season's end. The Jacksonville native does not offer the same level of dynamic running ability as Jalen Milroe but his accuracy will allow him to carve up opposing defenses.

5. QB Cam Ward (Miami)

Ward had an NFL decision to make last offseason. After initially electing to test the waters, the quarterback made the difficult decision to transfer from Washington State to Miami. Ward showed a lot of growth as a player last season, but there are even higher heights for him to reach.

The Texas native accounted for 33 touchdowns last season and has the potential to become a first-round pick. Will Ward lead the Hurricanes back to glory?

4. WR/CB Travis Hunter Jr. (Colorado)

The value in Hunter is that he plays both ways. He could snag a game-saving interception on one play and then catch the game-winning touchdown on the next. Coach Prime's premier disciple has excellent ball skills and the type of fluid movement that is fun to control in a video game.

He projects as a better cornerback prospect than wide receiver and, along with Michigan's Will Johnson Jr., is among the best prospects available at his position.

3. RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Jeanty is a personal favorite in college football. There is nothing better than sidestepping a blitzer through the A gap and bouncing outside for a big gain. Jeanty is not just a running back, however. He is incredibly productive in the pass game as well. The sophomore from Florida had 43 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns last season and his frame translates to the NFL game. Jeanty enters the college football season as the top running back prospect, in my opinion.

2. EDGE James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)

Some will skip defensive gameplay altogether, but Pearce is a good reason to play. Pinning one's ears back and rushing the passer with a flexible, explosive pass rusher like Pearce can be as entertaining as leading the offense. Pearce had a 21.8% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia.

As a draft prospect, he needed to add more good weight from last year, but there is certainly a top-10 overall profile.

1. QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Quarterback is the position most players will want to control on offense and everyone knows that a quarterback with mobility is the most enjoyable in a football video game. Milroe has averaged 4.11 yards per carry in his career. The Texas native's momentum in the second half of the season could be stunted by the departure of head coach Nick Saban and the institution of a new offense, but that will not take away from his capabilities in the game.